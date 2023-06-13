Justin Sullivan

Battle Lines

Founder and CEO of Facebook (META), Mark Zuckerberg, is no fool.

In a companywide meeting with Meta employees today that The Verge watched, the CEO said Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) device didn’t present any major breakthroughs in technology that Meta hadn’t “already explored” and that its vision for how people will use the device is “not the one that I want.” He also pointed to the fact that Meta’s upcoming Quest 3 headset will be much cheaper, at $499 compared to the Vision Pro’s $3,499 price tag, giving Meta the opening to reach a wider user base. “I think that their announcement really showcases the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this in a way that I think is really important,” Zuckerberg told employees, who were gathered at the company’s Menlo Park, California, headquarters for its first all-hands meeting since 2020. Zuckerberg said that the Quest is about “people interacting in new ways and feeling closer” while also “about being active and doing things.” “By contrast, every demo that they showed was a person sitting on a couch by themself,” he said of Apple’s WWDC keynote earlier this week. “I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want.” - The Verge, 6/8/23

What he understands is that Apple’s recently announced Vision Pro headset is not a direct competitor to Quest 3 or Quest Pro in the narrow sense, but a competitor in a larger sense. It is a battle for what the distant future of computing looks and feels like. There will only be one winner. Though there are issues with both approaches, I’m taking Apple and the over.

In the lead-up to Vision Pro, everyone including me thought that there would be substantial overlap in the software between the two devices, even if Apple was going to load the thing with far more hardware at a much higher price point than even the Quest Pro, which is $1000.

That did not happen. Apple previewed something that looked very different through the lens of the headset, setting up competing visions for the future.

Computer Interfaces

IBM punched card from mid-20th Century (Wikimedia)

That is the original electronic computer interface, the humble IBM (IBM) punched card, which was the dominant computer interface until the 1970s. That was replaced by a keyboard, monitor and command-line. In the 1980s, command-line gave way to the graphical desktop metaphor, and the addition of the mouse/trackpad for pointing and initiating action. With touchscreen smartphones and tablets, we ditched the desktop metaphor for the cleaner home screen, and traded in the mouse for multitouch. But the interface remained a 2D graphical metaphor.

Someday, something is going to replace the touchscreen smartphone as people’s primary device. Many people think it will be a pair of AR glasses, largely indistinguishable from a pair of horn-rimmed glasses, sometime after 2030. Two of those people are Zuckerberg and Apple CEO, Tim Cook. I am a third, and there are many others. The interface will be AR lenses replacing the screen, with voice commands, eye-tracking, and hand gestures replacing the keyboard and mouse.

This will be the first computer interface that incorporates 3D, and the two companies could not be approaching that part more differently. The Quest is a VR headset. Its primary uses are gaming, and social, work, and recreational activities in the Facebook metaverse, the largely empty Horizon Worlds. Apple has shown us something very different. The best place to highlight the difference is how they approach virtual meetings, the most overlap we see in the device demos the companies show.

Here’s Facebook:

Meta Horizon Workroom (Facebook promotional image)

Facebook imagines us entirely submerged into a 3D virtual world, with each of us represented by a legless floating avatar. We sit around a virtual conference table with virtual whiteboards and monitors. A virtual cityscape provides the background. The legs will be coming someday. But the key thing here is that it is entirely 3D graphics, we are totally immersed in that world, and everyone is sharing the same 3D virtual space, where our avatars can “physically” interact.

Some developers may choose to use it that way, but that sort of immersive 3D is not yet in Apple’s design language for Vision Pro. Apple is taking a halfway step in their own software, relying on a technique called “2.5D AR," with 2D graphical elements floating in real 3D space.

Apple video screenshot

Apple is calling this metaphor “spatial computing.” The background is our real world environment, and resizable iPad-like apps in 2D windows float in 3D space. It’s a mix of 2D and 3D.

Here, we are still anchored firmly in the real world, and everyone remains in their own real world environment, not sharing a virtual world. Familiar, but different. For years, when Tim Cook was asked about VR, he would always pivot to AR. He would say that VR was isolating, while AR kept you anchored in the real world. Facebook is asking the user to take a far bigger mental leap.

Moreover, here’s what Apple demoed, by number of times we saw it:

Business/personal productivity: 15

Media consumption (including personal media): 11

Creative: 3

Gaming: 1

Metaverse: 0

VR: 0

Fitness: 0

Mobility: 0

That’s a MacBook Air or iPad Pro for the face, not an entirely different experience like a VR headset. A few reporters got a very controlled 30-minute demo with the actual device, including Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern. Her big takeaway was that Vision Pro, as it stands now, is best for “working and watching.” That’s a Mac.

The other big dividing line Zuckerberg also noted. In all the demos Apple showed us, the user was either seated or standing still. Apple does not yet view this as mobile, though it is headed that way in the future. I was surprised at the lack of Fitness+ support, but Apple clearly doesn’t want people jumping around in this thing yet. While still constrained to a relatively small space and not exactly mobile, Facebook imagines us moving around more already, interacting with other avatars in the virtual world.

So in a direct sense, these devices are not really competitors, even leaving aside the wide gulf in price. Facebook is making VR headsets, and Apple has just launched a new category. What they are competing for is the future of computing: what we actually see when we strap on these things, and for what we use them. These are two well-funded players who both think the long term success of the company is riding on this, and the battle is joined.

The Apple Stack Comes in Handy

One of the foundational aspects of Apple is their tech stack, a wide and deep moat of technology and patents, most of which never see the light of day. At the core of it is Apple Silicon, the ARM-based chips that run everything from AirPods to Vision Pro. On top of that are the operating systems. Interface aside, they are substantially the same with a ton of overlap. This stems from the decision to build iOS off of macOS in 2006. On top of that sit the software and services, again shared across devices.

The amazing thing is how little Apple had to add on the software and services side. All of Apple’s iPad apps will be in there, and most iPad and iPhone apps will work in there. Again, it’s all in those floating 2D windows.

The reason is that the new operating system is all based on software frameworks — SwiftUI, RealityKit, ARKit, and many others — that are part of all the operating systems. So if you are a developer, most likely your iOS or iPadOS app will already work in one of those 2D windows. If you already had an AR app on iPhone, that will translate to this device for a much better experience.

With services, again, all the same: App Store, Apple Music, TV+, iTunes Store and Arcade. The big difference is 3D movies, which will really sing on this thing, unless that sort of thing makes you nauseous. As noted, the big thing missing from that is Fitness+.

When Apple starts a new project, most of it is already there, and they get to focus on the things that make that device unique.

Vision Pro: Not for You and Me?

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. - Chinese proverb

Do I like Vision Pro? No. It’s pretty cool, but I also don’t see where this hardware fits in 2024. Especially at $3500. I would have preferred Apple waited for a more finished package, one without such a high price tag or short battery life. At a minimum I was surprised that they did not wait to have the two Apple Silicon chips that run Vision Pro manufactured on TSMC (TSM) 3 nanometer later this year, which will show a big leap in power efficiency. Maybe the battery life would not have been so abysmal.

So as a consumer product, this is disappointing.

Unless it is really a developer kit intended to get developers going on this new interface, understanding the new metaphors, how their apps fit into it, and what new apps they might want to build for it. At first I thought the Worldwide Developers Conference scheduling was just how the timing worked out, but now I think that it was intentional. Apple won't say this out loud, but I think the primary market they are interested in right now are iOS developers.

In the past, the longest I can remember a lag between announcement of a new product and sales was 5 months — iPhone was announced in January 2007 and went on sale the following June. The reason then was that Apple was about to file some public FCC paperwork, so the cat was going to be out of the bag soon enough. Apple likes to have these things ready for sale soon after the presentations.

But with the iPhone launch there was no App Store for iOS, and no developers to get on board. Here the lag will be at least 7 months — “early next year.” That is very long, also missing the holidays, and I think the reason is to give developers a lot of time to think about it and play around with the simulator in Apple’s development environment, Xcode. Also, the holidays don't matter if your primary market is not consumers, but developers.

This is also the first time a brand new product has gotten the “Pro” moniker, which in AppleSpeak means packed with technology and expensive, even for them. I think the pros they are interested in are iOS developers, not the rest of us.

So in that respect, I do like it. It’s an investment in what they think will be a long road ending in those AR glasses replacing iPhone for most customers. Unlike other Apple products, 5 or 10 years from now, what these evolve into will look very dissimilar to what Apple previewed last week

But the ridicule has begun, and I expect it to pick up when the device comes out next year. I think it is unavoidable that many in the tech press will portray it as a failure, because of the low volumes the high price tag implies. The Tim-Cook-Can’t-Innovate meme will pick up steam. It defies facts and logic, but many believe it, and now maybe more people will.

People also made fun of iPhone and Watch too. This is a very long journey, and every journey begins with a single step.

Final Thoughts

From what I’ve read since Apple showed us Vision Pro, I’m not sure how many people get the stakes here. Many are treating this as just another product to review and digest, not a prototype version of what Apple thinks will replace iPhone for most people many years hence. Many believe Facebook made their metaverse pivot to get people to ignore their ad revenue issues, not that they think the future of online social, recreation and business will look like this.

The companies have showed us two very different versions of this future. Zuckerberg was right that this is a bigger threat to them than if Apple came head on with another VR headset. It threatens to make their whole vision obsolete before we even get walking down this long road. There will be only one winner.

I’m taking Apple and the over.