Politics And The Markets 06/24/23

Jun. 24, 2023 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:22 AM
Comments (8.02K)
If Hunter Biden pleads guilty next month as expected to two misdemeanor tax evasion charges, he’ll be admitting he shorted the U.S. government of about $100,000 in taxes he owed in 2017-18.

But it’s a far cry from the evidence the IRS and FBI developed showing a pattern of tax evasion and avoidance that stretched back to his father’s term as vice president a decade ago, according to newly released documents and testimlony

Supervisory IRS Agent Gary Shapley told Congress in bombshell testimony made public Thursday that federal agents had evidence Hunter Biden had failed to pay about $2.2 million in taxes dating to 2014 and planned to pursue numerous felonies before they were thwarted by political appointees of the Justice Department.

That alleged interference, according to Shapley and a second IRS whistleblower, ranged from refusing to approve search warrants and specific indictments sought in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles to allowing the statute of limitation to expire on some of the more serious offenses,

The meddling was so extensive, Shapley said, “there is no way of knowing if evidence of other criminal activity existed concerning Hunter Biden or President Biden.”

What IRS and FBI agents were certain of – and career tax prosecutors signed off on after receiving a detailed prosecution recommendation memo – was that evidence supported charging the first son with failing to pay large sums of taxes and in some years even to file tax returns, both whistleblowers asserted.“

The report includes itemized elements of each violation for each year. This recommended felony tax evasion charges, that's 7201, is tax evasion, and 7206(1) is a false tax return, also a felony, for the tax years 2014, 2018, and 2019,” Shapley explained in his transcribed interview with the House Ways and Means Committee.

“And for Title 26 7203, which is a failure to file or pay, that is a misdemeanor charge for '15, '16, '17, '18, and '19,” he also said.

Asked to summarize the magnitude of the unpaid taxes, Shapley did not hesitate. “Altogether it was around $2.2 million,” he answered.

The bigger problem the testimony presents for Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection chances is that there is now detailed evidence in public that Hunter Biden’s deal with the Ukraine based energy company Burisma Holdings involved illegality.

Democrats for years suggested reporters like this one who reported stories questioning Hunter Biden’s dealings with Burisma were conspiracy theorists and that former President Donald Trump deserved to be impeached in 2019 for asking Ukraine to investigate the Burisma relationship.

But those long held arguments have crumbled in the last month, first with the revelation that the FBI had a trusted informant who reported as early as 2017 that the Burisma dealing may have involved a $10 million bribery scheme directly involving Joe Biden. The FBI says that evidence is still under investigation.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:11 AM
Comments (8.02K)
Hunter Biden and Merrick Garland attended the same state dinner last night just hours after the Department of Justice was accused of a massive cover up involving Hunter's tax fraud case.

They are laughing at you.

They think you are stupid.

They are in one big elite club with the state media and there is nothing you can do about it. twitter.com/...
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 23, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:04 AM
Comments (8.02K)
White House Coordinator for National Security Council Strategic Communications, John Kirby, walks out of the press briefing room after being asked about Hunter Biden's WhatsApp message with China implicating President Biden:

THE MESSAGE: "I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made was not fulfilled. Tell the director I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And Zhi, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang or the Chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows, and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father."

John Kirby uncomfortably said he would not comment on the text message and refused to answer any questions. https://youtu.be/hXRa0saGwXM

Kirby doesn't mind lying about the Ukraine war, with hundreds of thousands of dead Ukrainian soldiers, but can't handle lying about the Bidens.

They are running scared and don't know how to handle the pressure.

What was most intriguing about the press briefing room questions is that the entire media corps was completely focused on this topic. With one memo, they went from lap dogs to attack dogs overnight. They haven't focused together in unison like that since President Trump left office.

The controlled media have been given the green light to attack by the controllers. An easy tell is that much of this information was available to them from Bobulinski and Hunter's own laptop. They all chose to ignore it until now.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (8.02K)
Information provided by IRS whistleblowers indicates corruption and manipulation of the DOJ and FBI investigation of Hunter Biden by officials in both agencies. The DOJ has denied the evidence of their involvement in a cover-up scheme to protect Hunter Biden.

Someone has authorized the media to begin using the Hunter Biden information to challenge Joe Biden. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre now fields several confrontational and probative questions from reporters regarding Hunter Biden.

The change in tone amid the tamed tribe of narrative engineers doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Those in operational control of corporate media have started the process to remove Joe Biden from eligibility in 2024.

This shift at the White House press briefing, follows donors to the DNC corporation expressing concern about the renomination of Joe Biden. Keep watching….
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (8.02K)
Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy AG Lisa Monaco were asked today about allegations Main Justice had interfered in the criminal investigation of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

AG Garland refutes the allegations that anyone in DOJ leadership interfered in the investigation, prosecution, or IRS criminal probe into the money laundering operations of Hunter and Joe Biden.

The transparency of the two-tiered system of justice is almost too visible. While the FBI was hiding the Hunter Biden laptop, simultaneously the DOJ was seemingly manipulating the outcome of the Hunter Biden IRS investigation. The result was a downplaying of the evidence that showed both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden participating in a bribery and pay-to-play scheme where they took foreign money to shape policy.

The visibility of the issues in/around the Biden operation is too transparent and now raising significant questions from even the staunchest Biden supporters. The slap on the wrist outcome was almost too gentle in construct. Almost as if the Hunter Biden outcome was intended to be so clearly biased that media attention could not avoid seeing it and reporting on it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (8.02K)
The House Ways and Means Committee held a press conference after a vote to release information from an IRS whistleblower that showed the U.S. Justice Department involved in an effort to protect Hunter Biden, the son of Joe Biden, from outcomes related to his illegal money laundering operation.

According to the accusations, the money laundering was done in an effort to hide Hunter and Joe Biden selling influence and accepting payments from foreign government sources. The allegations include, the Dept of Justice and FBI led by AG Merrick Garland and Deputy AG Lisa Monaco, interfered in the investigation in order to protect the Biden administration.

“Today, the Ways and Means Committee voted to make public the testimony of IRS employees blowing the whistle on misconduct at the IRS and the Biden Department of Justice regarding unequal enforcement of tax law, interference and government abuse in the handling of investigations into criminal activity by President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and retaliation against IRS employees blowing the whistle on this abuse.”
Growth-it-UP profile picture
Growth-it-UP
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (499)
"Impeachment Begins - House Votes And Passes First Step To Removing Biden"
Source: Explain America
-- www.youtube.com/...

===============
*** TRUMP 2024 ***
