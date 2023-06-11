Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 11
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
6/29
|
7/14
|
1.21
|
1.24
|
2.48%
|
4.11%
|
13
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
7/31
|
8/15
|
0.38
|
0.43
|
13.16%
|
0.79%
|
23
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
8/10
|
8/25
|
0.28
|
0.29
|
3.57%
|
2.46%
|
21
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
6/19
|
6/30
|
0.715
|
0.72
|
0.70%
|
5.81%
|
38
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
6/16
|
6/27
|
1.65
|
1.88
|
13.94%
|
1.52%
|
14
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jun 12 (Ex-Div 6/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Ameren Corporation
|
(AEE)
|
6/30
|
0.63
|
83.36
|
3.02%
|
10
|
HP Inc.
|
(HPQ)
|
7/5
|
0.2625
|
29.8
|
3.52%
|
13
|
Lam Research Corporation
|
(LRCX)
|
7/5
|
1.725
|
606.59
|
1.14%
|
9
|
New Jersey Resources Corporation
|
(NJR)
|
7/3
|
0.39
|
49.83
|
3.13%
|
27
|
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
|
(NXPI)
|
7/6
|
1.014
|
185
|
2.19%
|
6
|
Regency Centers Corporation
|
(REG)
|
7/6
|
0.65
|
60.61
|
4.29%
|
9
|
STERIS plc
|
(STE)
|
6/28
|
0.47
|
206.98
|
0.91%
|
18
Tuesday Jun 13 (Ex-Div 6/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Allegion plc
|
(ALLE)
|
6/30
|
0.45
|
112.65
|
1.60%
|
10
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
7/14
|
0.19
|
18.44
|
4.12%
|
25
|
Atrion Corporation
|
(ATRI)
|
6/30
|
2.15
|
561.8
|
1.53%
|
20
|
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
|
(BAH)
|
6/30
|
0.47
|
103.51
|
1.82%
|
12
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
7/6
|
0.92
|
75.24
|
4.89%
|
20
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
|
(BR)
|
7/6
|
0.725
|
153.84
|
1.89%
|
16
|
Cadence Bank
|
(CADE)
|
7/3
|
0.235
|
20.64
|
4.55%
|
10
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
7/10
|
0.44
|
54.42
|
3.23%
|
31
|
Crown Castle
|
(CCI)
|
6/30
|
1.565
|
113.96
|
5.49%
|
9
|
C&F Financial Corporation
|
(CFFI)
|
7/1
|
0.44
|
55.85
|
3.15%
|
12
|
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.
|
(COFS)
|
6/30
|
0.26
|
23.76
|
4.38%
|
11
|
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
|
(CPK)
|
7/5
|
0.59
|
130.53
|
1.81%
|
20
|
Capital Southwest
|
(CSWC)
|
6/30
|
0.54
|
19.86
|
10.88%
|
8
|
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(CTBI)
|
7/3
|
0.44
|
38.4
|
4.58%
|
42
|
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(DLR)
|
6/30
|
1.22
|
104.25
|
4.68%
|
18
|
Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|
(DPZ)
|
6/30
|
1.21
|
298.07
|
1.62%
|
11
|
Enterprise Financial Services Corp
|
(EFSC)
|
6/30
|
0.25
|
42.54
|
2.35%
|
9
|
Eastman Chemical Company
|
(EMN)
|
7/7
|
0.79
|
80.48
|
3.93%
|
13
|
Extra Space Storage Inc.
|
(EXR)
|
6/30
|
1.62
|
144.5
|
4.48%
|
14
|
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
7/3
|
0.18
|
29.16
|
2.47%
|
13
|
Financial Institutions, Inc.
|
(FISI)
|
7/3
|
0.3
|
17.15
|
7.00%
|
13
|
Franco-Nevada Corporation
|
(FNV)
|
6/29
|
0.34
|
145.81
|
0.93%
|
16
|
GATX Corporation
|
(GATX)
|
6/30
|
0.55
|
125.08
|
1.76%
|
13
|
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
(GILD)
|
6/29
|
0.75
|
78.12
|
3.84%
|
9
|
Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|
(HLNE)
|
7/7
|
0.445
|
75.45
|
2.36%
|
7
|
Horace Mann Educators Corporation
|
(HMN)
|
6/30
|
0.33
|
31.45
|
4.20%
|
14
|
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HWBK)
|
7/1
|
0.17
|
18.58
|
3.66%
|
10
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
(ICE)
|
6/30
|
0.42
|
109.96
|
1.53%
|
11
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
7/14
|
0.46
|
31.73
|
5.80%
|
52
|
Merchants Bancorp
|
(MBIN)
|
7/3
|
0.08
|
27.21
|
1.18%
|
6
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
7/10
|
0.94
|
45.22
|
8.31%
|
53
|
Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
7/13
|
0.29
|
9.19
|
12.62%
|
9
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
(MRK)
|
7/10
|
0.73
|
110.71
|
2.64%
|
12
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
7/14
|
0.88
|
277.99
|
1.27%
|
13
|
NewMarket Corporation
|
(NEU)
|
7/3
|
2.25
|
401.12
|
2.24%
|
18
|
National Storage Affiliates Trust
|
(NSA)
|
6/30
|
0.56
|
36.58
|
6.12%
|
9
|
NorthWestern Corporation
|
(NWE)
|
6/30
|
0.64
|
59.12
|
4.33%
|
19
|
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
|
(NXRT)
|
6/30
|
0.42
|
46.06
|
3.65%
|
8
|
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
|
(OCSL)
|
6/30
|
0.55
|
19.68
|
11.18%
|
5
|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
|
(PB)
|
7/3
|
0.55
|
60.89
|
3.61%
|
25
|
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
|
(RNR)
|
6/30
|
0.38
|
192.49
|
0.79%
|
28
|
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
|
(SAH)
|
7/14
|
0.29
|
45.76
|
2.53%
|
8
|
Service Corporation International
|
(SCI)
|
6/30
|
0.27
|
64.07
|
1.69%
|
12
|
Simmons First National Corporation
|
(SFNC)
|
7/3
|
0.2
|
18.4
|
4.35%
|
12
|
Summit Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SMMF)
|
6/30
|
0.2
|
20.76
|
3.85%
|
8
|
Synovus Financial Corp.
|
(SNV)
|
7/3
|
0.38
|
30.94
|
4.91%
|
10
|
SpartanNash Company
|
(SPTN)
|
6/30
|
0.215
|
22.18
|
3.88%
|
13
|
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
|
(TDS)
|
6/30
|
0.185
|
7.45
|
9.93%
|
49
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
(TMO)
|
7/14
|
0.35
|
518.18
|
0.27%
|
6
|
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|
(TROW)
|
6/29
|
1.22
|
114.47
|
4.26%
|
37
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCBI)
|
7/5
|
0.23
|
26.58
|
3.46%
|
10
|
UGI Corporation
|
(UGI)
|
7/1
|
0.375
|
29.38
|
5.11%
|
36
|
Verisk Analytics, Inc.
|
(VRSK)
|
6/30
|
0.34
|
219.36
|
0.62%
|
5
|
Worthington Industries, Inc.
|
(WOR)
|
6/29
|
0.31
|
61.03
|
2.03%
|
12
|
Xcel Energy Inc.
|
(XEL)
|
7/20
|
0.52
|
63.45
|
3.28%
|
20
Wednesday Jun 14 (Ex-Div 6/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation
|
(AGM)
|
6/30
|
1.1
|
150.59
|
2.92%
|
12
|
Albemarle Corporation
|
(ALB)
|
7/3
|
0.4
|
220.5
|
0.73%
|
29
|
AMERISAFE, Inc.
|
(AMSF)
|
6/23
|
0.34
|
53.26
|
2.55%
|
11
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
7/10
|
1.57
|
187.3
|
3.35%
|
13
|
Avient Corporation
|
(AVNT)
|
7/7
|
0.2475
|
39.26
|
2.52%
|
13
|
Chubb Limited
|
(CB)
|
7/7
|
0.86
|
191.15
|
1.80%
|
30
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
7/14
|
0.75
|
101.93
|
2.94%
|
63
|
CSG Systems International, Inc.
|
(CSGS)
|
6/29
|
0.28
|
50
|
2.24%
|
11
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
7/5
|
0.2
|
173.86
|
0.46%
|
7
|
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
6/30
|
1
|
135.72
|
2.95%
|
9
|
DTE Energy Company
|
(DTE)
|
7/15
|
0.9525
|
111.43
|
3.42%
|
14
|
Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
|
(FNF)
|
6/30
|
0.45
|
35.4
|
5.08%
|
11
|
First Savings Financial Group, Inc.
|
(FSFG)
|
6/30
|
0.14
|
13.35
|
4.19%
|
10
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
6/30
|
0.02483
|
12.07
|
2.47%
|
9
|
Hillenbrand, Inc.
|
(HI)
|
6/30
|
0.22
|
52.27
|
1.68%
|
16
|
Hooker Furnishings Corporation
|
(HOFT)
|
6/30
|
0.22
|
17.65
|
4.99%
|
7
|
Kforce Inc.
|
(KFRC)
|
6/30
|
0.36
|
61.75
|
2.33%
|
6
|
The Coca-Cola Company
|
(KO)
|
7/3
|
0.46
|
60.47
|
3.04%
|
61
|
Marten Transport, Ltd.
|
(MRTN)
|
6/30
|
0.06
|
21.93
|
1.09%
|
6
|
Nasdaq, Inc.
|
(NDAQ)
|
6/30
|
0.22
|
57.83
|
1.52%
|
12
|
Universal Display Corporation
|
(OLED)
|
6/30
|
0.35
|
143.07
|
0.98%
|
7
|
Prologis, Inc.
|
(PLD)
|
6/30
|
0.87
|
121.31
|
2.87%
|
10
|
Douglas Dynamics, Inc.
|
(PLOW)
|
6/30
|
0.295
|
30.56
|
3.86%
|
14
|
Republic Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RBCAA)
|
7/21
|
0.374
|
46.26
|
3.23%
|
25
|
First Financial Corporation
|
(THFF)
|
7/3
|
0.54
|
35.7
|
3.03%
|
33
|
The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.
|
(THG)
|
6/30
|
0.81
|
115.62
|
2.80%
|
18
|
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
|
(UNH)
|
6/27
|
1.88
|
493.62
|
1.52%
|
14
|
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
|
(UTMD)
|
7/6
|
0.295
|
97.12
|
1.21%
|
20
|
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
|
(VSH)
|
6/29
|
0.1
|
27.3
|
1.47%
|
7
Thursday Jun 15 (Ex-Div 6/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
7/12
|
0.21
|
78.23
|
1.07%
|
11
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
7/17
|
0.53
|
177.48
|
1.19%
|
31
|
Garmin Ltd.
|
(GRMN)
|
6/30
|
0.73
|
105.34
|
2.77%
|
5
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
7/11
|
0.7
|
155.38
|
1.80%
|
18
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
(PHM)
|
7/5
|
0.16
|
71.99
|
0.89%
|
5
|
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SYBT)
|
7/3
|
0.29
|
46.52
|
2.49%
|
13
|
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
|
(TR)
|
7/6
|
0.09
|
38.5
|
0.94%
|
56
|
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|
(UHT)
|
6/30
|
0.72
|
49.59
|
5.81%
|
38
Friday Jun 16 (Ex-Div 6/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
6/30
|
0.08
|
12.87
|
7.46%
|
11
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
6/30
|
0.046
|
17.16
|
3.22%
|
9
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
6/28
|
0.23
|
40.03
|
6.89%
|
13
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
7/12
|
0.34
|
96.74
|
1.41%
|
14
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
6/14
|
0.243
|
4.5%
|
Analog Devices, Inc.
|
(ADI)
|
6/14
|
0.86
|
1.9%
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
(AEM)
|
6/15
|
0.4
|
3.1%
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
6/15
|
0.29
|
0.9%
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
6/20
|
0.7
|
2.2%
|
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
|
(AJG)
|
6/16
|
0.55
|
1.1%
|
Applied Materials, Inc.
|
(AMAT)
|
6/15
|
0.32
|
0.9%
|
American National Bankshares Inc.
|
(AMNB)
|
6/16
|
0.3
|
3.9%
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
6/15
|
0.27
|
5.0%
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
6/15
|
0.21
|
5.0%
|
Ashland Inc.
|
(ASH)
|
6/15
|
0.385
|
1.8%
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
6/15
|
0.46
|
4.4%
|
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc
|
(AY)
|
6/15
|
0.445
|
7.2%
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
6/15
|
0.4
|
1.9%
|
Bar Harbor Bankshares
|
(BHB)
|
6/16
|
0.28
|
4.3%
|
Bank of Hawaii Corporation
|
(BOH)
|
6/14
|
0.7
|
6.1%
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
6/16
|
2.85
|
1.7%
|
Cass Information Systems, Inc.
|
(CASS)
|
6/15
|
0.29
|
2.9%
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
6/15
|
0.5
|
1.4%
|
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CBSH)
|
6/20
|
0.27
|
2.1%
|
Capital City Bank Group, Inc.
|
(CCBG)
|
6/20
|
0.18
|
2.2%
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
6/13
|
0.59
|
1.4%
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
|
(CFR)
|
6/15
|
0.87
|
3.2%
|
Chemed Corporation
|
(CHE)
|
6/14
|
0.38
|
0.3%
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
6/15
|
0.26
|
6.3%
|
CSX Corporation
|
(CSX)
|
6/15
|
0.11
|
1.4%
|
Cintas Corporation
|
(CTAS)
|
6/15
|
1.15
|
1.0%
|
Dover Corporation
|
(DOV)
|
6/15
|
0.505
|
1.4%
|
Duke Energy Corporation
|
(DUK)
|
6/16
|
1.005
|
4.4%
|
Consolidated Edison, Inc.
|
(ED)
|
6/15
|
0.81
|
3.5%
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
6/20
|
0.6125
|
4.1%
|
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.
|
(EXPD)
|
6/15
|
0.69
|
1.2%
|
First American Financial Corporation
|
(FAF)
|
6/15
|
0.52
|
3.7%
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
6/15
|
0.98
|
1.0%
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
6/15
|
0.09
|
5.8%
|
First Merchants Corporation
|
(FRME)
|
6/16
|
0.34
|
4.7%
|
Forward Air Corporation
|
(FWRD)
|
6/13
|
0.24
|
0.9%
|
Griffon Corporation
|
(GFF)
|
6/15
|
0.125
|
1.4%
|
Acushnet Holdings Corp.
|
(GOLF)
|
6/16
|
0.195
|
1.6%
|
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
|
(HBB)
|
6/15
|
0.11
|
4.2%
|
The Home Depot, Inc.
|
(HD)
|
6/15
|
2.09
|
2.8%
|
Highwoods Properties, Inc.
|
(HIW)
|
6/13
|
0.5
|
8.9%
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
6/15
|
0.55
|
2.4%
|
The Hershey Company
|
(HSY)
|
6/15
|
1.036
|
1.6%
|
Hubbell Incorporated
|
(HUBB)
|
6/15
|
1.12
|
1.5%
|
Hawkins, Inc.
|
(HWKN)
|
6/16
|
0.15
|
1.2%
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
|
(HY)
|
6/15
|
0.325
|
2.5%
|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
|
(IPG)
|
6/20
|
0.31
|
3.1%
|
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
|
(JKHY)
|
6/15
|
0.52
|
1.3%
|
Kellogg Company
|
(K)
|
6/15
|
0.59
|
3.5%
|
KeyCorp
|
(KEY)
|
6/15
|
0.205
|
7.7%
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
6/13
|
0.14
|
0.2%
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
6/16
|
1.05
|
3.4%
|
LCNB Corp.
|
(LCNB)
|
6/15
|
0.21
|
5.5%
|
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
|
(LHX)
|
6/16
|
1.14
|
2.4%
|
Linde plc
|
(LIN)
|
6/16
|
1.275
|
1307.7%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
6/15
|
0.23
|
6.9%
|
ManpowerGroup Inc.
|
(MAN)
|
6/15
|
1.47
|
3.8%
|
Middlefield Banc Corp.
|
(MBCN)
|
6/15
|
0.2
|
2.9%
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
6/14
|
0.33
|
4.4%
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
(MCD)
|
6/20
|
1.52
|
2.1%
|
MetLife, Inc.
|
(MET)
|
6/14
|
0.52
|
3.9%
|
MGE Energy, Inc.
|
(MGEE)
|
6/15
|
0.4075
|
2.1%
|
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.
|
(MOFG)
|
6/15
|
0.2425
|
4.5%
|
The Mosaic Company
|
(MOS)
|
6/15
|
0.2
|
2.3%
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
6/15
|
0.13
|
0.5%
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
6/15
|
0.17
|
3.3%
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
6/15
|
0.26
|
3.1%
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
6/15
|
0.3
|
3.3%
|
NACCO Industries, Inc.
|
(NC)
|
6/15
|
0.2175
|
2.5%
|
NextEra Energy, Inc.
|
(NEE)
|
6/15
|
0.4675
|
2.5%
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
6/15
|
0.26
|
1.0%
|
Northrop Grumman Corporation
|
(NOC)
|
6/14
|
1.87
|
1.6%
|
EnPro Industries, Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
6/14
|
0.29
|
1.0%
|
Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
|
(NRIM)
|
6/16
|
0.6
|
6.0%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
6/15
|
0.255
|
5.0%
|
Old Republic International Corporation
|
(ORI)
|
6/15
|
0.245
|
3.9%
|
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.
|
(PEBK)
|
6/15
|
0.19
|
3.6%
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
6/15
|
0.41
|
4.0%
|
Polaris Inc.
|
(PII)
|
6/15
|
0.65
|
2.2%
|
Perrigo Company plc
|
(PRGO)
|
6/20
|
0.273
|
3.3%
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
6/15
|
1.25
|
5.9%
|
Ryder System, Inc.
|
(R)
|
6/16
|
0.62
|
3.0%
|
RB Global
|
(RBA)
|
6/20
|
0.27
|
2.0%
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
6/15
|
0.48
|
2.6%
|
RLI Corp.
|
(RLI)
|
6/20
|
0.27
|
0.8%
|
ResMed Inc.
|
(RMD)
|
6/15
|
0.44
|
0.8%
|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|
(SAMG)
|
6/16
|
0.18
|
3.6%
|
Stepan Company
|
(SCL)
|
6/15
|
0.365
|
1.5%
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
6/15
|
0.36
|
2.4%
|
Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
(SLGN)
|
6/15
|
0.18
|
1.5%
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
6/15
|
0.2
|
1.4%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
6/15
|
0.1225
|
4.1%
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
6/20
|
0.8
|
3.8%
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
6/20
|
0.62
|
2.4%
|
TFS Financial Corporation
|
(TFSL)
|
6/13
|
0.2825
|
8.8%
|
Tennant Company
|
(TNC)
|
6/15
|
0.265
|
1.3%
|
Texas Pacific Land Corporation
|
(TPL)
|
6/15
|
3.25
|
0.9%
|
Thomson Reuters Corporation
|
(TRI)
|
6/15
|
0.49
|
1.6%
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
6/13
|
1.03
|
1.9%
|
Tyson Foods, Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
6/15
|
0.48
|
3.8%
|
United Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UBCP)
|
6/20
|
0.165
|
5.7%
|
UFP Industries, Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
6/15
|
0.25
|
1.1%
|
Whirlpool Corporation
|
(WHR)
|
6/15
|
1.75
|
4.9%
|
Waste Management, Inc.
|
(WM)
|
6/16
|
0.7
|
1.7%
|
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
6/15
|
0.14
|
0.5%
|
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
6/15
|
0.36
|
0.8%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAH, ICE, MRK, TROW, KO, CASS, HD, O, SWK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.