Politics And The Markets 06/22/23

Jun. 22, 2023 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.74K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (7.96K)
Congressman Adam Schiff was the ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence from 2015 through 2019, then Chairman of that same committee from 2019 through 2023. In his leadership position on the HPSCI, Schiff was also a member of the congressional Gang of Eight who received classified intelligence briefings on all U.S. intel matters.

Adam Schiff used his position on the HPSCI to fabricate information from the HPSCI, leak information to media, and falsify statements during public appearances. Following the 2020 midterm election result, Schiff was forcibly removed from the committee by Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Today the House of Representatives censured Schiff for his lies and manipulative conduct and submitted him to an ethics investigation by the House.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (7.96K)
Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz says that there are people in the FBI who believe that former President Donald Trump is equivalent to Adolf Hitler and are out to get him.

"There are patriots in the FBI who honestly believe that Donald Trump is Adolf Hitler, and anything, anything can be done to get him and that's what's destroying our civil liberties," Dershowitz said on the Wednesday edition of the "Just the News, No Noise" TV show.

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden struck a deal with federal prosecutors to avoid prison by pleading guilty to two tax crimes and admitting to a gun charge that could be dismissed, according to court records released earlier this week.

Conservatives from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on down derided the plea agreement as a “sweetheart deal” and a “traffic ticket” emblematic of a “two-tiered” justice system because it spares Hunter Biden from prison while leaving Donald Trump facing hundreds of years in prison on 71 felonies in two separate indictments.

Dershowitz said that the role of a judge in a case is to apply the law fairly, not based on political party affiliation or status.

"That's the primary rule to a judge, to wear the blinders," Dershowitz said. "Do not do justice based on who the person is, what their race is, what their ethnicity is or what their gender is. Do justice based on only the evidence. That's in the Bible. And the Durham report proves beyond any doubt that they are looking at faces."

Former special counsel John Durham testified Wednesday that the FBI overlooked intelligence that Hillary Clinton had approved a plan to smear former President Donald Trump with Russia allegations and treated the two campaigns disparately during the 2016 election.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (7.96K)
A top official with the FBI has filed a protected disclosure to the Office of the Inspector General alleging that FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate told the bureau's internal critics of its Jan. 6-related cases to seek employment elsewhere and offered to personally address his subordinates' agents concerns.

In a sworn affidavit, the 15-year veteran FBI special agent alleges that, during a routine meeting in February 2021, the deputy director addressed internal concerns that the bureau had not taken the same approach to its investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot as it did with the 2020 riots and protests related to the death of George Floyd.

"He had heard that some employees were contrasting the response to January 6th with the response to the post-George Floyd protests and riots in the summer of 2020," the whistleblower alleges. "DD [Deputy Director] Abbate told the audience that anyone who questions the FBI's response or his decisions regarding the response to January 6th did not belong in the FBI and should find a different job - or something to that effect."

Abbate reportedly went on to insist that the bureau's responses to both matters had been consistent and that it was conducting itself properly.

He then, however, "challenged all Special Agents in Charge ('SACs') that if they had an employee that did not agree, the SACs could have that employee call DD Abbate personally and he would set them straight," the affidavit continues.

Abbate allegedly made the statement during a routine Secure Video Teleconference (SVTC), the bureau's weekly Wednesday meeting in which the FBI director addresses all of the bureau's divisions. The field office heads, foreign legal attaches, and headquarters divisions typically attend that event, the affidavit states.

"I have witnessed hundreds of Director SVTCs and have never seen a direct threat like that any other time," the whistleblower asserted. "It was chilling and personal, communicating clearly that there would be consequences for anyone that questioned his direction."

Empower Oversight, a whistleblower advocacy group, wrote to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Wednesday, asking him to "independently corroborate" the whistleblower's allegations. Empower is currently representing other FBI whistleblowers who have alleged political bias within the bureau and acts of retaliation against whistleblowers. Empower stressed that the affiant "does not know and is not associated" with its other clients.

One of Empower's clients, Special Agent Stephen Friend had raised concerns about the bureau's alleged manipulation of crime statistics, its treatment of Jan. 6 defendants, and its use of SWAT teams. He further claims that the FBI suspended him for raising concerns about those matters.

The organization further wrote to key congressional leaders, asking that they look into the claims and hold Abbate accountable.

"FBI executives routinely retaliate against employees for expressing concerns about the FBI and the Department of Justice. If they belonged to any other federal law enforcement agency, they would have more effective remedies for these prohibited personnel practices," Empower President Tristan Leavitt wrote. "But at the FBI, legally protected disclosures are not protected in practice. The vast majority of FBI employees don’t have the same civil service protections as other federal employees to obtain review of disciplinary actions taken against them."

"The FBI is not a private club for FBI executives to make in their own image," he continued. "It is an extremely important agency that is supposed to enforce the law without prejudice. Empower Oversight respectfully requests that you work swiftly to independently corroborate this information with other witnesses, publicly document your findings, and hold Deputy Director Abbate accountable."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (7.96K)
A federal judge has rejected the Department of Justice's request to move legal proceedings over former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn's malicious prosecution claims to Washington, D.C.

"In sum, the Court concludes that the interests of justice weigh against transfer of this case to the DDC. Plaintiff is entitled to seek redress in his home forum, and Defendant’s Motion presents no overwhelming need to disturb that choice," wrote District Judge Mary Scriven in a June 12 order. "The only party who would clearly be inconvenienced by relocation of this action to the DDC is Plaintiff, who would be forced to litigate outside of his home state. The Government is not over burdened by litigating here."

Earlier this year, Flynn filed a $50 million claim against the government for malicious prosecution in connection with the now-thoroughly debunked Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Flynn brought the case in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida's Tampa Division. He is a Florida resident.

Flynn briefly served as former President Donald Trump's national security advisor, but quickly became the subject of FBI scrutiny as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. A retired three-star general, Flynn initially pleaded guilty to a charge of lying to the FBI but requested to withdraw the plea in light of the emergence of exculpatory evidence showing the bureau did not believe he had lied to its agents. Moreover, said agents actively tried to shutter the case against him, but were overruled by their superiors.

The DOJ ultimately asked that the charges against him be dismissed and Flynn received a presidential pardon.

In filing his original claim, Flynn and attorney Jesse Binnall argued that the case against him was politically motivated.

"Flynn was the target of a politically motivated investigation and prosecution that had no merit when it began, no merit during its course, and no merit in the end when the charges were withdrawn by the DOJ and ultimately dismissed by the Court after Flynn received a full pardon," the original filing claimed. "During that meritless and unlawful investigation and prosecution, Flynn was falsely and maliciously painted by the conspirators as a traitor to his nation who acted in concert with a foreign power, and the SCO even threatened Flynn's son with prosecution unless Flynn were to plead guilty. "

"The federal government's targeting of a citizen for baseless criminal prosecution and eliciting a plea bargain through threatening of family members is outrageous conduct of the highest order," it stated.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (7.96K)
The Senate Judiciary held a hearing Wednesday called “Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans.” During the hearing, former NCAA Champion swimmer Riley Gaines made mincemeat out of a radical witness.

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson announced before the hearing she would be one of the “star” witnesses testifying on “protecting” LGBTQ rights. LGBTQ people, of course, already enjoy equal rights under the law.

She falsely claimed their rights were under attack and called the situation a “state of emergency.”

Under questioning from Senator John Kennedy R-LA), she made the laughable claim that that no man would stand a chance against Serena Williams in a tennis match.

When Kennedy turned to Gaines, she gave what is being called a devastating reply to Robinson.

Both Serena and Venus lost to the 203rd ranked male player in the world.

And the man did it while drinking beer and smoking! twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (7.96K)
Disney’s Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Latondra Newton is, exiting the grooming company, per various news reports.

Newton has led the grooming outfit’s diversity, equity, and inclusion programs for six disastrous years. In a Tuesday memo, Disney’s chief human resources officer, Sonia Coleman, told the Disney staff that Newton decided to leave to “pursue other endeavors.” The far-left Deadline reports that Newton is moving on to destroy her own company: “We hear that she plans to join a corporate board and focus on a creative company she owns.” Please do put identity over merit at your own company, Latrondra, so we can watch that crash and burn like Disney.

During Newton’s six disastrous years, the once-invincible Walt Disney Company was (and still is) consumed by identity politics over merit, quality, entertainment, and simple decency. Disney has gone so far with child grooming (all in the name of tolerance, naturally) that the company’s theme parks no longer use the terms “ladies and gentlemen” or “boys and girls.” Odd that. After all, there’s no other sex or gender out there. There have been and will only ever be those two. We certainly are infected with a gang of loons who pretend otherwise.

Most people are normal and decent and find this stuff absurd and oppressive.

DEI has been a five-alarm disaster for Disney, especially after the company used the fig leaf of “diversity” and “inclusion” to justify embracing the sexual grooming of toddlers with transvestites, transsexuals, and drag queens.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (7.96K)
Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal ran an op-ed by Justice Samuel Alito titled Justice Samuel Alito: ProPublica Misleads Its Readers. Justice Alito was responding to an innuendo-filled screed that appeared in ProPublica called "Justice Samuel Alito Took Luxury Fishing Vacation With GOP Billionaire Who Later Had Cases Before the Court". What made the story and op-ed so interesting was that it was not a conservative jurist responding to another stupid “gotcha” story. Justice Alito’s response to ProPublica was published five hours before ProPublica ran the story containing its contrived allegations.

This is the Editor’s Note from the Wall Street Journal:

"Editor’s note: Justin Elliott and Josh Kaplan of ProPublica, which styles itself “an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force,” emailed Justice Alito Friday with a series of questions and asked him to respond by noon EDT Tuesday. They informed the justice that “we do serious, fair, accurate reporting in the public interest and have won six Pulitzer Prizes.” Here is Justice Alito’s response:"

In best Alito style, he eviscerates the scurrilous string of faux facts that ProPublica had strung together in a hit piece in a way that only ProPublica can do.

Washington Post reporters Paul Farhi and Robert Barnes got their knickers all in a twist as they saw a scoop, like the nothingburger ProPublica ran on Clarence Thomas.

"Alito’s Journal column, bluntly headlined “ProPublica Misleads Its Readers,” was an unusual public venture by a Supreme Court justice into the highly opinionated realm of a newspaper editorial page. And it drew criticism late Tuesday for effectively leaking elements of ProPublica’s still-in-progress journalism — with the assistance of the Journal’s editorial page editors."

“Drew criticism” from who you have every reason to ask. We don’t know. Farhi and Barnes make this bald-faced assertion and never bother to offer a shred of evidence that anyone, anywhere, cared.

Rather than playing ball with these journalistic terrorists, Alito turned the table on them. He served up in-depth answers that would never have seen the light of day in ProPublica’s reporting (when a reporter calls you for your response, all that means is that they have a story ready to run and need to say that they gave you a chance to respond, it doesn’t mean your response is going to get anything but a bum’s rush in the story) and took the initiative instead of being on the defensive.

ProPublica is a rather disreputable outfit specializing in smears and character assassination. They were part of the lynch mob that tried to eliminate Justice Kavanaugh from the court, but the best they could do was analyze his baseball seat purchases. Their opposition is not principled; they are funded by the same people bankrolling the broader effort by progressive groups to force Justice Thomas from the bench.

“ProPublica seems to be taking marching orders from the same extreme left-wing donors who are also funding other left-wing activist groups making similar attacks on Justices,” Mark Paoletta, a Schaerr Jaffe law firm partner who worked on the confirmations of Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, told the DCNF. “It’s all coordinated. ProPublica is just another left-wing attack dog and their motivations are clear.”

They have an open vendetta against conservative justices on the Supreme Court. So far, they’ve targeted Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, but you know other sleazy hit pieces can’t be far behind.
