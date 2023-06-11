Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Private Domestic Sector Prints A $130B Surplus In May Pointing To Better Markets In June

Jun. 11, 2023 5:24 AM ETDIA, IBB, NDX, RTY, SPX
Alan Longbon
Summary

  • The US private domestic sector balance increased by $130bn in May 2023, a positive result driven by a $246bn injection of funds from the federal government.
  • Bank credit creation retraction continued for the fifth consecutive month, signaling a potential economic downturn.
  • The Federal Reserve's demand destruction policy may lead to a recession by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Photographing Car After A Traffic Accident

sefa ozel

The purpose of this article is to examine the USA sectoral flows for May 2023 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance into June 2023. This is pertinent, as a change in the fiscal flow rate

US sectoral balances

US Treasury and author calculations

US sectoral balance chart

US Treasury and author calculations

US fiscal flow change rate chart

Mr Robert P Balan

US stock market index averages

Mr Robert P Balan

US Federal withdrawals

US Treasury

US fiscal spending

ANG Traders

US FFR and LEI

FRED

US LEI FFR and GDP change rate version

Mr Robert P Balan

German Sectoral Balance

FRED

USA Sectoral Balance

FRED

G5 fiscal flows for may 23

Mr Robert P Balan

This article was written by

Alan Longbon
My investment approach is very simple. I find countries with the highest and strongest macro-fiscal flows and low levels of private debt and invest in them using country ETFs and contract for difference (CFDs)I use functional finance and sectoral flow analysis of the national accounts of the nations I invest in. This is after the work of Professors Wynne Godley, Micheal Hudson, Steve Keen, and William Mitchell. Roger Malcolm Mitchell, Warren Mosler, Robert P Balan, and many others.One can analyze a country in seconds with four numbers as a % of GDP and these are G P X C where[G] Federal spending.[P] Non-Federal Spending.[X] Net Exports[C] CreditOne can then derive a set of accounting identities that are correct by definition.GDP = G + P + XAggregate Demand = G + P + X + C or GDP + Credit.GDP = GDIG and X are regularly reported in official national account statistics and one can work out P as follows:P = G + XAsset prices rise best where the macro-fiscal flows are strongest and where the private sector balance is highest.The 20-year land/credit cycle identified by Fred Harrison and Phillip Anderson is also a key investment framework that I take into account.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

