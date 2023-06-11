Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold: Are We In A Recession?

Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Economists have been predicting a recession in the United States, but the economy has remained resilient, defying expectations.
  • A recession is defined as a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy that lasts for more than a few months.
  • The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at combating inflation have raised concerns about a potential recession.
  • The majority of top economists do not believe the U.S. is currently in a recession.
  • Looking ahead, economists still anticipate a recession in the second half of the year.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Mean Reversion Trading. Learn More »

Frustrated businessman inside a cracked golden egg can not watch the market crash

CreativaImages/iStock via Getty Images

Fundamentals

Economists have been predicting a recession in the United States, but the economy has remained resilient, defying expectations. While there is a 61% chance of a mild slide this year according to experts, the question remains: Are we currently in a

gold

gold (TOS)

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

This article was written by

Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
5.12K Followers
Weekly AI gold, silver and E-Mini S&P reports with 90%-95% probabilities.

Unlock Your Trading Potential with the Equity Management Academy! Are you ready to take your trading skills to the next level? Look no further than the Equity Management Academy (EMA2trade.com). Our mission is simple: to empower traders of all levels with the knowledge and tools needed to achieve financial success. Led by renowned CEO Patrick MontesDeOca, with over 30 years of trading experience, we are dedicated to transforming your trading journey. At the heart of our Academy is the revolutionary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI), a fully automated proprietary trading program. This cutting-edge algorithm is designed to provide clear, precise entry and exit points across a wide range of markets. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to data-driven decision-making! As a member of the Equity Management Academy, you'll have exclusive access to real-time trades placed by our expert analysts and traders. Witness their expertise in action as they leverage the power of the VC PMI to generate profitable recommendations. Our Chief Technical Analyst will guide you through advanced trading courses, delivering hours of instructional streaming videos. Gain the skills to identify trading opportunities, effectively manage risk, and grow your portfolio using automated trading intelligence. But that's not all! Institutional traders, hedgers, and experienced traders can supercharge their strategies with our VC PMI-based marketing reports. Receive comprehensive insights, including precise entry and exit points, to navigate various markets with confidence and precision. Our founder, Patrick MontesDeOca, is not only a trader and system developer but also an esteemed educator, author, and coach. His expertise shines through in the Seeking Alpha reports he authors, where he shares his analysis based on the VC PMI. Don't let your trading potential go untapped. Join the Equity Management Academy today and unlock a world of opportunities. Visit EMA2trade.com and embark on your path to financial success! Best regards, The Equity Management Academy Team

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.