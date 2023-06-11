Disney: Forget AI, Buy This Media Giant Instead
Summary
- Disney stock is an attractively valued long-term investment pick with growth potential in streaming and theme parks.
- Despite recent customer losses, Disney+ is expected to benefit from higher pricing and an ad-tier, while theme parks see strong demand.
- Analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target implying a potential 31% return over the next 12 months.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
It's easy to follow the crowd by picking up popular names in the AI space right now. Friends and colleagues may even toast you and engage in conversation with you on this supposed hot area.
However, following the crowd rarely makes for good investment decisions over the long run. With names like C3.ai (AI) and others in the space trading at nosebleed valuations, the recent tech rally is reminiscent of the tech bubble from two decades ago.
That's why it pays to have a contrarian mindset and focus on moat-worthy names that have fallen out of favor with the market. This brings me to Disney (NYSE:DIS), which as shown below, continues to trade rather cheaply and has fallen by 11% over the past 12 months. In this article, I discuss why DIS is an undervalued pick for potentially strong total returns over the long run.
Why DIS?
Disney is perhaps one of those companies that need little introduction. While it may be easy to characterize the company as being a media giant, it can also be characterized as being a streaming technology giant along, and a real estate company through its vast theme parks.
Judging from Disney's lackluster share price performance, it would seem as if the company were struggling. However, that simply doesn't appear to be the case, with revenue growing by 13% YoY to $21.8 billion during the fiscal second quarter. Moreover, free cash flow nearly tripled, from $686 million in the prior year period to $1.99 billion in the last reported quarter.
The strong results were driven in large part by impressive performance by the theme parks, which saw 17% YoY revenue growth. This played a big role in lifting the overall revenue, as the larger media and entertainment division grew revenues by just 3%.
Headwinds to Disney include challenges in the streaming segment, with Disney+ losing 4 million customers in the last reported quarter, landing at 158 million global subscribers. However, the customer losses were largely offset by a price increase of 13% in the U.S. and this greatly helped to narrow losses in the direct-to-consumer segment from -$887 million in the prior year period to -$659 million in the last reported quarter.
Looking ahead, theme parks may continue to be a bright spot for Disney. This is reflected by comments from management during last month's JPMorgan (JPM) media conference, noting strong numbers in recent months from Asia, including Shanghai and Hong Kong Disney, the latter of which has seen a strong rebound in visitors from Mainland China. Management also noted the opening of Zootopia as being a potential big draw for visitors in Shanghai.
Moreover, it's widely expected that Disney will acquire Comcast's (CMCSA) stake in Hulu, making Disney a streaming powerhouse alongside ESPN+ and the aforementioned Disney+. Those who are cynical around the streaming segment may be ignoring the potential for an ad-tier to add high incremental value, as what streaming peer Netflix (NFLX) has seen. Disney's CEO highlighted this strategy and what it could potentially mean for the company during the recent conference call:
We plan to launch our ad tier on Disney+ in Europe by the end of this calendar year, which will drive both increased inventory and revenue over the long-term. The truth is we have only just begun to scratch the surface of what we can do with advertising on Disney+.
And I'm incredibly bullish on our longer term advertising positioning. Meanwhile, the pricing changes we've already implemented have proven successful and we plan to set a higher price for our ad-free tier later this year to better reflect the value of our content offerings.
Disney has also seen success with live action versions of its classic cartoons, such as 'Cinderella' and 'Beauty and the Beast'. As such, I would speculate that one day it would make a live action version of the enormously popular 'Frozen' movie, which could see plenty of success and revamp the franchise. Most recently, 'The Little Mermaid' has been a success for Disney, grossing $342 million globally so far against a budget of $250 million.
Meanwhile, Disney maintains a very strong A- rated balance sheet to realize its ambitions. It carries a staggering $10.4 billion in cash and equivalents, and while its net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0x level is somewhat high, I would expect for the leverage ratio to trend down with further debt paydown. Since October of 2020, Disney has reduced its total debt by an impressive $13.8 billion.
Lastly, while DIS doesn't scream cheap at the current price of $91.93 with a forward PE of 23.1, I don't find it to be expensive either. As shown below, DIS has had a historical 5-year EPS growth rate of 9.6%, and analysts expect 20% to 35% annual EPS growth in the 2024-2025 timeframe.
While I believe the analyst estimates are on the optimistic side, I wouldn't rule out EPS growth in the low-teens with the continued narrowing of streaming losses and growth in theme parks through favorable pricing and expected growth in number of visitors. As such, I believe a forward PE of 25 isn't out of the question, resulting on a price target of $100, sitting comfortably below the consensus analyst price target of $120.
Investor Takeaway
Disney is an attractively valued long-term pick with a strong track record of success across business lines. With the company's streaming segment poised to benefit from higher pricing and an ad-tier, and theme parks continuing to see strong demand, Disney appears well positioned for growth in the near term. As such, Disney at the current price may be a strong example of the "tried and true" over the "bold and new", and could deliver potentially strong returns from the current price.
Gen Alpha Teams Up With Income Builder
Gen Alpha has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.
Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!
This article was written by
I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.