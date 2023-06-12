peepo/E+ via Getty Images

The AVGO Investment Thesis Looks Less Tempting Here

At the time of writing, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has already recorded an eyewatering rally of +18.4% since May 24, 2023, fueling the same frenzy as how Nvidia (NVDA) has two weeks ago. The stock's outperformance is naturally attributed to three optimistic developments.

Firstly, AVGO proved its market-leading offerings through the multiyear, multibillion-dollar agreement with Apple (AAPL), namely for 5G radio frequency and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components. It appears that our initial concerns regarding AAPL's departure have been premature after all, putting the "new in-house chip" rumors to rest momentarily.

While the contract value may be unknown for now, we suppose it is not overly ambitious to imagine the equivalent of over $7B in annual revenues, as previously declared by the semiconductor company here. This cadence suggests that their partnership remains secure for the foreseeable future, bolstering its top and bottom lines.

Secondly, AVGO's prospects have also been lifted by NVDA's raised guidance for the next quarter. The latter guided an eye-popping revenue of $11B (+52.9% QoQ/ +64.1% YoY) for the next quarter, well exceeding the consensus estimates by +54.7%. This cadence is mostly attributed to the robust demand for accelerated computing and generative AI chips.

Now, where does AVGO fit in this narrative? Well, thanks to its market-leading position in the cloud switching and customer accelerator chips segment, we believe demand may continue to grow ahead, thanks to the breakneck deployment of AI-based offerings thus far.

Most notably, the semiconductor company may also be supplying these switches to other Big Techs and hyper scalers, such as Google (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), and Amazon (AMZN), as they accelerate their lead in the generative AI race.

Perhaps that is why the AVGO management has guided that the deployment of generative AI is expected to generate an annualized revenue of over $4B by the next quarter, comprising 15% of its semiconductor revenues then, slightly raised from the previous guidance of $3.8B from both ASICs and switches.

Based on the generously raised guidance of AI comprising 25% of the semiconductor revenues by FY2024, we may also see this cadence contribute up to $6.5B in revenues (+62.5% YoY) by FY2024, as evidenced by the highly visible lead time of 50 weeks.

Thirdly, AVGO recorded exemplary FQ2'23 double beats, with revenues of $8.73B (-2% QoQ/ +7.8% YoY) and adj EPS of $10.32 (inline QoQ/ +13.7% YoY), while achieving an adj EBITDA margin of 65% (+1.3 points QoQ/ +4 YoY) in the latest quarter.

Combined with the excellent FQ3'23 revenue guidance of $8.85B (+1.3% QoQ/ +4.6% YoY) and another adj EBITDA margin of 65%, implying an EBITDA of $5.75B (+1.2% QoQ/ +7% YoY), the rally witnessed in its stock prices is unsurprising.

These three reasons alone have suggested that AVGO may record over $38B in revenues by FY2024 (+8.4% YoY), thanks to the generative AI narrative, assuming zero cannibalization on its traditional businesses. Assuming another ~65% in adj EBITDA margins, we may see an excellent expansion in its profitability to $24.7B (+10.7% YoY), naturally explaining the optimism embedded in its stock prices.

While not part of the three reasons discussed above, we suppose the upside from the VMware acquisition is already baked in, with the $61B deal completion only extended through August 2023 pending regulatory approval.

The same cadence has been observed in AVGO's stock valuations, with its EV/ Revenues trading at 9.95x against the 5Y mean of 6.84x, NTM EV/ EBITDA at 15.73x against the 5Y mean of 11.55x, and NTM P/E of 18.71x against the 5Y mean of 14.03x.

These signs imply that AVGO stock may be trading near its peak, suggesting a minimal upside potential to our price target of $945. This is based on a moderate P/E of 15x and its FY2025 EPS of ~$63, from the original guidance of $8.5B in VMW pro-forma EBITDA and a +10% YoY organic growth in its EBITDA from FY2024 levels.

Therefore, while we remain faithful stockholders thanks to its stellar 10Y returns of 2,157.35% and 5Y returns of +289.04% (including dividends), compared to the SPY at +189.69% and +70.32% respectively, it is unlikely that we will be adding to our position at these levels.

This rally has been a tad too buoyant for our comfort, which led us to believe that there may be a minor retracement in AVGO's stock prices ahead, one that has been similarly observed with NVDA over the past few days. Anyone looking to add may do so between $680 to $730 for an improved margin of safety. Do not chase this rally here.