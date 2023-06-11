Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week In Review: Shanghai HighTide Therapeutics Files For Hong Kong IPO

Jun. 11, 2023 8:30 AM ETBNTX, GRCL, LEGN, MRK, REGMF, SFOSF, SHJBF
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.11K Followers

Summary

  • Shenzhen HighTide Therapeutics filed for an IPO on the Hong Kong Exchange to develop a portfolio of novel multifunctional drugs for metabolic and digestive diseases.
  • Shanghai Fosun Pharma will partner with World Bank affiliate International Finance Corp. to build a pharmaceutical production facility and distribution hub in the Ivory Coast for Africa.
  • Germany’s BioNTech and US-based Merck reported early results at ASCO for antibody drug conjugate therapeutics they in-licensed from China companies.

3d render. Pharmaceutical manufacture background with glass bottles with clear liquid on automatic conveyor line. COVID-19 mRNA vaccine production platform.

wacomka/iStock via Getty Images

Deals and Financings

Shenzhen HighTide Therapeutics filed for an IPO on the Hong Kong Exchange to develop a portfolio of novel multifunctional drugs for metabolic and digestive diseases. The company’s lead candidate is berberine ursodeoxycholate, a gut-liver

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.11K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.