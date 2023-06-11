Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dillard's: Slowing Growth, Initiate At Underperform

Jun. 11, 2023 1:40 AM ETDillard's, Inc. (DDS)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Summary

  • Dillard's has been a major beneficiary of pent up demand for Dressy's and Back to School which led to outsized sales growth (compared to 1% growth pre-pandemic in 2015-2019).
  • It reported a decelerating sales trend heading into Q2 (decline of more than 4%) while inventory increased 3% YoY leading to inventory sales spread worsening to HSD from Q4.
  • We believe declining sales and gross margin pressure due to increased markdowns would lead to P/E derating.
  • We initiate this at Underperform as we believe the current risk reward is unfavorable.

Dillard"s Department Store, Hickory

J. Michael Jones

Background

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) is one of the leading American upscale department stores offering fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing through its 277 stores across 29 states. It has been a major beneficiary of the pent up demand

Chart
Data by YCharts

Inventory to Sales Spread

Company filings

Key Projections

Estimates

Chart
Data by YCharts

Factor Grade

SeekingAlpha

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Investment analyst having worked at a Global Wall street Bank. Covers consumer, healthcare and retail stocks. Also completed my masters in Finance and a CFA Charterholder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

