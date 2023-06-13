Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple, Facebook And The Future Of Computing

Jun. 13, 2023 9:00 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)META
Trading Places Research profile picture
Trading Places Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple’s Vision Pro and Facebook’s Quest headsets are very different conceptually, and are not direct competitors. But they are battling for the future of computing and what that looks like.
  • Facebook is offering a totally new very immersive 3D experience.
  • Apple’s vision drafts off their other platforms technically and conceptually. It is far less immersive “2.5D AR” that hopes to keep the user grounded in the real world.
  • This is a very long road for both companies that ends after 2030 in a pair of AR glasses that look substantially like a pair of horn-rimmed glasses. Both CEOs believe the long-term success of their companies depend on getting this right.
  • I believe the primary intended market for this first version of Vision Pro is iOS developers.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Long View Capital. Learn More »

Apple Unveils New Products At Its Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan

Battle Lines

Founder and CEO of Facebook (META), Mark Zuckerberg, is no fool.

In a companywide meeting with Meta employees today that The Verge watched, the CEO said Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) device didn’t present any major breakthroughs

IBM punched card from mid-20th Century

IBM punched card from mid-20th Century (Wikimedia)

Image of Meta’s Horizon Workroom metaverse meeting.

Meta Horizon Workroom (Facebook promotional image)

A screenshot of Apple demo of Vision Pro.

Apple video screenshot

At Long View Capital we follow the trends that are forging the future of business and society, and how investors can take advantage of those trends. Long View Capital provides deep dives written in plain English, looking into the most important issues in tech, regulation, and macroeconomics, with targeted portfolios to inform investor decision-making.

Risk is a fact of life, but not here. You can try Long View Capital free for two weeks. It’s like Costco free samples, except with deep dives and targeted portfolios instead of frozen pizza.




This article was written by

Trading Places Research profile picture
Trading Places Research
9.52K Followers
Deep coverage of complex trends shaping the future with targeted portfolios

Confirmation Bias Is Your Enemy.

Tech and macro. Deep analysis of long term sectoral trends, and the opportunities arising from them. I promise not to bore you. Author of Long View Capital, a Marketplace service for long-term investors. Risk Factors: I am also wrong sometimes.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.