Cracker Barrel: Recent Dip Provides A Good Entry Point

GS Analytics
Summary

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. is expected to sustain its topline despite near-term uncertain macroeconomic conditions through price increases and increased advertising around its value meal offerings.
  • The company's long-term revenue growth prospects also look good thanks to digital enhancement, growing off-premise business, diversification of customer base, and acceleration of new unit expansion.
  • Cracker Barrel's stock is trading at a discount to its historical averages and has a compelling forward dividend yield of 5.7%, making it an attractive investment opportunity.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Location II

jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) should be able to sustain its topline growth despite the near-term uncertain macroeconomic conditions through price increases as well as increased advertising around its value meal offerings at

CBRL’s Historical Revenue

CBRL’s Historical Revenue (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

CBRL’s Historical Price Increases

CBRL’s Historical Price Increases (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

CBRL’s Historical Adjusted Operating Margin

CBRL’s Historical Adjusted Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

This article was written by

GS Analytics
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

