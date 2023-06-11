pcess609

Approximately a month ago I published an article (The Beauty Of REIT Dividend Aristocrats) elaborating on the benefits provided by the REIT dividend aristocrats. The analysis revolved around contrasting the underlying constituencies of The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) from which the key takeaways were the following:

REIT aristocrats yield 250 basis points more than the remaining 67 aristocrats. Despite higher yields, the average payout ratio (expressed in FFO terms) does not differ from the other NOBL names. Balance sheets of REIT aristocrats are healthier than those of the other dividend aristocrats operating in different sectors.

In a nutshell, these REIT aristocrats (see below) offer juicer yields at lower financial risk, without making any sacrifices on the level of retained cash flows.

Realty Income Corporation ( NYSE: O

Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT )

There are many reasons for the aforementioned disconnect, but the main one is the prevailing pessimism by the market towards commercial real estate (CRE) assets. REITs as any other CRE asset type are extremely sensitive to the fluctuations in the interest rates. Both in theory and in practice, REITs tend to be valued as somewhere in the middle between equities and bonds due to long duration cash flows stemming from typically 5+ year lease agreements.

However, the goal of this article is not to go into the details explaining the underlying drivers of the mispricing, but rather to understand, which of the three REIT aristocrats provide better return potential on the go forward basis.

In my book, two of the most important considerations to determine the stock's attractiveness (from dividend investor's perspective) against the prevailing macroeconomic backdrop are the strength of balance sheet and resiliency of underlying cash flows in conjunction with the offered yield levels.

State of balance sheet

All of the three REITs carry rated and solid balance sheets with one of the lowest leverage & coverage factors among their sector peers. However, O is slightly better positioned in the eyes of credit rating agencies as it holds an investment grade rating, which is one notch higher than that of ESS and FRT (A- vs BBB+).

Now, while the capital structure is critical, the debt maturity profiles tend to play even more important role during environments when the interest costs and overall financing conditions are unfavourable.

Each portion of maturing debt is typically to a large extent refinanced, which implies incremental cost of financing due to elevated Fed funds rate. Nowadays, this is even more painful for CRE players since the credit spreads have also widened.

In the context of all this, more distant and staggered debt maturities come in handy to mitigate the risk of introducing overly expensive debt capital in the overall capital structure.

Realty Income

O carries rather favourable debt structure in which there is almost no rollovers in 2023 and ~15% of the total debt falling due in 2024. The weighted average term to maturity for O is 5.9 years.

Essex Property Trust

Similar picture can be observed by looking at ESS's debt structure in which there are no maturities in 2023 and rather marginal amounts falling due in 2024.

10-K for Federal Realty Investment Trust

For FRT, however, the total amount that is subject to refinancings until 2024 is substantial, accounting for close to 35% of the total outstanding debt.

NAREIT, author's calculation

The key takeaways so far are that all three REIT dividend aristocrats have relatively sound balance sheets as underpinned by strong investment grade credit ratings and healthy leverage ratios.

At the same time, O and ESS are positioned to avoid a significant uptick in the cost of financing due to distant maturities (i.e., with relatively immaterial amounts expiring in 2023-2024 period). While FRT is not exposed to refinancing risk given its fortress balance sheet, the interest expense component is certainly subject to an unfavourable uptick. This, in turn, will impose more pronounced headwinds for the cash generation potential.

Cash flows and dividends

If we zoom back and take a look how the REIT dividend aristocrats have performed over the trailing three year period, we can notice that optically this moment seems like a solid entry point.

YCharts

Namely, all three REITs have significantly diverged (on a price performance basis) from the overall market and currently are trading at ~35 - 47% discount compared to relative levels (compared to S&P 500) three years ago.

Per definition, this situation leads to relatively more attractive yields:

O yielding 5.0%

FRT yielding 4.5%

ESS yielding 3.97%

All of these dividends are backed with healthy FFO payout ratios, as indicated in the chart below.

IEX cloud, author's calculation

The fact that O, ESS and FRT are integrated in NOBL and are considered dividend aristocrats is a clear testament of the stability and predictability of the underlying cash flows.

The consensus estimates for the 2023 and 2024 FFO figures confirm continued resiliency despite the overall pessimism in the CRE space and challenges associated with increased interest costs.

The market seems to price in rather similar trajectories for O, ESS and FRT on their FFO growth in 2023 and 2024:

O = 2.1% and 4.0%

FRT = 2.6% and 4.0%

ESS = 2.4% and 3.0%

From the yield, FFO growth and payout ratio perspective, I do not see any major difference between O and FRT as all of these three components are rather homogenous.

Nevertheless, ESS offers by 100 basis points lower yield and a bit more moderate growth prospects in 2024 despite having the lowest FFO payout ratio among the assessed REIT aristocrats.

In closing

Given the above, I have to conclude that O is the most attractive dividend REIT aristocrat, which is included in the most liquid dividend aristocrat ETF.

O has slightly stronger balance sheet (as explained by the one notch higher IG) and the offered dividend yield is the highest without any sacrifices made on the growth potential.

Finally, the characteristics of O should introduce sufficient confidence for dividend-seeking investors (or for investors, who consider allocating in dividend aristocrat segment) that the sustainability and growth of dividends are safe: