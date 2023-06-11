Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hudson Technologies: Certain As Refrigerators And Air Conditioning

Jun. 11, 2023 9:11 AM ETHudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN)1 Comment
William Mack profile picture
William Mack
382 Followers

Summary

  • Hudson Technologies is a buy due to its low valuation, strong growth, industry leadership, and large total addressable market in the refrigerant wholesale and recycling industry.
  • The company is poised to capitalize on the Aims Act, which aims to phase out harmful HFCs and spur new refrigeration technologies, benefiting Hudson's recycling business.
  • Risks include a lack of a deep moat, potential further dilution of shares outstanding, and volatility in margins and earnings.

Various products in a supermarket

adisa/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Food is as old as mankind and the economics are thus very efficient. Refrigeration, however, is a relatively new technology when considering the full length of human existence and has become integral in the production, distribution, retail, and consumption of many

Big Bird

Hudson Technologies

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
382 Followers
Will is a graduate of Milton Academy and Wesleyan University, where he earned a B.A. in economics and was inducted by the department into Phi Beta Kappa. As a student, he has won several awards and academic honors for passionate and original works of prose. He aims to make accurate, and actionable remarks about public companies. Will takes no fiduciary responsibility for his investment ideas, nor does he speak for any party other than himself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HDSN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.