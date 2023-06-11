The Fed Should Hike Rates In June With Inflation On The Wrong Path
Summary
- The CPI report this week is likely to be the deciding factor whether the Fed raises rates in June or not.
- Regardless inflation remains sticky and employment remains too tight.
- The dot plot is likely to show an upward basis for rates and inflation.
The Fed could consider taking cues from the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia, which recently raised rates following a pause. As the Fed convenes for the June FOMC meeting, most data indicate that a 25 basis points rate hike in June would be appropriate, despite talking points pointing to a potential decision to skip the hike.
Either way, I believe the Fed is not finished with rate hikes, and there are two potential paths that I see the Fed taking. Much of it will depend on the CPI report, scheduled for release on Tuesday, just one day before the Fed meeting.
Analysts predict that the headline CPI will rise by 4.1% in May, down from 4.9% in April, while increasing by 0.2% m/m. Additionally, core CPI is expected to rise by 5.2% year-on-year, down from 5.5% in April, while growing by 0.4% m/m, consistent with April.
The Wrong Path
The headline CPI figures certainly give the impression that inflation is slowing. However, it is essential to note that falling energy prices have primarily influenced those headline figures, while core CPI measures remain relatively unchanged and have shown little to no progress.
Additionally, when removing seasonal adjustments from the CPI report, there are indications that inflation has not slowed significantly. In 2023 thus far, the consumer price index on a non-seasonally adjusted basis has increased by 2.2%, translating to an annualized rate of change of 6.9%.
It is important to remember that the year-over-year changes in the CPI are measured on a non-seasonally adjusted basis. In contrast, the month-over-month changes are seasonally adjusted. This implies that for the CPI to reach a 2% rate of change on a year-over-year basis, the non-seasonally adjusted CPI would need to remain unchanged for the rest of the year. However, if it were to increase by just 0.1% per month, it would result in a year-over-year increase in CPI of 3%.
Economic Data Remains Strong
The issue is that the zero coupon inflation swap for May CPI predicts a 0.3% month-over-month increase in non-seasonally adjusted CPI and a 4.1% increase year-over-year. Even if the CPI on a month-over-month non-seasonally adjusted basis does come in at 0.3%, it would still put the index on a trajectory to reach 4.75% by December. The Fed cannot afford to have the year-over-year CPI exceed expectations when the report is released on Tuesday.
If the upcoming CPI report, particularly the headline CPI or core CPI, reveals higher-than-anticipated figures, it will put the Fed on an undesirable trajectory. It will likely compel them to raise rates in June and indicate through a dot plot that additional rate hikes can be expected in 2023. This is because the April PCE report, which exceeded expectations, demonstrated minimal progress. Moreover, the April JOLTS and May job reports indicated a persistently tight job market. Meanwhile, wage data from ADP, the Atlanta Fed, and BLS suggested that wage growth is not aligned with a 2% inflation target and is progressing slowly.
The only scenario that might prevent the Fed from raising rates at this meeting is if the CPI report comes in below expectations. However, even in such a case, it is likely that the dot plot will indicate further rate hikes in 2023.
This is because inflation has been persistent and slow to decrease, which suggests that the Fed may need to revise its inflation outlook upward for this year. The tight labor market should lead the Fed to lower its unemployment estimates for 2023. Moreover, with a robust economy, the Fed will likely revise its growth outlook upwards. Considering the combination of sticky inflation, a strong economy, and a tighter labor market, it is probable that we will see a terminal rate approaching 5.6%, indicating two more rate hikes from the Fed's current overnight rate of 5.1%.
Interest rates have risen, the dollar has strengthened, and the economy has remained robust. The Fed's ongoing rate hikes, coupled with quantitative tightening (QT) and the Treasury General Account (TGA) refill, will withdraw significant liquidity from the system. These factors collectively contribute to tightening financial conditions, which can hurt stock valuations over time, whether we like it or not.
