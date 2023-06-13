Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

On 4/17/23, I wrote an article (can be read here) and said that shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could reach $180 in 2023. It’s been almost 2 months, and shares of AAPL have appreciated by 9.61%, closing at $180.96 on 6/9/23. It’s truly perplexing to me that people are bearish on the Apple Vision Pro, and they feel AAPL stock is a sell. AAPL is arguably the best company in the stock market, and while AAPL may not generate the largest amount of revenue or appreciated the most in 2023, its $99.8 billion in net income made it the most profitable company in 2022, they have returned $763.5 billion in capital to shareholders since the 2012 fiscal year, it’s the largest company by market cap, and the large component of many S&P 500 index funds. YTD shares of AAPL have appreciated by 44.69%, and while shares could experience a selloff, I feel they are ultimately going higher. I will make a new prediction right now, AAPL will hit $200 by 2024, not in 2024. I am not a short-term investor, and even with shares sitting around all-time highs, if you have time on your side, I feel shares of AAPL will continue to appreciate as the Apple Vision Pro is going to unlock a whole new dynamic to their business.

Prior to dismissing Apple’s vision, there is a critical word to ponder, and that is innovation

The Apple Vision Pro headset unveiled at the end of the WWDC23 conference won’t be the version that sees mass market adoption. Please read this section with an open mind and keep the word innovation front and center.

Innovation never stops, and technological advances continue to make technology better, faster, and cheaper. Some people reading this article may not have been born or aren’t old enough to remember how expensive computers were in the '90s. In 1996, a Gateway Solo 2100 laptop cost $4,149. In 1997 Dell introduced the Dell Dimension XPS H266, which had the 2nd generation Intel Pentium processor and started at $3,979. In 2000, Gateway introduced its first line of computers with a Pentium 4 processor, which started at $3,089. I found an article written on Gateway, and at one point, the most popular Gateway computer was the Gateway 2000 A12 with a 12 MHz 80286 processor, 1 MB of RAM, a 40 MB hard drive, and a 14-inch monitor for $1,995. If you wanted to upgrade to a 386 version, it was an additional $1,000.

Fast forward several decades, and you can buy desktop PCs and laptops for under $700 that are immensely superior to the computing systems of the 90s. Innovation never stops, and this holds true for all electronics, from TVs to smartphones. The free markets create a competitive environment that mandates innovation to stay relevant, because if a company becomes stagnant, another will fill the void to grab market share.

At a $3,499 price point, the Apple Vision Pro isn’t a mass-market device, but this is the first version. AAPL is great at innovation, making its products better, and creating a mass market appeal. I believe it’s going to take 5-7 years, but at some point, the goggles that we see today will be condensed down into a pair of normal glasses with a sub $1,000 price point. To think that technology will be bound to screens indefinitely isn’t realistic, and it’s inevitable that computing migrates from the four corners of a screen to the open air.

I have an Oculus Rift, and while I do not use it often, I have first-hand experience using VR applications. Before judging or being closed-minded, I would encourage you to use a headset for a bit, then think about what it will be like with tens of billions poured into innovation over the next 5-7 years.

If there is one thing that AAPL arguably does better than anyone, it’s making essential products. AAPL innovated the music space with the iPod, changed cellphones with the iPhone, transcended personal computing with the iPad, and took over the wearables market with the Apple Watch. While I may sound like an AAPL fanboy, these are accurate statements, and the $99.8 billion in net income from 2022 is the proof.

What I think the Apple Vison Pro can become and how impactful it could be

When I think about how much innovation has been introduced to the marketplace due to smartphones, I ask myself the following question. Can this type of innovation occur with future versions of the Apple Vision Pro? I believe it can, and computing will be much different in the next decade than it is today.

For many users, everything is connected to our smartphones, from social media to our banking applications. In the future, the Apple Vision Pro could become a staple of productivity and become an item people can’t live without. As artificial intelligence advances and innovation in the Apple Vision Pro occurs, it’s not far-fetched that there could be optical readers on the front that scans an item in front of you and brings up everything you need to know within one of the lenses. Facial recognition technology could be tied to LinkedIn profiles, and when you are at a convention or a business meeting, you could have a bio in one of the lenses and learn about each person you meet before the opening question.

The Apple Vision Pro has the ability to enhance and overhaul every area of our lives, including learning, business, social interactions, and entertainment. The applicable use cases are immense, and with AAPL’s sticky ecosystem, they will be able to monetize the hardware side in addition to generating recurring revenue from additional services. AAPL sold roughly 232 million iPhones in 2022. Outside of iPhones, AAPL sold 53 million Apple Watches, 61 million iPads, and 26 million Macs and MacBooks. From a hardware standpoint, there is no reason why AAPL won’t be able to sell tens of millions of units per year of the Apple Vision Pro once innovation makes it into a mass-market product with a sub-$1000 price and the size of regular glasses. In the same way, people buy computers, tablets, or other AAPL products for holidays, birthdays, or just because they want one, the Apple Vision Pro should fall right in line. At a $999 price point, every 10 million units sold correlates to $9.99 billion in revenue from just the hardware. On the services side, there are several possibilities. I wouldn’t be surprised if AAPL cuts deals with every major sports league to sell virtual tickets and then create monthly or annual packages. This could also be done with Ticket Master and Live Nation for virtual concerts.

The vast majority of people experience sporting events from their living room, unless you’re a season ticket holder and go to every home game, while even fewer people have the ability to experience concerts in person. The rebuttal to this would be humans want human interaction, and there is nothing like experiencing an event live. I get it, I have been to several Yankee World Series games, big UFC events, and Monday Night Football, and I agree, there is nothing like seeing something live. The reality is that most of the sports that I watch are on my TV, and if I had the option of watching on my TV or wearing normal glasses the way I am wearing my reading glasses and be able to sit courtside or behind Homeplate and experience the energy of the stadium virtually, I would watch through the Apple Vision Pro every time.

AAPL has a plan, and they have an unlimited budget to make this work. In 2022 AAPL spent $26.25 billion on R&D and still generated $99.8 billion in net income. As a shareholder, if Tim Cook came out tomorrow and said that they needed to allocate an additional $5 billion annually toward the Apple Vision Pro over the next 5-10 years to capture a large portion of the next computing platform and generate additional recurring revenue from Services, I would be fine with the decision. I would like to think many other investors would be as well, considering AAPL has returned $763.5 billion to shareholders through its dividend and buyback program since 2012, has $55.87 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet, with another $110.46 billion in long-term investments, and they generated over $90 billion in profits in 2021 and 2022. AAPL hasn’t given shareholders a reason to question their business endeavors, and management has built the most profitable company in the market. The revenue and profits from the Apple Vision Pro won’t be lucrative to start but look at Services. Services started out small and are on track to become a $100 billion revenue generator in the next several years.

How Apple gets past $200 without the Apple Vision Pro product and ecosystem

Since 2019, AAPL has traded between a 19 and 36 P/E ratio. In 2021 AAPL ran from $140 with a P/E of 24.97 to $176.03 with a P/E of 29.19. Recently AAPL has run from $129.55 with a P/E of 22 to $180.96 with a P/E of 30.72. When you look at the bottom graph below, AAPL has spent limited time with a P/E over 30 but saw a tremendous amount of market cap gained with a P/E that fluctuated throughout the low to high 20s.

In the first half of AAPL’s 2023 fiscal year, they generated $3.40 in EPS, which is 56.95% of the consensus estimates and 54.05% of the high estimates for 2023. Put the macro aside, and what the market could possibly do in 2024 when the Fed is projected to start cutting. Based on the consensus estimates, AAPL is expected to generate EPS of $5.97 in 2023, $6.56 in 2024, $7.21 in 2025, and $8.24 in 2026. On the high side, these numbers increase to $6.29 in 2023, $7.25 in 2024, $7.95 in 2025, and $8.58 in 2026.

P/E isn’t the only metric to look at, but since there are analyst estimates going forward, it helps build a thesis. Below is a table I created based on the consensus and high-side EPS estimates for AAPL. The current P/E for AAPL is 30.31 based on the forward EPS of $5.97. Based on the consensus estimates, if AAPL grows to $250 by October of 2026 since their fiscal year ends in September, their P/E would stay range bound between 30 and 31 if the price was $200 in 2024 and $220 in 2025. With AAPL at $250 in 2025, generating a projected EPS of $8.24, it places its P/E at 30.34. If AAPL beats the consensus estimates and comes in on the high side which is shaded in green below, their P/E stays under 30 at each price target. Based on historical numbers, AAPL has traded above a 30 P/E before, and staying under 31 in each scenario isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

I prefer looking at Price to Free Cash Flow ((P/FCF)) as my go-to metric. I compared AAPL to Adobe (ADBE), Alphabet (GOOGL), Salesforce (CRM), Meta Platforms (META), Oracle (ORCL), and Microsoft (MSFT). I used the TTM FCF for each company. GOOGL trades at the lowest price to FCF multiple of 25.11x, and MSFT has the largest multiple of 42.33x. The average P/FCF of this group is 33.94x. When I assign a 33.94x FCF multiple to each of these companies, GOOGL, ADBE, AAPL, and CRM look undervalued, and META, ORCL, and MSFT look overvalued. It really depends on which companies to put in the peer group, as the average P/FCF will change. I feel I can make an argument that AAPL should trade at similar multiples as MSFT, ORCL, META, or CRM, and that’s why I assign the average to all the companies. Based on the average P/FCF, AAPL looks undervalued by 16.26%. If AAPL appreciated by 16.26%, it would put its share price at $210.38.

There is no perfect way to value companies, and in my opinion, profitability is the best way to measure a company’s success. AAPL generated $94.68 billion in net income for its 2021 fiscal year and $99.8 billion in its 2022 fiscal year. In the first half of AAPL’s 2023 fiscal year, it generated $54.16 billion in net income, which is 54.36% of the 2022 fiscal year. With Q3 and Q4 being the 2 weaker quarters historically, I think AAPL is on pace to generate between $90 - $95 billion in net income for 2023. AAPL has done a great job at producing larger levels of cash from operations annually, and over the previous 5 years, AAPL has increased how much cash its operations produce by 90.19% or $57.93 billion. This is an average growth rate of 18.04% annually. AAPL could certainly pull back, but in the long-term, I believe it will increase its profitability and generate larger EPS, which will lead to a higher share price.

Conclusion

Rome wasn’t built in a night, nor will the Apple Vision Pro business segment. I think we’re 5-7 years away from a mass adoption point. I believe AAPL is going to go full force into this segment and, through innovation, will have a condensed version several models in the future that looks like a pair of glasses at a sub-$1000 price point. I think there are a lot of skeptics who can’t envision how immense the possibilities are for this type of technology and how it has the potential to become as normal as a smartphone. The Apple Vision Pro has the ability to generate tens of billions in revenue on the hardware side, and there are countless partnerships that AAPL can make on the content side to drive recurring revenue from Services. In the meantime, I think AAPL will continue to grow its profitability and EPS, which will drive shares higher, and if we go into a bull market in the 2nd half of 2023 or in 2024, then AAPL trading around a 30 P/E could be a bit cheap. I still don’t think there is a bad time to buy shares of AAPL if you’re a long-term investor, and while there may be opportunities to add shares at lower levels during pullbacks, I feel AAPL will continue to appreciate as the years progress. As I said in the opening paragraph, I think shares have the ability to reach $200 in 2023 if the market heats up.