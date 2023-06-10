Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Milestone Scientific: Sales Could Start To Snowball

Jun. 10, 2023 11:52 PM ETMilestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS)
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The shift to online sales in their dental business produced unexpectedly fast results with revenue and gross margin up sharply and more to come.
  • Most if not all of the pieces necessary for CompuFlo sales to take off are now in place, sales could start to snowball this year.
  • In years to come, CompuFlo could even become the standard of care.
  • So we favor the odds for the company to get on a sustained sales ramp, but it's not a given yet.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »
Pregnant assembly worker at work station in electronics factory clean room

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) supplies pressure-sensing drug delivery systems in two segments. Their legacy dental segment, which they basically use as a cash cow as they exert most effort on advancing the CompuFlo, a device that takes the guesswork out of epidurals for

                                   If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks. 

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
18.72K Followers
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape

I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MLSS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.