Politics And The Markets 06/25/23

Jun. 25, 2023 12:00 AM ET4 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.75K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.75K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (4)

D
DayIdie
Today, 2:21 AM
Comments (1.44K)
Iron based battery tech
https://youtu.be/_dRIp7P-kGI
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (8.05K)
As someone who was there from the beginning, today it is my profound honor to formally endorse Donald J. Trump for re-election as President of the United States! Read my full statement below.

“It is my enormous privilege to endorse President Donald Trump for re-election. Joining the first Trump campaign in its early days, I saw then what the whole world has learned since: that President Trump is a once-in-a-lifetime transformative leader who possesses the rare combination of skills, insights, wisdom and otherworldly determination necessary to save America from those who would destroy her.

He left a life of comfort and wealth to endure abuse and persecution few can imagine. At so many points, at so many times, he could have walked away, spared himself, grabbed a golden parachute, but instead he sacrificed all he has built so that we might be free again.

Doing more to change our politics than any leader since Andrew Jackson, Trump inherited a Republican Party that was globalist, donor-centric and unabashedly neoconservative — destined for a generations of nominees and party figureheads in the mold of George Bush and his protégés — a party whose zeal for unrestricted free trade, unceasing foreign wars and unending open immigration threatened to sink the whole American experiment. Trump saved the party from itself — and thus the hopes of America, by creating a political party vehicle for nationalist populism and America First patriotism.

He delivered peace to a world at war.

Prosperity to a country in decline.

And he sealed the border in the face of domestic legal and political and international opposition on a scale that defies description.

Whereas presidents of both parties before him laid down the welcome mat for global mass migration he banned travel from unsafe nations; ended refugee pipelines; suspended whole immigration programs; marshaled state power to stop visa overstays; restored consular affairs to a mission in defense of America not in support of foreign nationals; rewrote the foreign affairs manual to protect our interests; issued arguably the most important domestic regulation in history (public charge); and instituted the most comprehensive sovereign deportation strategy ever developed to end catch-and-release both at and between our ports, and across the whole US, to repatriate nationals to scores of countries across the globe — defeating a deep state and a leftwing judicial state that was hellbent on thwarting his each and every move.

He achieved energy independence. Successfully implemented a more ambitious deregulatory agenda than any President in modern history. Restored tariffs to the fore of our economic arsenal, reviving the patriotic mercantilism that built the American economic powerhouse.

He changed the entire paradigm on China.

He changed the entire paradigm in the Middle East.

He made millions of Americans felt seen and heard for the first time in their lives.

And he did it all while battling a deep state coup.

Now, the same forces who tried to frame him, who tried to remove him, who broke every rule in the book to try to stop him, are trying to jail him.

Why? Because they know if he gets back into the Oval Office he will stop them. Stop them from cheating and bleeding and ransacking our country. Stop them from taking your voice and your vote. Stop them from illicitly spying and censoring and dragging us into military conflicts that yield only pain and hardship.

So let us choose peace. Let us stand with the man who has always stood with us. Let us stand with President Trump, more now than ever.”

Stephen Miller, Founder, America First Legal, Senior Advisor to President Trump
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (8.05K)
Court Blocks Federal Civil Rights Agency From Suing Christian-Owned Business Over LGBT Firings

“Being forced to employ someone to represent the company who behaves in a manner directly violative of the company’s convictions is a substantial burden,” the three-judge panel of Republican appointees found. legalinsurrection.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (8.05K)
General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is set to retire at the end of this year. Meanwhile, according to The Intercept, U.S. Army Protective Services Battalion. the Pentagon’s own Secret Service, is being assigned to protect him from threats, including social media “embarrassment.”

The Protective Service has long sheltered top military brass from harm, but in a document from September 2022, the battalion’s scope was expanded to include scouring social media looking for “direct, indirect, and veiled” threats and “negative sentiment” regarding the people under its protection, and that includes Gen. Milley.

In essence, the Protective Service is monitoring social media for any criticism of the general.

In response, several people have spoken out against this very disturbing turn of affairs. Ilia Siatitsa, director of Privacy International, told The Intercept, “Expressing ‘positive or negative sentiment towards a senior high-risk individual’ cannot be deemed sufficient grounds for government agencies to conduct surveillance operations,” Siatitsa said.“ The ability to express opinions, criticize, make assumptions, or form value judgments — especially regarding public officials — is a quintessential part of democratic society,” she continued.

Florida’s Republican Congressman Cory Mills, an army veteran, said, “While our adversaries are focused on military strategy and increasing capabilities, our Pentagon is worried about mean social media posts and pronouns. This is another example of the backward priorities of the Biden administration who have put military readiness on the back burner.”

The First Amendment guarantees the right of Americans to criticize their government, and using the military to survey the public for criticism is a direct violation of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, as foreign adversaries become more and more emboldened by America’s weakness, the military should be focused more on countering their aggression, rather than investigating mean tweets from American citizens.

More than ever, we need a military that is going to defend Americans from harm.

This brings us to the fact that if there is anyone in the military who is worthy of harsh criticism, it is Milley, who is one of the worst commanders the country has ever had. He has presided over some of the worst disasters in American military history, most notably the Afghanistan withdrawal, during which his ineptitude was on display for the whole world to see.

In addition, on Milley’s watch, the military has gone the way of all major institutions, by embracing the woke agenda, discouraging many patriotic Americans from joining it.

The Protective Service knows that Milley will face this criticism when he leaves, and they cannot stand it. Therefore, like the Biden administration, the only way they can defeat it is to silence it.
