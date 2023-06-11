Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iM's Business Cycle Index Recovers But Still Signals A Recession - Update 6/9/2023

Georg Vrba profile picture
Georg Vrba
8.27K Followers

Summary

  • The BCIg has signaled a recession warning mid-March 2023, but it now recovered and is no longer signaling a recession.
  • However, the BCIw, also on recovery path, continues to signal a recession which now is estimated to begin in 9 to 22 weeks.
  • Other indicators, such as the Conference Board's US Leading Index and the Forward Rate Ratio, also suggest a recession is highly likely.
  • It is too early to say if a recession has been averted, a recession remains highly likely, probably to begin by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

The iM Business Cycle Index (BCI) was designed for a timely signal before the beginning of a recession, and is fully described in the three articles, all found here. In summary, the iM BCI combines the following seven series

bci

Figure 1 plots BCIp, BCI, BCIg and the S&P 500 together with the thresholds (red lines) that need to be crossed to be able to call a recession. Here we note that BCIp has crossed the 25 threshold firmly to the downside. Historic data of the past recession shows that at this value, the economy never recovered to avoid a recession. (iMarketSignals)

bci w

Figure 2 plots the BCIw tracks to the past recession together with the current value of BCIw with its endpoint on the best fit average value of the past recessions (iMarketSignals)

Conference board

The Conference Board LEI percent change from 6 month prior. Recession warnings are indicated by the red lines at -4.2% (The Conference Board)

iM-LEI

A recession warning is given when the smooth annualized growth rate of the Conference Board's LEI plus 2.35% added to it falls below zero. (iMarketSignals)

FRR2-10

The average lead time after FRR2-10 becomes less than 1.00 to the subsequent recession start was 14 months for the seven of the eight last recessions. The FFR2-10 is below 1.0 since August 2022. (iMarketSignals)

This article was written by

Georg Vrba profile picture
Georg Vrba
8.27K Followers
Georg Vrba is a professional engineer who has been a consulting engineer for many years. In his opinion, mathematical models provide better guidance to market direction than financial "experts." He has developed financial models for the stock market, the bond market, yield curve, gold, silver and recession prediction, most of which are updated weekly at http://imarketsignals.com/.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.