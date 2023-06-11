June MDA Breakout Stocks/ETFs Week 24 - 2023: High-Frequency Gainers To Give You An Edge

damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images



Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 8 years. This high frequency breakout subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now exceeded 300 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research. The frequency of 10%+ returns in a week is averaging over 4x the broad market averages in the past 6+ years.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request since 2020, I now generate only 4 selections each week. In addition 2 Dow 30 picks are provided using the MDA methodology, but I highly recommend the monthly Growth & Dividend mega cap breakout portfolios if you are looking for larger cap selections beyond only 30 Dow stocks.

As long-term investors know, you can compound $10,000 into $1 million with 10% annual returns in less than 50 years. This model serves to increase the rate of 10% breakouts into 52 weekly intervals instead of years. In 2022, the worst market since 2008: 113 MDA picks gained over 5%, 52 picks over 10%, 22 picks over 15%, and 13 picks over 20% in less than week.

2023 Market Outlook

The Fed has delivered its 10th consecutive rate hike in the fastest series of increases since 1977. After PCE inflation unexpectedly increased in the prior week, the odds of an 11th hike next week jumped to 66.5% and has fallen back to 25% on the CME FedWatch Tool. Historically such high rates have led to a market correction after every rate hiking cycle in US history. The largest QT program in history is still ongoing to reduce the Fed's balance sheet at the fastest rate ever conducted with target levels of -$95 billion per month. My latest momentum outlook articles are here:

Watch the Mega caps closely! If they breakdown again the market will breakdown sharply. The largest 5 mega cap stocks are testing the peak levels back to 2020 and for 2022 highs relative to the rest of the S&P 1000 stocks. You can see exactly how these 5 mega cap stocks have contributed to the largest VIX volatility swings in alternating years:

Momentum Gauges Dashboard for Week 24

Market daily gauges and S&P 500 gauges continue highly positive in the first broad rally in months. All the sectors turned positive last week in the strongest positive signal since January. Interest in oversold sectors like financials, energy, and basic materials may accelerate provided the US dollar continues to decline from peak levels in May.

Momentum broke out above 70 last Friday after the choppiest weeks on the signals that we have seen in years. Positive momentum has sustained above 70 all week but dropped as profit taking increased on Friday. Inflation data and the Fed rate decision on June 14th are key factors and we are still in the largest QT liquidity tightening program in US history.

Why do finance companies admit that "timing is everything," but when it comes to investing your money the majority tell their clients to "just buy/hold and try to ignore the downturns?" I submit most investors would rely on timing signals, but without a model like the gauges they are forced to try to keep their clients in buy/hold positions for 24 months with no gains, or worse.

If timing helps you gain just 1% a week, you will significantly outperform all the long-term market averages.

Long time members know, we can consistently beat the markets by avoiding the most negative weeks and loading up during the most positive signals. Only the financial industry has incentives to make you to stay in the markets year-round.

My strategy for 2023 is to stay generally bearish while adjusting for large bear bounces in anticipation of strong similarities to the August topping pattern. Economic data, inflation, manufacturing productivity, home sales, and the latest banking crisis continue to show recessionary weakness into rising interest rate hikes at the highest levels since Sep 2007.

Mid-year 2023 is nearly here and things may get interesting with potential for a Fed pivot. Dip-buyers will continue to try to pull this anticipated pivot event forward in time extending high market volatility while the Fed hikes rates.

The new June Russell Reconstitution anomaly we found last year will be restarted again in a few weeks! :Abnormal Returns Of The Russell Index Reconstitution Anomaly: New 2023 Study

Some of my forecast articles for 2023 are here for your benefit.

Weekly Breakout Returns

The ongoing competition between the Bounce/Lag Momentum model (from Prof Grant Henning, PhD Statistics) and MDA Breakout picks (from JD Henning, PhD Finance) are shown below with / without using the Momentum Gauge trading signal. The per-week returns equalize the comparison where there were only 16 positive trading weeks last year using the MDA trading signal (negative values below 40). Both models are outperforming last year's weekly returns.

For 2022, the worst market since 2008: 113 MDA picks gained over 5%, 52 picks over 10%, 22 picks over 15%, and 13 picks over 20% in less than week. These are statistically significant high frequency breakout results despite many shortened holiday weeks.

Following only positive Momentum Gauge signals for 2023, the MDA Breakout picks are up +79.6% average cumulative return with a worst-case minimal return +22.20% in 13 weeks. We continue in a fourth consecutive positive weekly signal.

V&M Multibagger List

While not the purpose of my model, longer term (using the trading video in FAQ #20) many of these selections may join the V&M Multibagger list now at 142 weekly picks with over 100%+ gains, 63 picks over 200%+, 17 picks over 500%+ and 7 weekly picks with over 1000%+ gains since January 2019 such as:

Celsius Holdings (CELH) +2,861.5%

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) +1013.6%

Enphase Energy (ENPH) +1,162.3%

Trillium Therapeutics TRIL +1,008.7%

More than 450 stocks have gained over 10% in less than a week since this MDA testing began in 2017. Frequency comparison charts are at the end of this article. Readers are cautioned that these are highly volatile stocks that may not be appropriate for achieving your long term investment goals: How to Achieve Optimal Asset Allocation

Historical Performance Measurements

Historical MDA Breakout minimal buy/hold (worst case) returns have a compound average growth rate of 35.3% and cumulative minimum returns of +865.4% from 2017. 2023 still represents a partial year. Last year the minimal cumulative returns for 2022 were -0.21%, average cumulative returns were +67.05%, and the best-case cumulative returns were +360.25%. The chart reflects the most conservative measurements adding each 52-weekly return in an annual portfolio simulation, though each weekly result could be compounded weekly as separate portfolios.

The Week 24 - 2023 Breakout Stocks for Next Week Are:

The picks for next week consist of 1 Industrial, 1 Consumer Defensive, and 2 Consumer Cyclical sector stocks. These selections are released in advance to members every Friday with current gains shown. Prior selections may be doing well, but for research purposes I deliberately do not duplicate selections from the prior week. These selections are based on MDA characteristics from my research, including strong money flows, positive sentiment, and strong fundamentals -- readers are cautioned to follow the Momentum Gauges for the best results.

Mission Produce (AVO) - Consumer Defensive / Food Distribution Intuitive Machines (LUNR) - Industrials / Aerospace & Defense

Mission Produce (AVO) - Consumer Defensive / Food Distribution

FinViz.com

Price Target: $17.00/share (Analyst Consensus + Technical See my FAQ #20)

(Source: Company Resources)

Mission Produce, Inc. engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) - Industrials / Aerospace & Defense

Price Target: $12.00/share (Analyst Consensus + Technical See my FAQ #20)

(Source: Company Resources)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 24

First, be sure to follow the Momentum Gauges® when applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index. Second, these selections are made without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility typical of mega-cap stocks that may produce good results relative to other Dow 30 stocks. Third, the 30 Dow stocks are up only +2.2% YTD and continue among the worst performing index YTD as crowding into Tech / Nasdaq continues. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % Return from Selection AXP American Express +3.90% (DOW) Dow Inc +3.29% (AXP) American Express +10.92% (IBM) Intl Business Machines +5.96% (CAT) Caterpillar +8.06% (CSCO) Cisco Systems +1.85% (CRM) Salesforce +5.61% (TRV) The Travelers Group -4.73% (AAPL) Apple Inc. +5.60% (CVX) Chevron Corp. -0.44% Click to enlarge

If you are looking for a much broader selection of large cap breakout stocks, I recommend these long-term portfolios with consecutive years of beating the S&P 500 and already achieving double-digit returns. As regular readers know, in March we moved to negative signals on the gauges and have been in choppy low momentum conditions since.

Current Long-Term Portfolio returns

The long term buy/hold portfolios Piotroski-Graham, Positive Forensic, and Negative Forensic will have new mid-year portfolios released the end of June and tracked for the next 2-years.

New 2023 Piotroski-Graham enhanced value -

New January portfolio +23.07% YTD

2022 January portfolio beat the S&P 500 by +32.54%

New 2023 Positive Forensic -

New January portfolio +10.95% YTD

January 2022 Positive Forensic beat S&P 500 by +6.59%

New 2023 Negative Forensic -

New January portfolio +7.04% YTD

January 2022 Negative Forensic beat S&P 500 by +22.18%

New Growth & Dividend Mega cap breakouts -

New June mega cap long term portfolio has been released

January 2022 portfolio beat S&P 500 by +13.91%

These long term portfolio selections have significantly outperformed many major hedge funds and all the hedge fund averages since inception.

The Dow Pick for Next Week Is:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple continues in a strong positive channel from March with bullish stair steps within 2.2% of a new 52 week high. Net MFI inflows continue strong while valuations are well above average levels at 30.7x earnings and 7.4x sales, but with more room to run.

FinViz.com

Breakout ETF Portfolios

Technology Momentum Gauges continue for a fourth week to be the breakout sector. Negative gauges dropped sharply from the peak of negative momentum on May 4th. The (TECL) 3x Technology bull fund has gained +38.5% from May 4th and could continue toward January peak positive momentum levels at 180. The technology sector is the highest weighted and largest sector on the major market indices. As long as technology momentum increases it will benefit technology funds like (SOXL) 3x Semiconductor bull fund and the Mega cap (mostly tech funds) (FNGU) (BULZ).

Financial Momentum Gauges have been the most negative sector from the February 21 signal in advance of the March banking crisis. Last Friday gave us only the 2nd positive signal in over 71 days. This new signal delivered some of the strongest gains this week as (FAS) 3x Financial bull fund and related (BNKU) (DPST) provided double digit gains midweek.

The Active ETF portfolio is up +16.25% YTD with 6% gains this week in a strong positive breakout signal. Out of favor sectors have turned positive this past week and have good potential for recovery. The largest gains this week came from Regional Bank 3x bull fund (DPST) +22.4%, Retail 3x bull (RETL) +11.2%, MicroSectors Big Banks Index 3x fund (BNKU) +8.15%.

The Momentum Gauge ETF Bull/Bear model signal changes are shown below. These are member selected test funds and returns can be improved by following individual sector gauges (not just the broad-gauge signal shown below) and gauges specific to each of the different types of funds. Be sure to read the Momentum Gauge guide for best results.

Returns shown here are for signals lasting longer than 3 days.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

These documented high frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category. ~ The 2020 MDA Breakout Report Card

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

VMBreakouts.com

The 2021 and 2020 breakout percentages with 4 stocks selected each week.

MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg daily volume. Penny stocks well below these minimum levels have been shown to benefit greatly from the model but introduce much more risk and may be distorted by inflows from readers selecting the same micro-cap stocks.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that also include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the V&M portfolio models beat the market indices again last year with consistent outperformance of the major indices. All new portfolios are in a strong start to 2023 with many portfolios already in double-digit returns. Remember to follow the Momentum Gauges® in your investing decisions for the best results. The YTD returns do not show the peak gains following the signals.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.