Kering: Capital Allocator With An Appropriate Discount

Jun. 11, 2023 10:47 AM ETKering SA (PPRUF), PPRUYCFRHF, CFRUY, LVMHF, LVMUY
Paul Dutz
  • Kering is a luxury holding known for owning brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta.
  • The company has consistently generated attractive cash flows and returns on capital, the future of which now appears uncertain as brands face individual challenges.
  • Although the stock has plunged, Kering's current valuation still leaves room for further disappointments and should remain on the watchlist.

Paris Attraktionen Redaktion

RuslanKaln/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) is one of the largest French conglomerates in the luxury industry, best known for owning Gucci. After rising more than 50% during the reopening in 2021, the stock is now even negative on a 5-year

Data by YCharts

An illustration that shows all brands of Kering by segment

Kering's Brands by Segment (Own Illustration)

A graph showing the historical revenues of Gucci from 2012 to 2022

Gucci, Revenue in € billion, 2012-2022 (own illustration)

A table showing the mid-term goals of Gucci

Mid-Term Ambitions of Gucci, since 2022 (Capital Market Day Presentation)

a graph showing the sales of YSL since 2012

Yves Saint Laurent, Revenue in € billion, 2012-2022 (own illustration)

A table showing the short and mid-term outlook for YSL

Outlook of Yves Saint Laurent, since 2022 (Capital Market Day Presentation)

a graph showing the historical revenues of Bottega Veneta since 2012

Bottega Veneta, Revenue in € billion, 2012-2022 (own illustration)

A graph showing the ROCE by company since 2018

ROCE by company, 2018-2022 (own calc.)

A graph showing the free cash flows of Kering since 2018

Free Cash Flow, 2018-2025e, in € billions (own illustration)

A graph showing the EV/FCF multiples since 2018

EV/FCF Ratio, 2018-2025e (own illustration)

A graph showing the EV/FCF multiples of Kering, Richemont and LVMH since 2018

Peer Comparison, EV/FCF, 2018-2025e (own illustration)

Paul Dutz
a 21-year-old self-taught investor, who is currently aiming for his Master of Science in Business Administration with focus on finance and accounting, meanwhile writing about interesting businesses.As an investor, I want to be involved in high-quality companies and follow them over a long period of time as they grow and create value. Therefore I focus on sustainable business models, high cash generation, cash flow growth, strong balance sheets and widening moats.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

