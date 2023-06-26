Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 06/26/23

Jun. 26, 2023 12:00 AM ET9 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.75K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (9)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (8.07K)
A former drug and alcohol counselor who has been sober for 42 years and helped thousands of addicts was arrested following the protests on January 6, 2021.

She is a 69-year-old grandma.

She is a cancer patient.

And she went to prison for 60 days for walking into the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and taking a video. The DOJ accused her of trespassing. A misdemeanor. She was sent to prison by the regime.

And Hunter Biden skates free with a slap on the wrist.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (8.07K)
New York Post columnist Miranda Devine and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer appear with Maria Bartiromo to review the whistleblower evidence against Hunter and Joe Biden.

The House Ways and Means Committee has evidence from the IRS investigators turned whistleblowers, not only about the Hunter Biden criminal conduct, but also about how the DOJ ran a coverup operations to protect Joe and Hunter Biden from criminal accountability surrounding bribery and government corruption.

Schweizer also notes there is another AT&T phone number from the Hunter Biden laptop material that connects to Joe Biden. https://youtu.be/TMby7t0cs70
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (8.07K)
When the Justice Department discovered from journalists a storage locker containing evidence against ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, a search was executed immediately.

But when IRS agents found a similar storage area containing evidence in the Hunter Biden criminal tax probe, they were denied the right to search despite meeting the probable cause standard, then Biden's lawyers were tipped off, according to new congressional testimony.

Likewise, when federal prosecutors believed there was evidence of crimes at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, they launched an unprecedented and full scale-raid on the former president. But when agents wanted to execute a search warrant at Joe Biden’s Delaware home because they had probable cause to believe evidence of Hunter Biden tax crimes, they were turned down for a warrant to raid the guest house in which the first son was living.

And when FBI agents believed former Trump adviser Michael Flynn had committed no crime in the Russia collusion case, they nonetheless conducted an interview with him in what a supervisor concluded smacked of an effort to lure him into a lying charge. But when IRS and FBI agents wanted to interview witnesses in the Biden case, they were told most were off limits, including the Biden grandchildren whom agents believed may have unwittingly been entangled in a tax scheme.

IRS supervisory criminal investigative agent Gary Shapley told this to Congress in blockbuster testimony released last week that furthers an unmistakable portrait being painted by congressional investigators of a whole-of-government effort to preserve Joe Biden’s viability as a presidential candidate while attempting to destroy Trump’s re-election effort in 2020.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (8.07K)
By the calculations of someone in the know last month, and based entirely on released information about income and burn rates combined with public statements about the financial position from Elon Musk himself, Twitter was/is in desperate financial position. Losing around $200 million/month, Twitter was on a path to insolvency by October of this year.

However, it looks to him like Rupert Murdoch is positioned to backstop Musk, contingent upon the platform manipulating content to the benefit of Ron DeSantis. Keep watching this aspect of public-opinion politics, while keeping a close eye on the RGA (Republican Governors Association).
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (8.07K)
President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is rerouting illegal immigration through Ports of Entry at the United States-Mexico border to give the appearance that the inflow has dropped under his watch, House Republicans say.

Following Biden’s rescinding the public health authority known as Title 42 that helped return millions of illegal aliens to Mexico since 2020, the establishment media and the White House touted a supposed drop in apprehensions along the border.

Under a series of Catch and Release-style programs, though, DHS has funneled tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens through Ports of Entry, Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee detailed in a report issued this month:

While the Biden administration is celebrating a reported 25 percent decrease in encounters between Ports of Entry, 35,317 aliens were encountered at Ports of Entry — 17% of the total encounters in May. According to the Office of Field Operations, this is a 20% increase from April 2023 and a staggering 34% increase from January 2023, when the CBP One app was first expanded to non-commercial use.

In particular, as the report notes, Biden has deployed the CBP One app that foreign nationals in Mexico are using to schedule appointments at the border for direct release into American communities.

“The increase in Office of Field Operations encounters depicts that once Title 42 ended on May 11, Secretary Mayorkas utilized the CBP One app to shift more, otherwise illegal, aliens to ports of entry in order to make it appear that ‘illegal’ crossings were decreasing,” House Republicans write in the report.

“Almost all of these inadmissible aliens will ultimately be released into the interior, regardless of whether they are granted parole,” they continue.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (8.07K)
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday refused to say whether the United States will do anything to stop China from building a military spy base in Cuba.

The Wall Street Journal last week reported that Cuba and China are negotiating to establish a joint training facility in Cuba.

The Chinese will have a military spy base 90 miles from Florida.

Blinken refused to say if the US will do anything to stop China from building a base in Cuba.

“Are we gonna prevent China from having a military base on the island of Cuba?” NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Blinken.

Blinken refused to give a straight answer.

Chuck Todd pressed Blinken, “Are we gonna make sure it doesn’t happen? Is this a line in the sand?”

Blinken didn’t answer.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (8.07K)
According to whistleblower IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley, Jr., in his testimony before congress last week, the younger Biden wrote off dues to a sex club and prostitutes as business expenses.

“There were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and we have all the communications between that where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name. And then he expensed those,” Shapley testified.

Shapley said that Hunter Biden was “expensing personal expenses, his business expenses.”

“So, I mean, everything, there was a payment that — there was a $25,000 to one of his girlfriends and it said, ‘golf membership.’ And then we went out and followed that money and it was for a sex club membership in LA,” Shapley added.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (8.07K)
Rumor has it that a letter from Prigozhin to Lindsey Graham has been intercepted.

Dear Lindsey,

I would like to thank you in kind for the 6.2 billion dollar accounting error, er, gift you and your friends have given me. With Wagner PMC now fully integrated into the Russian Army giving them hands down the most elite urban fighting capabilities in the world, I thought we would start a new venture.

My new company is called ‘Tchaikovsky PMC’, made up of prisoners, but they are true patriots to their country, except that country is Ukraine. Yes, these new elite soldiers are all former Ukrainian POW’s that didn’t appreciate you and your friends sending them into the Bakhmut meat grinder and they hold a significant grudge against Zelensky. So in the end, your 6.2 billion dollar gift did go to train Ukrainian soldiers.

Oh, and I must remind you, we are much closer to Kiev than we ever were to Moscow, lol !

I have enclosed a complementary Wagner PMC assault shovel, the Wunderwaffe of Bakhmut as we like to call it around here ! You can use it for gardening, fixing the driveway, home defense, hunting, etc. But in your case, I noticed the shovel you were digging your own hole with was worn out and figured you needed a replacement.

One thing I will say in closing regarding the 6.2 billion dollar gift: “That is the best money I’ve ever spent!”

Regards,
Yevgeny

P.S. – That case of Patriot Light beer from Raytheon breweries you gave to me in good faith during the negotiations is terrible. I drank the entire 30 pack and it never even hit me, not even close, no buzz whatsoever.

It just passed right through me like it was nothing.
S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 12:10 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.28K)
Please no spammers.
