Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Destination XL Group: Attractive Valuation, But Still Not The Best Time To Buy

Jun. 11, 2023 9:47 AM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)
Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
115 Followers

Summary

  • Destination XL Group shares have fallen 25% YTD, but the company has shown improved operating and financial performance in the past three years.
  • We maintain a HOLD recommendation due to macro pressures on consumer income and apparel spending, but may change to a Buy recommendation if macro factors normalize and strong business trends continue in 1H 2023.
  • Risks include competition, margin pressures, and macro factors such as declining consumer confidence and real incomes.

Детская и детская одежда, игрушки в коробке. Идея подержанной одежды. Круговая мода, пожертвования, благотворительная концепция

netrun78/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) have fallen 25% YTD. I decided to analyze the company's shares because I like the way the company has been able to improve its own operating and financial performance

Company's information

Company's information (Company's information)

Company's information

Company's information (Company's information)

Company's information

Company's information (Company's information)

SA (Valuation)

Multiples (SA)

This article was written by

Tony Investing profile picture
Tony Investing
115 Followers
Blog of long-term investor. I prefer to use fundamental analysis to look for investment ideas. Besides, i like emerging markets and new technologies. Nowadays my focus is: consumer, TMT and EV.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.