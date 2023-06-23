Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 06/23/23

Jun. 23, 2023
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.74K Followers

Comments (12)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (8.01K)
Snopes, another in a long line of fake fact-checking sites, attempted to suggest that Elon Musk and his Starlink internet system lost contact with the missing Titanic submersible.

Here was the Snopes headline: “Was the Missing Titanic Submersible Relying on Satellites from Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Communicate?”

And to that blatantly stupid question, Snopes declaratively said… TRUE

Snopes wanted us to believe what, exactly, that submersibles communicate via wireless internet?

After getting laughed at over their blatant lie, Snopes changed the verdict to “unproven,” even though it is undeniably proven that the Starlink system could not communicate with a sub ten feet under the water, much less thousands of feet.

Eventually, Snopes was forced to tell the truth with a “false” claim.

Can you imagine the electric excitement that ran through the dead souls of those in charge at Snopes as they tried to blame Elon Musk, the villain who allows conservatives to say stuff, for a terrible tragedy the whole world is watching?

Watching these left-wing liars and propagandists, these fake fact-checkers, constantly and repeatedly disgrace themselves is nothing less than glorious. Every time they are caught trying to get away with something brazenly partisan and dishonest, whatever residual credibility and impact they might have dissipates a little more. Snopes is already a joke. This particular lie is the kind of fabrication that sticks. Basing a partisan fact check on that level of desperate absurdity will be remembered.

Most of us sane people here at SA already know what moonbats these fact checkers are, every one of them.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (8.01K)
Do you remember Bandy Lee? She is the psychiatrist, formerly of Yale, who was repeatedly rolled out by Democrats and the media to claim that Trump and his supporters are dangerous.

It turns out that diagnosing people from afar is a big no-no in psychiatry. Yale put up with her for a while, but when she then decided to go after Alan Dershowitz, who threatened serious legal action, Yale kicked her to the curb.

She has since been trying to sue Yale and get her position back, but things aren’t working out as planned. She just lost her second lawsuit against the university.

The College Fix reports:

"Former Yale University volunteer and researcher Bandy Lee has lost yet another lawsuit against the school in relation to the non-renewal of her agreement with her.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a prior ruling that found Yale acted lawfully when it decided not to renew an agreement with Lee, who had an unpaid role at the Ivy League university.

Lee (pictured) has not “adequately alleged a promise that Yale would not decline to renew her appointment on account of her public statements,” the three-judge panel ruled. The decision went on to review Lee’s claims and explain why they were being rejected.

“We have considered Lee’s remaining arguments and found them to be without merit,” the judges ruled in conclusion, upholding a district judge’s decision.

Lee’s unpaid opportunity at Yale was not renewed after she made diagnoses of President Donald Trump, his supporters and Harvard Law School’s Alan Dershowitz. She said supporters of Trump suffered from a “spread of ‘shared psychosis,’” as previously reported by The College Fix."

Ms. Lee is living proof that Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.

She may want to seek the counsel of some of her former colleagues.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (8.01K)
The Achilles heel Ron DeSantis carries, the weak spot that outlines his neocon nature, becomes extremely visible on the subject of Ukraine.

Twice previously, DeSantis has tried to walk the tightrope and navigate his lies surrounding the Ukraine war. Each time he outlines something that leans toward Ukraine needing to concede to Russia and NATO needing to stop meddling on Russia borders, he immediately walks back his comments. DeSantis is stuck on the issue of Ukraine because DeSantis cannot be honest about his position on Ukraine.

Today in South Carolina the issue of Ukraine surfaced in a public Q&A, and both times DeSantis ducked, obfuscated, distracted and refused to answer the question. The second person asked more directly, "What are you going to do about the war in Ukraine?", because DeSantis never answered the first questioner.

Only Donald Trump has the solution to the Ukraine war. (1) Stop NATO, namely U.S. created, from provoking nonsense antagonisms on Russia’s border; and (2) Force Zelenskyy to the negotiation table of reality. The Ukraine war stops immediately the day after the 2024 election, if Trump wins.

However, Ron DeSantis cannot take that attitude or foreign policy approach. DeSantis must maintain the approved Republican pro-war narrative as outlined by Democrats, Republicans, UniParty, and the DC political leadership writ large. The DC position on the Ukraine war is all about money; DeSantis must maintain that policy. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (8.01K)
I met a blogger who sang the blues
And asked him for some happy news
But he just frowned and turned away

I went down to the sacred site
Where I'd heard about the Constitution years before
But the man there said that music would no longer play

From Heaven above, the Founding Fathers screamed
Lady Liberty wept and the Democrats schemed
But not a word was spoken, the Bill of Rights was all broken

And as the flames climbed high into the night to light the sacrificial rite
I saw the DOJ and the FBI, laughing with delight
The year American freedom died
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (8.01K)
NBC Nightly News was the only one of the three network newscasts (ABC, CBS, NBC) to cover the bombshell news of the IRS interfering in the Hunter Biden probe AND the text messages in which Hunter implicated Joe Biden in his Chinese business dealings.

Modern journalism is all about deciding which facts the public shouldn’t know because they might reflect badly on Democrats.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (8.01K)
The GOP just told you: it won’t impeach Biden.

Facebook just made a CIA agent the head of its “election team.”

FBI agents now serve as election directors in swing states.

Can you feel it? Can you feel the election fraud coming in 2024? twitter.com/...
— Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) June 22, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (8.01K)
One of life’s little mysteries is why career DOJ prosecutors, FBI agents and journalists would forever destroy their integrity and reputations for … this guy twitter.com/...
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 23, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (8.01K)
The evidence released by the House Ways and Means Committee today is quite astonishing in detail. In any normal political world, the transcripts, testimony and statements that were released today would destroy the top-tiers of any administration, including the President.

The evidence provided by direct testimony and through transcripts, emails and documents that support the testimony is comprehensive in scope. The White House and DOJ claimed that US Attorney David Weiss was able to conduct his investigation of Hunter Biden however he needed, but consider this revelation of how much Main Justice intervened to protect Hunter Biden:

“U.S. Attorney of Delaware David Weiss tried to bring charges in District of Columbia around March 2022 and was denied. Weiss sought special counsel status from DOJ in the Spring of 2022 and was denied. Weiss sought to bring charges in the Central District of California in the Fall of 2022 and had that request denied in January 2023.” waysandmeans.house.gov/...

The federal government is not treating all taxpayers the same – and providing preferential treatment to the wealthy and well-connected, including the son of the President of the United States.

♦ Despite the fact that IRS officials recommended that Hunter Biden be charged with criminal activity that includes attempts to evade or defeat taxes, fraud and false statements, and willful failures to file returns, supply information, or pay taxes for over $8.3 million in income, Mr. Biden received preferential treatment in the course of the investigation, and has struck a plea deal that will likely keep him out from behind bars. Meanwhile…

♦ In 2014, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida announced that a man was sentenced to 13 months in prison to be followed by a year of supervised release for failing to file an income tax return, the same misdemeanor tax offense that Hunter Biden was charged with.

The Department of Justice interfered in the investigation into Hunter Biden’s clear tax issues with a “Delay, Divulge, and Deny” campaign – that ultimately shielded him by allowing the statute of limitations to pass on his tax crimes.

IRS employees worked through the chain of command to blow the whistle on this misconduct – only to be met with hostility and retaliation, leading them to come to the Ways and Means Committee.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (8.01K)
Bud Light thought after two months the time was right to return to Twitter. But conservatives had other ideas.

As Fox News reported, Bud Light released a dopey new summer-themed ad aimed at trying to whitewash the controversy they created by shoving Dylan Mulvaney in America’s face.

The advertisement throughout tries to stay clear of any controversy or wokeness but it does show multiple individuals embarrassing themselves. In one scene, a man nearly falls while carrying a huge tray of food.

Other scenes show people spilling beer all over themselves and a person falling in the water.

Of course, ads showing individuals humiliating themselves is not what former customers were looking for. Not surprisingly, Bud Light got absolutely roasted in the comments section.

The responses were so brutal they eventually ended up hiding the replies!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.01K)
A January 6th trial in DC recessed for the next three weeks after shocking testimony by defense witness Tommy Tatum and Defendant Brian Mock nearly derailed proceedings — leaving members of the gallery stunned.“I witnessed the murder of Rosanne Boyland by Officer Lila Morris” Tatum repeatedly testified according to courtroom observer Mel Hawley.

Chief District Judge James Boasberg expressed discontent with Tatum’s repeated statements — reportedly putting his hands in the air and saying, “I’m not going to indulge in this make believe.”

Due to his known presence at the Capitol on January 6th, Tatum was counseled by a public defender at the suggestion of the Court. The public defender advised Tatum that he would be waiving his 5th Amendment rights if he chose to testify. Tatum proceeded anyway.

US Attorneys then proceeded to grill Tatum over what some believe to be incendiary behavior on the lower west terrace that day.

“Hey, tough guy,” Tatum was heard saying to police in his own video which was exhibited by prosecutors, “Take their helmets!”

The prosecution asked Tatum if it was his voice in the video. Tatum admitted it was — prompting Judge Boasberg to inquire about claims that he was there as a member of the press.

“You were there as an independent journalist?” Judge Boasberg asked Tatum skeptically.

Prosecution went on to cross-examine Tatum about his views on whether the 2020 election was stolen — implying he was there to stop the process of certification — presumably laying the groundwork for a future 1512 felony obstruction charge.

Interestingly, Courtroom observer Mel Hawley reports that what appeared to be five FBI agents entered the courtroom just before Tatum testified — ominously lurking throughout his testimony — only leaving after he was dismissed.

Defendant Brian Mock then took to the stand, eager to speak in his own defense.

Mock testified to his state-of-mind that day, his mostly moderate political leanings, and negative personal experiences during the 2020 George Floyd riots in his home state of Minnesota.

Mock further described the circumstances surrounding each of his 4 alleged assaults on law enforcement — one of which was reduced to not include a dangerous weapon by Judge Boasberg the previous day.

Upon realizing that Mock was nowhere near finished with his testimony, Judge Boasberg declared a recess. After consulting with prosecutors and defendant Brian Mock, proceedings were scheduled to resume on July 11th.

In a a post-proceeding statement to Mel Hawley, Mock said, “After over two years of this ordeal, I am happy to be able to finally state the truth about what happened on Jan 6 for the record.”

Lots of people witnessed it. It's on film.

What the judge said about make believe - that's a mistrial right there. You can't tell the jury not to believe the witness.

Plus, it sounds like the FBI is intimidating witnesses in a federal criminal trial.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.01K)
Sometimes the courts get something right. Recently, a legal action by a Washington state group threatened to shut down the King salmon fishery in southeast Alaska. They failed.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals looked upon the arguments by Regional Administrator of the National Marine Fisheries Service, Jennifer Quan and the Alaska Trollers Association and found them good.

The controversy surrounding the chinook fishery arose due to a lawsuit by the Wildfish Conservancy, a Washington environmental lawsuit group that argued the troll fishery for chinook, also known as king salmon, poses a threat to 73 endangered orca whales that reside off the coasts of Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia. Those orcas prefer to eat king salmon, the litigants said, and Southeast Alaska troll fishers, some 700-850 miles away, were endangering the orcas.

The decision shows just how much elections have consequences. The Ninth Circuit, long considered the most liberal of all the circuits, has become more conservative after former President Donald Trump was able to replace 10 judges in three years.

Maine lobstermen just won a similar victory a few days ago at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Thanks to President Trump for changing the makeup of an Appeals Court that was once the most leftist court in the nation. Elections, indeed, have consequences.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (8.01K)
In Michigan the House just adopted HB 4474. The proposed law and an adopted amendment would criminalize, for instance, speech causing “severe mental anguish” to another person. That standard is absurdly subjective and vague. Although the proposed law would use the “reasonable person” standard, it still leaves a rogue prosecutor with the ability to criminalize words because someone’s feelings were hurt “really bad.”

One local attorney correctly noted that HB4474 is impossibly vague and open to subjective standards:

"Under the proposed statute, “intimidate and harass” can mean whatever the victim, or the authorities, want them to mean. The focus is on how the victim feels rather than on a clearly defined criminal act. This is a ridiculously vague and subjective standard."

Under this law, could pastors, or for that matter, a student who refuses to use “preferred” pronouns, be charged with a crime if, for instance, a boy who claims he’s a girl has his feelings bruised? Yes.

The proposed law allows for prison time or a “diversion” program for the offender. In other words, the offender can avoid a jail cell if they agree to community service.

The community service would “enhance the offender’s understanding of the impact of the offense upon the victim and wider community.” If that sounds like it is out of an Orwell novel or a Mao playbook, you would be right.

In short, re-education camp for wrong speech.

If this passes the Senate and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs it, as expected, the law will not stand constitutional review. What is most bothersome is that Democrats don't seem to care that they are criminalizing speech they don't like.
