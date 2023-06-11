Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Suncor: Come For The 5% Yield, Stay For The Buybacks

Jun. 11, 2023 12:59 AM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU), SU:CA2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.52K Followers

Summary

  • The long-term bull case for oil and gas stocks could see oil prices reach triple-digit dollar territory due to tight supply and rising economic demand.
  • The decline in tight oil production in the United States benefits Canadian companies with large oil reserves.
  • Suncor Energy, a Canadian integrated oil giant, has made a comeback and could soon reward investors with accelerating buybacks on top of steadily rising dividends.

Öl-Konzept

XtockImages/iStock via Getty Images

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

I cover oil and gas stocks a lot. Not only because I'm fascinated by the industry and the importance of energy in

Image

Energy Information Administration

Image

Suncor Energy

Image

Suncor Energy

Image

Suncor Energy

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Suncor Energy

Image

Leo Nelissen

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.52K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.