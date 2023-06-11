Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 11

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 6/29 7/14 1.21 1.24 2.48% 4.11% 13 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 7/31 8/15 0.38 0.43 13.16% 0.79% 23 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 8/10 8/25 0.28 0.29 3.57% 2.46% 21 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 6/19 6/30 0.715 0.72 0.70% 5.81% 38 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 6/16 6/27 1.65 1.88 13.94% 1.52% 14 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jun 12 (Ex-Div 6/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corporation (AEE) 6/30 0.63 83.36 3.02% 10 HP Inc. (HPQ) 7/5 0.2625 29.8 3.52% 13 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 7/5 1.725 606.59 1.14% 9 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 7/3 0.39 49.83 3.13% 27 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 7/6 1.014 185 2.19% 6 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 7/6 0.65 60.61 4.29% 9 STERIS plc (STE) 6/28 0.47 206.98 0.91% 18 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jun 13 (Ex-Div 6/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Allegion plc (ALLE) 6/30 0.45 112.65 1.60% 10 Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 7/14 0.19 18.44 4.12% 25 Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 6/30 2.15 561.8 1.53% 20 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 6/30 0.47 103.51 1.82% 12 Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 7/6 0.92 75.24 4.89% 20 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 7/6 0.725 153.84 1.89% 16 Cadence Bank (CADE) 7/3 0.235 20.64 4.55% 10 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 7/10 0.44 54.42 3.23% 31 Crown Castle (CCI) 6/30 1.565 113.96 5.49% 9 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 7/1 0.44 55.85 3.15% 12 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 6/30 0.26 23.76 4.38% 11 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 7/5 0.59 130.53 1.81% 20 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 6/30 0.54 19.86 10.88% 8 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 7/3 0.44 38.4 4.58% 42 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 6/30 1.22 104.25 4.68% 18 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 6/30 1.21 298.07 1.62% 11 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 6/30 0.25 42.54 2.35% 9 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 7/7 0.79 80.48 3.93% 13 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 6/30 1.62 144.5 4.48% 14 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 7/3 0.18 29.16 2.47% 13 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 7/3 0.3 17.15 7.00% 13 Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) 6/29 0.34 145.81 0.93% 16 GATX Corporation (GATX) 6/30 0.55 125.08 1.76% 13 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 6/29 0.75 78.12 3.84% 9 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 7/7 0.445 75.45 2.36% 7 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 6/30 0.33 31.45 4.20% 14 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 7/1 0.17 18.58 3.66% 10 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 6/30 0.42 109.96 1.53% 11 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 7/14 0.46 31.73 5.80% 52 Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 7/3 0.08 27.21 1.18% 6 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 7/10 0.94 45.22 8.31% 53 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 7/13 0.29 9.19 12.62% 9 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 7/10 0.73 110.71 2.64% 12 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 7/14 0.88 277.99 1.27% 13 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 7/3 2.25 401.12 2.24% 18 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 6/30 0.56 36.58 6.12% 9 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 6/30 0.64 59.12 4.33% 19 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 6/30 0.42 46.06 3.65% 8 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) 6/30 0.55 19.68 11.18% 5 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 7/3 0.55 60.89 3.61% 25 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 6/30 0.38 192.49 0.79% 28 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 7/14 0.29 45.76 2.53% 8 Service Corporation International (SCI) 6/30 0.27 64.07 1.69% 12 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 7/3 0.2 18.4 4.35% 12 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 6/30 0.2 20.76 3.85% 8 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7/3 0.38 30.94 4.91% 10 SpartanNash Company (SPTN) 6/30 0.215 22.18 3.88% 13 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 6/30 0.185 7.45 9.93% 49 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 7/14 0.35 518.18 0.27% 6 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 6/29 1.22 114.47 4.26% 37 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 7/5 0.23 26.58 3.46% 10 UGI Corporation (UGI) 7/1 0.375 29.38 5.11% 36 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 6/30 0.34 219.36 0.62% 5 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 6/29 0.31 61.03 2.03% 12 Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 7/20 0.52 63.45 3.28% 20 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jun 14 (Ex-Div 6/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 6/30 1.1 150.59 2.92% 12 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 7/3 0.4 220.5 0.73% 29 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 6/23 0.34 53.26 2.55% 11 American Tower Corporation (AMT) 7/10 1.57 187.3 3.35% 13 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 7/7 0.2475 39.26 2.52% 13 Chubb Limited (CB) 7/7 0.86 191.15 1.80% 30 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 7/14 0.75 101.93 2.94% 63 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 6/29 0.28 50 2.24% 11 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 7/5 0.2 173.86 0.46% 7 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 6/30 1 135.72 2.95% 9 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 7/15 0.9525 111.43 3.42% 14 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 6/30 0.45 35.4 5.08% 11 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 6/30 0.14 13.35 4.19% 10 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 6/30 0.02483 12.07 2.47% 9 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 6/30 0.22 52.27 1.68% 16 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 6/30 0.22 17.65 4.99% 7 Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 6/30 0.36 61.75 2.33% 6 The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 7/3 0.46 60.47 3.04% 61 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 6/30 0.06 21.93 1.09% 6 Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) 6/30 0.22 57.83 1.52% 12 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 6/30 0.35 143.07 0.98% 7 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 6/30 0.87 121.31 2.87% 10 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 6/30 0.295 30.56 3.86% 14 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 7/21 0.374 46.26 3.23% 25 First Financial Corporation (THFF) 7/3 0.54 35.7 3.03% 33 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 6/30 0.81 115.62 2.80% 18 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 6/27 1.88 493.62 1.52% 14 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 7/6 0.295 97.12 1.21% 20 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 6/29 0.1 27.3 1.47% 7 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jun 15 (Ex-Div 6/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amphenol Corporation (APH) 7/12 0.21 78.23 1.07% 11 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 7/17 0.53 177.48 1.19% 31 Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 6/30 0.73 105.34 2.77% 5 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 7/11 0.7 155.38 1.80% 18 PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 7/5 0.16 71.99 0.89% 5 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 7/3 0.29 46.52 2.49% 13 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 7/6 0.09 38.5 0.94% 56 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 6/30 0.72 49.59 5.81% 38 Click to enlarge

Friday Jun 16 (Ex-Div 6/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 6/30 0.08 12.87 7.46% 11 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 6/30 0.046 17.16 3.22% 9 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 6/28 0.23 40.03 6.89% 13 The Toro Company (TTC) 7/12 0.34 96.74 1.41% 14 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 6/14 0.243 4.5% Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 6/14 0.86 1.9% Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 6/15 0.4 3.1% AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 6/15 0.29 0.9% Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 6/20 0.7 2.2% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 6/16 0.55 1.1% Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 6/15 0.32 0.9% American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 6/16 0.3 3.9% Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 6/15 0.27 5.0% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 6/15 0.21 5.0% Ashland Inc. (ASH) 6/15 0.385 1.8% Avista Corporation (AVA) 6/15 0.46 4.4% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 6/15 0.445 7.2% Brunswick Corporation (BC) 6/15 0.4 1.9% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 6/16 0.28 4.3% Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) 6/14 0.7 6.1% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 6/16 2.85 1.7% Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 6/15 0.29 2.9% Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 6/15 0.5 1.4% Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 6/20 0.27 2.1% Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 6/20 0.18 2.2% CDW Corporation (CDW) 6/13 0.59 1.4% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 6/15 0.87 3.2% Chemed Corporation (CHE) 6/14 0.38 0.3% Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 6/15 0.26 6.3% CSX Corporation (CSX) 6/15 0.11 1.4% Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 6/15 1.15 1.0% Dover Corporation (DOV) 6/15 0.505 1.4% Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 6/16 1.005 4.4% Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 6/15 0.81 3.5% Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 6/20 0.6125 4.1% Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 6/15 0.69 1.2% First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 6/15 0.52 3.7% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 6/15 0.98 1.0% FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 6/15 0.09 5.8% First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 6/16 0.34 4.7% Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) 6/13 0.24 0.9% Griffon Corporation (GFF) 6/15 0.125 1.4% Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 6/16 0.195 1.6% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 6/15 0.11 4.2% The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 6/15 2.09 2.8% Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) 6/13 0.5 8.9% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 6/15 0.55 2.4% The Hershey Company (HSY) 6/15 1.036 1.6% Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 6/15 1.12 1.5% Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 6/16 0.15 1.2% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 6/15 0.325 2.5% The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 6/20 0.31 3.1% Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 6/15 0.52 1.3% Kellogg Company (K) 6/15 0.59 3.5% KeyCorp (KEY) 6/15 0.205 7.7% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 6/13 0.14 0.2% LCI Industries (LCII) 6/16 1.05 3.4% LCNB Corp. (LCNB) 6/15 0.21 5.5% L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 6/16 1.14 2.4% Linde plc (LIN) 6/16 1.275 1307.7% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 6/15 0.23 6.9% ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 6/15 1.47 3.8% Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) 6/15 0.2 2.9% Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 6/14 0.33 4.4% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 6/20 1.52 2.1% MetLife, Inc. (MET) 6/14 0.52 3.9% MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 6/15 0.4075 2.1% MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 6/15 0.2425 4.5% The Mosaic Company (MOS) 6/15 0.2 2.3% Materion Corporation (MTRN) 6/15 0.13 0.5% MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 6/15 0.17 3.3% National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 6/15 0.26 3.1% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 6/15 0.3 3.3% NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 6/15 0.2175 2.5% NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 6/15 0.4675 2.5% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 6/15 0.26 1.0% Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 6/14 1.87 1.6% EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 6/14 0.29 1.0% Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 6/16 0.6 6.0% Realty Income Corporation (O) 6/15 0.255 5.0% Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 6/15 0.245 3.9% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 6/15 0.19 3.6% Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 6/15 0.41 4.0% Polaris Inc. (PII) 6/15 0.65 2.2% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 6/20 0.273 3.3% Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 6/15 1.25 5.9% Ryder System, Inc. (R) 6/16 0.62 3.0% RB Global (RBA) 6/20 0.27 2.0% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 6/15 0.48 2.6% RLI Corp. (RLI) 6/20 0.27 0.8% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 6/15 0.44 0.8% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 6/16 0.18 3.6% Stepan Company (SCL) 6/15 0.365 1.5% Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 6/15 0.36 2.4% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 6/15 0.18 1.5% SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 6/15 0.2 1.4% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 6/15 0.1225 4.1% Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 6/20 0.8 3.8% Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 6/20 0.62 2.4% TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) 6/13 0.2825 8.8% Tennant Company (TNC) 6/15 0.265 1.3% Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 6/15 3.25 0.9% Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 6/15 0.49 1.6% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 6/13 1.03 1.9% Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 6/15 0.48 3.8% United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) 6/20 0.165 5.7% UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 6/15 0.25 1.1% Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) 6/15 1.75 4.9% Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 6/16 0.7 1.7% Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 6/15 0.14 0.5% Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 6/15 0.36 0.8% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.