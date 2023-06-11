Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ProPhase Labs Continues To Make The Right Moves - Reiterate Strong Buy

Jun. 11, 2023 1:16 AM ETProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH)
Amit Ghate profile picture
Amit Ghate
4.6K Followers

Summary

  • ProPhase Labs thrived in the Covid era and then wisely used the gains to invest in new testing capabilities including whole genome sequencing and a new esophageal cancer test.
  • The capabilities will allow PRPH to greatly increase its currently addressable market, and, if all goes well, within a year and a half revenues should start expanding precipitously.
  • PRPH's finances and operational experience should enable it to get to the developmental finish line without needing to execute any dilutive financings.

DNA decode, biological, genetic decoding concept. Genom map. The DNA strand, nucleic acid double helix, is read and converted into a barcode.

Ole_CNX/iStock via Getty Images

This is a follow-up to my previous coverage of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH); so I suggest new readers begin with my May 2022 article for more background.

As shown in the slide below (from the latest corporate

Business segments

Corporate Presentation

Nebula Genomics

Corporate Presentation

Whole Genome Sequencing Pricing

Corporate Presentation

Growth strategy

Corporate Presentation

Diagnostic capabilities

Corporate Presentation

esophageal cancer diagnostics

Corporate Presentation

product development timeline

Corporate Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

PRPH balance sheet

sec.gov

Chart
Data by YCharts

valuation metrics

Seeking Alpha

quant rating

Seeking Alpha

options

barchart.com

This article was written by

Amit Ghate profile picture
Amit Ghate
4.6K Followers
I'm a private trader interested in both long and short ideas. My training and background are in engineering including several decades of consulting engineering practice. I endeavor to apply my analytical skills to investing/trading, which I've done for 20+ years and to which I bring a contrarian style. I've also recently become interested in writing and have published editorials at Forbes, PJM, and a few legacy newspapers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PRPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I actively trade around core positions

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.