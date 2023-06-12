Spencer Platt

It's been almost two years since I discussed Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), and I wanted to revisit this dividend play. Since my initial article (can be read here), the share price has declined by -$9.22 (-9.06%) as it fell from $101.81 to $92.59. Since 8/27/21, when the article was published, PM has declared and paid eight quarterly dividends amounting to $10.08 in dividend income prior to the effects of compounding interest. The segment of the investment community, which is focused on growth and capital appreciation, would find this trade-off to be a waste of time, while investors who are focused on generating consistent dividend income may find it appealing. There isn't a perfect investment strategy because everyone has different investment goals. While I have a portion of my portfolio allocated toward capital appreciation and growth opportunities, I also have a segment that is focused on generating passive dividend income as I am looking to buy back my time. If consistent dividend income is an investment priority, I still view PM as a good long-term investment.

The concept of buying back your time is something that isn't discussed much

The idea of buying back your time is nothing new, but it's rarely discussed. If investing were easy, then there would be many people making tens of millions of dollars from their investments and retiring early. That's simply not the case. While there are stocks that have appreciated by 1,000% to $10,000% over the past decade, getting in and selling at the right time is easier said than done. The concept of picking winners, and allocating a portion of the profits to income-producing assets is great in theory, but it's easier said than done.

I have broken my overall portfolio down into segments which include a standard S&P index fund for retirement, dividend-producing investments, capital appreciation, and speculative investments that have the potential to become multi-baggers (5-20x).

With every dollar that I allocate toward dividend-producing investments, I am effectively buying back my time. I created a graphic below to show what different amounts of dividend income will correlate to. For every $1,000 of annual dividend income your portfolio produces, it will break down to an average monthly income of $83.33, a weekly income of $19.23, and a daily income from dividends of $2.74. These are simply averages, as each company has a different payment schedule. If you were to grow your annual dividend income to $96,000, then your average monthly income would be $8,000, and you would be generating roughly $1,846.15 per week and $263.01 per day of income from dividends.

When I allocate capital toward dividend-producing investments, I look at it as buying back my time. Depending on your overhead and lifestyle, it's certainly possible to cover a portion or all of your monthly expenses. My goal is to have enough monthly income coming in from my dividend income to cover my monthly expenses prior to retirement. We'll see what happens over the next 10-20 years.

Philip Morris has been a strong dividend company and its yield is larger than risk free investments

Dividend investing is much different in 2023 than it was in 2021. Rate hikes have made CDs, Money Market accounts, and T-bills attractive alternatives to stocks for generating income. There are several CDs that pay between 5% - 5.10% for up to 15 months, while Charles Schwab has money market accounts that pay 4.93%, and a 2-year T-bill yields 4.6%. This isn't a yield-starved environment, and investors are able to leverage interest rates to generate substantial risk-free yield. These rates aren't anticipated to last forever, as we are expected to see rate cuts in 2024, with rates possibly coming down to the 3% level in 2025 or falling sub-3%.

Since becoming a public company in 2008, PM has increased its dividend every year, providing investors with 15 years of consecutive growth. Investors are willing to take on equity risk for many reasons, and when it comes to dividends, yield and dividend growth are front and center. While interest rates have bounced around and over the past 15 years have had periods where the return was sub 1%, PM has increased its annual dividend by 176.1%, which provided an annual compound growth rate of 7.5% to its dividend.

Since going public, PM has declared 61 quarterly dividends. PM has its upcoming ex-dividend date on 6/22/23, and after the dividend is paid on 7/11/23, PM will have paid shareholders $58.45 in dividend income since the summer of 2008.

From what I have seen, this is a rare situation, as PM has generated more dividend income since April of 2008 than what investors could have purchased shares for. On 4/7/08, shares of PM traded for $48.33, and since then, they have generated 120.94% of their share price in dividend income. For every share of PM that was purchased when they went public, investors would have seen 91.58% of capital appreciation, in addition to generating 120.94% of the initial share price from dividends. This is also before the effects of compounding interest if the dividends were reinvested. Excluding reinvesting the dividends, for each share that was purchased at $48.33, investors have seen a total return of 212.52% as the combination of the current share price and dividends generated per share is $151.04.

The dividend track record is nice, but past performance is not a guarantee for the future

One of the more compelling reasons to own PM is for the dividend. Nobody knows what will occur in the future, and just because PM has established a strong dividend track record, that doesn't mean the trend will continue forward. This is why I look through the financial statements, annual and quarterly reports, and analyst estimates to determine if I feel the trend will continue.

According to the 2022 annual report, PM paid $7.8 billion in dividends. In Q3, the board approved a 1.6% increase to the quarterly dividend, bringing the annual dividend to $5.08, which is a current yield of 5.49%. From this information, there are two aspects I will look at to determine how safe the dividend is, and what the likelihood of future increases are. First is PM's free cash flow (FCF), and the second is their EPS.

FCF is critical for businesses as this is the pool of capital that companies utilize to pay dividends, buy back shares, repay debt, invest in new projects or assets to grow the business, or make acquisitions.

I like what I see. Over the past decade, PM has generated large amounts of cash from operations, and it has an average FCF rate of 88.32%. In 2022, PM generated $9.73 billion in FCF, which provides a 124.69% coverage ratio on the dividends paid. PM also has large margins on its FCF as a percentage of revenue, as in 2022, 30.62% of every dollar generated was converted to FCF. In 2022, PM generated an additional $1.93 billion in FCF after the dividends were paid. The combination of how much FCF PM generates compared to the dividends paid, and the FCF margin on revenue makes me confident that PM can continue its annual dividend increases well into the future.

The next aspect I look at is the dividend compared to EPS. In 2022, PM generated $5.81 in EPS, and paid $5.04 per share in dividends. This is an 86.75% payout ratio based on EPS, which is higher than most dividend companies I look at. There is still room for increases, especially if PM grows its future EPS. Based on PM's track record, the payout ratio doesn't bother me because management has indicated that part of their value proposition is rewarding shareholders through a large portion of the EPS being paid through the dividend and that management is committed to a progressive dividend policy.

Where the forward consensus EPS estimates fall for PM

In the Q1 presentation, PM indicated that they would generate 7-9% of growth in its Adjusted Diluted EPS, excluding currency, as it would come in around $6.40 - $6.52. In just EPS, PM is expecting $5.88 - $6, which is above their 2022 EPS of $5.81 on both ends of their range. There are 17 analysts who have the consensus EPS estimates for PM at $6.26 for 2023, then 18 analysts looking for $6.87 of EPS in 2024, and 12 analysts looking for $7.62 of EPS in 2025.

PM could be under-promising to over-deliver come earnings season. Either way, PM is projecting EPS growth, and so is the analyst community that covers PM. I like what I see, especially since the consensus EPS estimate in 2025 from 12 analysts is $7.62. This helps me reaffirm PM's potential for EPS growth, which should correlate to larger dividends in the future as there will be more than enough EPS being generated to support future annual dividend increases.

Conclusion

PM isn't a company that will be on everyone's investment list due to the nature of its business. I am looking at PM from a pure business aspect, as I believe adults are free to make their own choices and must accept any repercussions that come along with those decisions.

For those that don't mind investing in tobacco-related companies, PM is very interesting. The high-yield environment won't be here forever, and in my opinion, companies that have similar dividend statistics as PM will benefit as the Fed starts to cut rates and non-risk investments become less competitive on yields. While CD's money markets and T-bills see their yields decline over the next several years, PM has the ability to continue its 15-year trend of annual dividend increases. PM's margins are strong, and if you're looking for income, adding shares of PM while it's yielding 5.49% may not be a bad idea.