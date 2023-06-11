Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Just Eat Takeaway.com: Industry Profitability Is Uncertain

Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • JET has achieved impressive growth through geographical expansion and acquisitions. Although growth is slowing, in part due to economic conditions, its trajectory remains positive.
  • With significant exposure in the UK&I, Northern Europe and the US, JET is positioned well to benefit from key growth regions.
  • JET remains unprofitable and its route to attractive profitability is materially uncertain. We believe the current nature of the delivery industry is highly unattractive.
  • The sale of Grubhub remains uncertain, with the company struggling to find a buyer.
  • JET stock is cheap compared to its historical valuation but we would like to see a clear view of future profitability before considering a buy rating.

JUST EAT bicycle delivery

petekarici

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • JET has scale and capabilities in 3 of the 4 largest markets in its industry. The general market trajectory is strong, and product development is only improving this.
  • JET is beginning
This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research
We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

