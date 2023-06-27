Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 06/27/23

Jun. 27, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.75K Followers

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (8.09K)
This stuff is really so silly, and lawfare is so entirely predictable, it is difficult to remain serious when discussing it. This is also why serious litigation expert Eric Dublier was so funny in his Concord case briefings against DOJ/Mueller and their insufferable Lawfare efforts.

CNN gets a leak of audio from Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, presumably presenting audio of President Trump talking in Bedminster, New Jersey, about the background of Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley lying about Trump wanting to invade Iran. Essentially, Trump refutes Milley and has papers to back up his side of the story.

CNN claims this audio will be the “Central Focus” of the case against President Trump, that eventually “all jurors in the case will hear.” At this point, the laughter is almost unbearable for a multitude of reasons. Remember, this is a Lawfare operation, which is constructed for one primary purpose, influencing the public.

Putting aside the fact that CNN and the entire media apparatus already reported on this nonsense before and putting aside the ridiculous nature of the top-line claims, the audio proves nothing. It is the sound of President Trump talking about presidential papers that are claimed by the DOJ to be “classified” or “secret.” Except, beyond the absurdity, there’s a problem that explains why Jack Smith gave CNN the audio.

Despite the grand pontifications and breathless pearl-clutching by the CNN narrative engineers, the audio will NEVER be used at trial, if there is even a trial – which is highly unlikely, because it cannot be admitted into evidence. That’s why Jack Smith gave it to them. The audio is useless, except for the value in promoting the lawfare narrative engineering effort.

Why? Because the documents that are claimed to be heard in the audio are nowhere to be found. That’s right, the DOJ and FBI never found any “classified” or “super-secret” documents as described in the audio. As a result, the audio represents nothing, a literal nothingburger, because without the documents the audio is inadmissible.

You cannot submit evidence in court of a person talking about documents without the documents the audio is supposedly talking about. Can you see the issue now? As a result, the audio is nothing more than President Trump talking about something the prosecution cannot identify or prove. It’s inadmissible, hence no value, hence the leak.

The core issue of President Trump having personal papers from his administration [Presidential Records Act] now being used against him by a Lawfare effort in court, hasn’t even reached the pretrial motion status yet. It is highly doubtful the “Espionage Act” criminal predicate of the Lawfare case will withstand judicial scrutiny and challenge, that’s why Jack Smith is now asking for delays.

The underlying case is a joke, pure Lawfare in construct and the constitutional precedent that covers the dispute over presidential records is the Presidential Records Act, which has no criminal penalty.

The special prosecutor Jack Smith is leaking stupid stuff to the media, getting every moonbat leftist hyped up, for one reason only… to generate a public narrative. That’s it. That’s the sum total of the construct, and this leak by them -to generate this outcome- shows exactly that.
S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 12:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.29K)
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (8.09K)
Lawfare is a specially constructed approach to weaponize the judiciary to create narratives for public consumption; it is the abnormal and twisted application of granular legal language, and as a result it requires oddball motions to support it.

The DOJ previously filed a motion for “Special Conditions of Release” to restrict President Trump’s defense from knowing or discussing the super-secret evidence and witnesses the special prosecutor plans to use against him. The motion was essentially that if President Trump refused the super special terms and conditions of the motion, then Judge Cannon should put him in leg irons in federal prison until he can be tried and convicted.

The special counsel wants everything kept under seal, quiet and invisible to the public so the omnipotent arbiters of justice can appropriately shape the narrative they prefer.

The Jack Smith team cannot have President Trump being all uncontrolled, willy-nilly and making fun of their case, while talking about his targeting in such a manner as their super-secret witnesses would be exposed to such duplicitous snark and horrible influence.

To maintain the evolving narrative du-jour, a special motion to make President Trump double-secret probationary swear to the special rules is required.

Trying to trick President Trump into signing an agreement never to expose the witnesses to his horrible, terrible, defensive statements, essentially forbidding him from doing anything that would lead to the witnesses being exposed to his words, ie. block him from public or television appearances lest the witnesses are exposed to his statements, the special prosecutors wanted a signed statement they could use against him if he spoke about stuff at a rally or event.

Thankfully, Judge Cannon saw through the stupidity of the Lawfare effort. Her paperless retort is essentially, "just use the ordinary legal motions please".

"PAPERLESS ORDER denying without prejudice Government’s Motion to Implement Special Condition of Release. The Government seeks an order implementing a special condition of bond related to Defendants’ (Trump and Nauta) communication with eighty-four listed witnesses about the facts of the case, except through counsel.

The Government conditions its request on the filing of the non-exhaustive list under seal. Defendants take no position on the Government’s seal request but reserve the right to object to the special condition and the manner by which the Government intends to implement it.

In the meantime, numerous news organizations have moved to intervene to oppose the Government’s Motion to File Witness List Under Seal, citing the First Amendment and related legal principles.

Upon review of the foregoing materials, the Government’s Motion is denied without prejudice, and the Motion to Intervene and accompanying Motions to Appear Pro Hac Vice are denied as moot.

The Government’s Motion does not explain why filing the list with the Court is necessary; it does not offer a particularized basis to justify sealing the list from public view; it does not explain why partial sealing, redaction, or means other than sealing are unavailable or unsatisfactory; and it does not specify the duration of any proposed seal. The Clerk is directed to return the Pro Hac Vice fees to the filing attorneys." Signed by Judge Aileen M. Cannon on 6/26/2023.

Just a matter of time for these Lawfare types to appeal to the 11th Circuit and to also try to get Cannon removed. The previous 11th Circuit ruling was on the Special Master issue before President Trump was charged with a crime. Now that he has been charged, he can still raise the classification issue again. Cannon's rulings are on solid ground, and "She rules against us" is no basis for removal.

At least now we know why Trump's lawyers didn't waste their energy on the motion. It was patently stupid, and it showcased the DOJ's media-based narrative strategy. The leftist media is already having fits over the rulings.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (8.09K)
Additionally, Judge Cannon's order denied the motions of multiple news organizations to intervene in the matter in order to oppose the government’s motion to file the witness list under seal as moot (since she denied the government's motion). For those interested, the coalition of media outlets seeking to intervene included:

Cable News Network, Inc.
Advance Publications, Inc.
American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. d/b/a ABC News
The Associated Press
Bloomberg L.P.
CBS Broadcasting, Inc. o/b/o CBS News
CMG Media Corporation
Cox Enterprises, Inc. d/b/a The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dow Jones & Company, Inc., publisher of The Wall Street Journal
The E.W. Scripps Company
Fort Myers Broadcasting Company
Gray Media Group, Inc.
Guardian News & Media Limited
Insider Inc.
Los Angeles Times Communications LLC, publisher of The Los Angeles Times
The McClatchy Company, LLC d/b/a the Miami Herald
National Public Radio, Inc.
National Cable Satellite Corporation d/b/a C-SPAN
NBCUniversal Media, LLC d/b/a NBC News
The New York Times Company
Orlando Sentinel Media Group, publisher of the Orlando Sentinel
POLITICO LLC
Radio Television Digital News Association
Reuters News & Media Inc.
Sun-Sentinel Company, LLC, publisher of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel
TEGNA Inc.
Telemundo Network Group LLC d/b/a Noticias Telemundo
Univision Networks & Studios, Inc.
WP Company LLC d/b/a The Washington Post
WPLG, Inc.
The Palm Beach Post and USA TODAY, publications operated by subsidiaries of Gannett Co., Inc.

Quite the list of fake media outlets.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (8.09K)
Convicted Oath Keeper Jessica Watkins Was Set Up by Federal Agent Posing as “1% Watchdog” theconservativetreehouse.com/...

I do not know all the details of her case, trial and subsequent conviction; however, I do know Jessica Watkins and other Oath Keeper members were entrapped by a federal agent organizing activity under the username “1% Watchdog.” I am certain of this element because the J6 committee falsely accused me of being that user.

Again, I do not know Ms. Watkins or any of her allies and associates. However, the subpoena I received from the J6 Commitee, specifically identified her as one of the people they falsely claimed I was associated with. I have unredacted her name from the subpoena below in the hopes that her legal team (if any) can see the value it presents.

I have written about the entrapment issue, as well as the value that should be clearly evident. Counselors – On behalf of your client(s) file a motion with the judge requesting a court order compelling Zello to give up the registration records of the ‘Stop the Steal J6’ channel. This will identify the person behind “1% Watchdog”. If federal prosecutors fight the request for the court order, well: (a) there’s your answer; and (b) take the next step of using the preexisting congressional subpoena as evidence to support your compulsion.

When I received the subpoena, it held no value because it was gibberish. Nothing in the subpoena is materially correct, accurate or pertaining to me. However, pay attention to the red box on the page shown. This is essentially the probable cause that justifies the subpoena itself. theconservativetreehouse.com/...

Everything revolves around the identity of the person behind the “1% watchdog” user id.

According to the subpoena whoever started the Zello channel with the user id “1% watchdog”, is the person who organized many of the J6 events. Essentially, 1% is the canary in the coal mine of multiple investigations.

As you can see from the subpoena, investigators told me they had “public-source and documents on file with the committee” attributing me to the user id “1% Watchdog.”

Before the federal investigators admitted their mistake, and then urgently wanted to dispatch any further contact with me, they informed me that statements on Twitter and other social media platforms were used in tracking the 1% Watchdog identity to me.

In my humble opinion, and applying Occam’s Razor, “1% Watchdog” was/is a federal agent. What other motive would a person carry to fabricate their identity, create false bona fides, if not to influence a sense of trust in their target audience?

It looks to me like Jessica Watkins and perhaps others, were solicited by user account “1% watchdog,” who in my estimation was working for the government. This is a classic case of entrapment. The Zello “stop the steal channel” was likely a federal operation.

I repeat…. Counselors – On behalf of your client(s) file a motion with the judge requesting a court order compelling Zello to give up the registration records of the ‘Stop the Steal J6’ channel. This will identify the person behind “1% Watchdog”.

If federal prosecutors fight the request for the court order, well: (a) there’s your answer; after all, if this person was doing such horrible insurrection things, wouldn’t the feds want to know who that person is? And (b) take the next step of using the preexisting congressional subpoena, fraught with false attribution, as evidence to support your compulsion. The former investigative attribution was wrong, use their investigative mistake to find the identity of the person who set up Jessica Watkins and others.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (8.09K)
I am well versed in the ways of the administrative state and the corrupt systems, institutions and silos that make up our weaponized government. I can (a) see them; (b) predict their activity; and (c) know where their traps and operations are located.

Sometimes you just have to wait for the evidence you know exists to surface, or for a situation to unfold that is driven by a self-fulfilling prophecy. The bizarre CTH predictions turn out to be the truth of the issue because they are based on the factual evidence of the issue.

That level of how the system works came in very handy when I received this subpoena from Chairman Bennie Thompson and the J6 Committee. Warning, things are about to get very uncomfortable if you don’t accept the scale of corruption that exists.

I was never in Washington DC on January 6, 2021, nor did I work with or communicate with anyone who was involved in any of the activities that are subject to the J6 committee investigative authority.

Sticking to the information in the Red Box, notice how the J6 committee has evidence, “public-source information and documents on file”, showing my participation, communication, and contact with people and technology that are material interests to the committee.

Here’s the kicker…. I had no clue what the hell they were talking about. There’s not a single aspect of their outline that I had any knowledge or connection of.

I had no idea what Zello was. I had no idea who 1% watchdog might be. I had never heard of “Stop the Steal J6” or associated “channel.” I had never heard of the person redacted, and I had never communicated with any Oath Keeper, any communication system, or platform, or anyone or anything – nothing – that is outlined in that subpoena.

Those points of evidence outlined in the subpoena had no connection to me at all.

The subpoena might as well have been asking me to appear in Michigan because my Red Ferrari was involved in a hit and run accident, during my trip to Detroit. I don’t own a Ferrari; I have never been to Michigan; I certainly never had an accident; I wasn’t on a trip and have never visited Detroit. The entire construct of their probable cause for the subpoena was silly. Complete and utter nonsense.

That said, how could there be “public records” and “documentary” evidence of something that never happened?

At first, I thought this was some silly case of mistaken identity and they just sent a subpoena to the wrong person. However, the investigators were adamant the evidence existed, and the need for testimony was required.

After taking advice from several smart people, and after discovering the costs associated with just the reply to the committee and/or representation therein; suddenly I realized there might be more value for me in this subpoena than the committee. After all, how can there be public-records and documents that I own a red Ferrari and went to Michigan when I don’t and never did.

After several back and forths I discovered, through their admissions of their own research, and through documents they extracted as an outcome of their tasks to prove the merit of their claims, that someone *inside* Twitter had created a fictitious identity of me associated with the networks and communications as the investigators described them.

Think about what was discovered here.

Someone inside the Twitter platform, an employee of Twitter, had made a decision to target me. As a result: (a) they had been doing this for a long time with a specific goal in mind; and (b) they created an elaborate trail of background activity and identity that was entirely fabricated.

Eventually, my assigned investigative unit admitted this. Once the federal investigators realized what took place they wanted to get rid of me -and my snark filled curiosity- with great urgency. They also had an ‘oh sh!t’ moment, when they contemplated everything, including what they had revealed to me from the outset of my contact, now several months prior.

What I discovered in this experience was that DHS, and by extension DOJ/FBI and the January 6 investigators, had direct administrative level backdoors into all social media platforms.

Overlay the Twitter files now, and then expand your thinking….

In their quest to prove that I owned a Red Ferrari, traveled to Michigan and had a hit-and-run accident, these investigators outlined to me how the United States Government, through their DHS authority, has employees, agents and contractors with open portals into all social media platforms.

Yes, the federal government is inside the mechanics of the systems (Twitter, Facebook, Meta, Instagram, Google, YouTube, WhatsApp, Zello, etc) and they have administrative access in real time to monitor, review, extract and evaluate everything, soup-to-nuts.

It was only because the investigators and forensic data knuckleheads have these portals, that they were able to locate the source of the fabricated evidence they were originally attributing to me. This was an investigative process and research discovery being conducted in the data processing systems of Twitter in real time as they questioned me.

Once they realized what had taken place, and as soon as I started asking how they were making these admissions (now carrying an apologetic certainty), suddenly the investigators wanted no further contact or communication with me. You’re good, whoopsie daisy, our bad, sorry.

Now, take some time to fully digest and absorb what I have just shared.

The U.S. government is worried about TikTok, because U.S. citizen data might be extracted?

Meanwhile, the U.S. government, at a fully unrestricted administrative level, is inside Twitter, Facebook, Meta, Insta, YouTube etc., running amok and extracting anything – including private messages… and they’re somehow worried about protecting us from TikTok data collection. Think about it.

---Sundance

It's minding blowing the corruption and evil in our own government! We're all targets!
