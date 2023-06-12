Why The Fed Might Sink The Market

Douglas Rissing

Introduction

A cornerstone of my research is macroeconomic research, which I try to incorporate in every article I write. However, it's time I write a macro-focused article, as a lot has happened - especially with regard to my longer-term assumptions.

So, what better way to start than the week of another very important Federal Research interest rate decision?

In this article, I'll guide you through my thoughts as we assess inflation, weakening economic growth, and the Fed's tricky position, as it needs to incorporate both of these things into its policy decisions and forward-looking comments during its press conference.

The bottom line is that while the upcoming interest rate decision remains a gamble, the Fed is likely to choose a path that won't go well with the market.

So, let's get to it!

Balancing Inflation And Growth

The Federal Reserve has two main targets:

Preventing inflation from getting too high (keeping it close to 2%).

Maintaining high employment.

In other words, the Fed cannot just hike rates to 50% if inflation is too high. While that would likely kill short-term inflation, it would destroy the economy and the labor market that goes with it.

It also cannot keep rates low forever to support employment, as that would likely prevent the central bank from maintaining its inflation target.

So far, so good.

I doubt that any of this is news to most of my readers. I just wanted to reiterate it, as it's important in the current discussion. I would make the case that current issues haven't been this important since the 1970s and 1980s when the Fed was fighting runaway inflation and economic challenges.

Hence, since last year, I have had a few assumptions.

Inflation will remain higher for longer and higher than expected (more sticky).

Economic growth will slow dramatically.

The S&P 500 will remain rangebound in a volatile low-3,000 to mid-4,000 points range.

I'm aware that none of these assumptions come with any specific targets except for my wide S&P 500 range. I'm not doing this to increase the odds that I'm right but because this is all I need for my long-term investments. Specific longer-term targets are almost always wrong. I'm happy if I get the bigger picture right, which is all you need to be even mildly successful.

Unfortunately for the economy, my assumptions are still valid. While the S&P 500 has quietly worked its way up to 4,300, it was mainly driven by a handful of tech stocks.

StockCharts

The equal-weighted S&P 500 index has no positive gains this year. While the average stock has adjusted to a challenging economic environment, a handful of tech stocks have boosted the S&P 500 market-weighted index into a new bull market.

Wall Street Journal

Note that the outperformance started when updated versions of artificial intelligence came out, which fueled a buying frenzy boosting the usual FANG+ suspects.

The outperformance of the S&P 500 versus its equal-weight brother hasn't been this significant since the start of data collection in the 1990s. Prior streaks haven't even come close.

Wall Street Journal

With that said, it doesn't matter for index holders. A win is a win. It also doesn't matter if your favorite baseball or football team goes on a massive win streak because of two to three world-class players. Again, a win is a win.

Hence, I'm not bringing this up because I'm jealous that my value-focused dividend portfolio isn't keeping up with the market.

No, I'm bringing this up because of the challenges facing the market, the economy, and the Federal Reserve.

For example, inflation remains extremely sticky.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditure price index, rose to 4.7% in April, which shows that the decline in inflation has stalled since the end of 2022. Furthermore, when eliminating outliers, inflation is still running at 4.4%, which is more than twice the Fed's target. That number is up from 3.8% in March.

Bloomberg

While I have always been in the group that expected inflation to peak, I never expected inflation to normalize quickly, which is what we're currently witnessing.

This is what Bloomberg wrote on June 5:

“Their revealed actions over the last two months show that they have recently switched to having a slight bias toward downside growth concerns over inflation concerns,” said Anna Wong, chief US economist at Bloomberg Economics. “The inflation data does not warrant a pause right now.”

Unfortunately, this data is supported by very sticky wages. While wage inflation has come down, Atlanta Fed data shows that we're still dealing with 6% median wage growth. Job switchers still get close to 7% higher wages, which shows that the demand for labor is still strong.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

It also shows that inflation is getting more entrenched.

Inflation numbers for April (CPI, not PCE) showed that energy is a major deflationary factor. Energy used to be inflationary last year when oil prices were rising. Now, energy is a tailwind for lower inflation. Food is now a major headwind with almost 8% inflation. However, even adjusted for food and energy, core inflation is close to 6%, which shows that we're dealing with widespread inflation.

US Bureau of Labor Statistics

The bad news continues, as my statements continue to be backed up by Cleveland Fed numbers, which show that median CPI inflation is still at 7%. The median CPI has barely come down. The 16% trimmed-mean CPI is at 6%. This is a weighted average of one-month inflation rates of components whose expenditure weights fall below the 92nd percentile and above the 8th percentile of price changes.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Again, I expect inflation to decline further. However, I do not expect that inflation will settle close to 2%. That is impossible without a severe recession that destroys demand in every spending category. And even then, subdued inflation may be short-lived. After all, unlike prior to the pandemic, we're now dealing with significant energy supply issues that are likely to push energy (and related) inflation higher the moment economic demand bottoms. I discussed that in this article (among many others).

With that said, while inflation continues to be sticky, economic growth is coming down. The Conference Board leading Economic Indicator is back at levels that almost guarantee a recession.

Bloomberg, Game of Trades

This is supported by a contracting ISM Manufacturing Index, which shows a steep decline in new orders and a surprising uptick in employment, reinforcing my call for persistent wage inflation, despite weakening growth.

Bloomberg

Furthermore, just three manufacturing industries reported positive growth last month, another sign of a looming recession.

Bloomberg

Also, while wages remain hot, initial jobless claims are starting to confirm the deterioration in leading indicators like the ISM index.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

In other words, the divergence between growth and inflation that I highlighted early last year is now becoming an even bigger issue.

It's bad for the market and bad for the economy.

So, What Will The Fed Do?

On Wednesday, the Fed is expected to keep rates at 5.25%, which would be the first pause since the hiking cycle started last year.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The implied chances of a pause are 70%. However, the pause is expected to be a short-term pause.

The market gives a July hike a 53% chance. While that isn't a high-conviction number, it shows that participants aren't yet expecting the Fed to give up its fight against inflation to protect economic growth - despite a series of expected cuts starting in 4Q23.

CME Group

Adding to that, the implied chances of a >5.00% Fed rate at the end of this year have now risen back to almost 70%, which confirms my view that rates are about to stay higher for longer, thanks to sticky inflation. If inflation were lower, the Fed would have cut rates by now, I believe.

CME Group

Given these developments, I believe that the Fed might hike rates in June. I believe a short pause followed by a July hike is more unlikely.

However, even if the Fed does not hike, the key will be what Powell says during the press conference.

Essentially, if the Fed's projections suggest that economic conditions are peaking, it could lead to increased bets on a policy pivot. On the other hand, a robust and hawkish set of predictions would encourage bets on higher rates for a longer duration.

In this case, I expect Tuesday's inflation data to be key. Year-on-year core CPI is expected to rise from 5.5% in April to 5.6% in May. If that number comes in hot, we'll likely see a hike on Wednesday. If inflation comes in lower, it's likely that the Fed pauses.

Furthermore, as reported by Bloomberg, expectations for more rate increases by the Fed have diminished due to regional bank failures and signs of tighter financial conditions. While some experts suggest the Fed may skip a rate hike until July, others note that Powell intends to maintain a tight monetary policy at least through the end of the year, potentially extending into next year.

This is a correct assessment. After all, if the Fed were forced to hike due to high inflation, it would put even more pressure on the credit market (mainly banks).

Capital outflows due to the competition from high-yielding short-term government bonds and deteriorating commercial real estate conditions would be a toxic cocktail for the financial sector.

For example, almost 80% of commercial mortgage-backed securities are interest-only.

Bloomberg

Smaller banks are highly exposed to these risks, which could work their way through the entire financial system - especially if more industries besides office real estate start to show serious weakness (which is not yet the case).

Bloomberg

On top of that, there is one major issue: time. The Fed needs to win the fight against inflation as quickly as possible. This cannot become a long-term project.

Why?

Not only are banks suffering, but we're also dealing with an exploding budget.

Due to higher interest rates, Federal spending on interest is closing in on $1 trillion.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

In light of these developments, the Bear Traps Report cited a family office CIO who hit the nail on the head:

[...] if the Fed hikes another 50bps, they -- a) BLOW UP the regional banks and b) they BLOWOUT interest on the federal budget, it goes to > $1T a year, checkmate Mr. Powell.

I do not disagree with this statement.

So, to reiterate:

If inflation remains sticky, the Fed will have to keep rates elevated or even hike further if consumer prices come in hot.

If the Fed decides to protect economic growth despite sticky inflation, it risks a large second wave of inflation the moment economic demand bottoms. That would just repeat the 2022/2023 situation again.

A soft landing is needed to allow the Fed to gradually cut rates. This would require a rapid decline in inflation and no further deterioration in economic growth. I do not believe that this situation is likely.

Hence, I stick to my longer-term S&P 500 trading range (low-3,000 to mid-4,000 S&P 500) and believe that shares are now trading at an unfavorable risk/reward.

Furthermore, the S&P 500 rarely bottoms at this stage of the hiking cycle.

Bloomberg

With all of this in mind, my strategy remains straightforward. I'm buying high-quality companies on weakness. I have been building a war chest again, which I will use the moment we get another correction.

Given the situation of the economy and the Fed, I think we're not yet in a new sustainable bull market.

Takeaway

The current state of the economy and the tricky situation of the Federal Reserve pose challenges for investors. Balancing inflation and economic growth is a delicate task for the Fed, as it needs to consider both factors in its policy decisions.

Sticky inflation and weakening economic growth indicate that the Fed's path forward is uncertain.

Inflation remains a concern, and while it may decline in the future, it is unlikely to settle close to the Fed's target of 2%, which is an issue, as the Fed is running out of time, given the tremendous pressure on the banking system and Federal interest payments.

Furthermore, economic indicators point towards a slowdown, increasing the divergence between growth and inflation.

The Fed's actions and comments, as well as upcoming inflation data, will be crucial in determining the market's direction.

With these factors in mind, it is prudent to approach investments cautiously and be prepared for potential corrections.