Politics And The Markets 06/28/23

Jun. 28, 2023 12:00 AM ET11 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.75K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (11)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:09 AM
Comments (8.12K)
"I'm not going to say I toldyaso; I'm just smiling.

After a full media cycle of apoplexy and pearl-clutching, which included Andrew Weissmann appearing on MSNBC to declare "It's the end of Trump", CBS is now reporting there is no Defense Department memo about attacking Iran - the foundation of the media claims surrounding the leaked audio tapes from Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Worse still, and exactly as The Conservative Treehouse previously outlined, despite the claims by CNN about how this audio would be used as the "central element" by the prosecution of Trump, the audio and mysterious memo are not part of the Special Counsel case.

So, why was the transcript of the audio recording used by Jack Smith in the indictment if the audio and nonexistent memo were never going to be used? Because it's Lawfare, that's why. Everything, yes including the specific language being deployed (ie "documents containing classification markings"), is hype for public consumption.

There never was an Iran memo document. President Trump was discussing newspaper reports, "newspapers" and stacks of "papers", as he originally told Brett Baier. Duh.

Reminder, in an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on June 19, Trump said that at the meeting with the book's publisher, he was not referring to the document itself, but newspaper articles:

"There was no document… That was a massive amount of papers and everything else talking about Iran and other things. And it may have been held up or may not, but that was not a document. I didn't have a document per se. There was nothing to declassify. These were newspaper stories, magazine stories and articles."

"Watch til the end… very important. There is NO IRAN DOCUMENT! Trump was showing newspaper and magazine articles.

Jack Smith is going to have to produce this document, he can't, and he's scared sh!tless, so he leaked the audio tapes. WE WILL ALL GET TO SEE SMITH'S DOCUMENTS!…" twitter.com/...
— Joni Job (@jj_talking) June 27, 2023"

-----The Conservative Treehouse

President Trump always has the last laugh on these "journalists" who always think they've "finally got him" up until that moment they finally realize that their story is nothing but vapor.

Maybe he knows exactly what fake news "journalists" always do, and let's them step into his trap every time.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:10 AM
Comments (8.12K)
Meanwhile the fake media has talked about this document (that doesn't exist) and how President Trump showed it to people with no security clearance for a week. Millions of people will believe the lie. Potential jurors will believe the lie because they "heard it on TV". That's the game plan like always. Let the fake media brand him a criminal and the gullible rubes will buy it. Now Trump's lawyers will have to disprove something that doesn't even exist. Same old game.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:12 AM
Comments (8.12K)
The indictment against Trump for the "willful retention of National Defense Information" includes a "transcript," CBS reports, of the conversation. However, it has now been revealed by Herridge and CBS that the document Trump was allegedly discussing at Bedminster is not among those documents that Trump is accused of having retained.

What are the odds that Trump knew he was being recorded and did the things he did (with the papers) and said the things he did because he knew they would be turned over to Smith?

And if true, he just played these POS punks for the rabid dogs they are.

The Special Counsel now has to face a judge about a leak, a falsely sworn indictment on top of all the other issues.

If Smith et al gets sanctioned, that could halt all other federal efforts.

Checkmate.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:08 AM
Comments (8.12K)
In the two years that Disney has been feuding with Governor DeSantis the Disney stock price has collapsed. Disney stock is now at a nine year low, the same price it was in 2014, and down by over 50% in the past two years. Shareholders should sue over this woke bullsh!t and poor management. It's destroying the brand.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:08 AM
Comments (8.12K)
The Real Casualties Of Russia's 'Civil War': The Beltway Expert Class

For just over 12 hours, everyone from former U.S. ambassador to Russia and noted Hitler apologist Michael McFaul to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to neocon pundit Anne Applebaum exploded with seemingly libidinal excitement about a supposed “civil war” that was certain to feature “Russians…killing Russians,” along with “lots of casualties” and Putin “probably hiding somewhere.”

It was as though the Soviet Union was collapsing all over again, and Prigozhin, a character named on the F.B.I.’s most wanted list whom the U.S. government has sanctioned for leading what it described as a “transnational criminal organization,” was suddenly a white knight storming into Moscow to liberate Russia from “the Putin regime” on the back of a tank

Expecting a bloodbath and seismic political upheaval, corporate networks like CNN had budgeted wall-to-wall coverage of the coup that wasn’t, filling cable news green rooms with rent-a-generals, K Street think tankers, and war-hungry former diplomatic corps hacks.

On Saturday afternoon, however, news broke across the U.S. that Prigozhin had struck a deal with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to end his protest and go into exile. Thus ended a largely bloodless affair that ultimately saw fewer documented deaths than the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

Though the supposed revolt in Russia burned out faster than a Leopard tank on the way to Zaporizhzhia, we now know that a number of serious casualties were incurred inside the D.C. Beltway. The Grayzone obtained an exclusive look at the massacre some of America’s top Russia experts carried out against their own credibility. thegrayzone.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:07 AM
Comments (8.12K)
The German political establishment is reacting with extreme alarm and making various threats about the democratic results in favor of the AfD...

Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) candidate Robert Sesselmann won the second round of elections in Sonneberg, Thuringia, on Sunday, becoming the first politician from the party to hold a district leadership post. The win is being touted as a historic victory for the party at a time when it is seeing record support from the population and routinely polling between 19 and 20 percent in nationwide surveys.

Sesselmann defeated the incumbent CDU candidate Jürgen Köpper by a convincing margin.

Preliminary election results show Sesselmann with 52.8 percent of the vote and Köpper with 47.2 percent, reports Germany’s Focus magazine.

Although he did not achieve an absolute majority in the first round, Sesselmann won 47 percent of the votes, making him the strong favorite to win in the second round.

The win also comes despite a cross-party coalition of Greens, Free Democrats (FDP), the Left party, and the Social Democrats (SPD) endorsing the CDU candidate and urging their voters to back him against the AfD. The German press also made the election a national issue, warning of a “threat against democracy” should the AfD win.

In his campaign, the AfD candidate promised voters that he would tackle high inflation and the growing problem of immigration. The rural and conservative population of Germany is increasingly dissatisfied with the current leadership, which could lead to a national rise of the AfD.

German newspaper Junge Freiheit describes the victory as a “political earthquake,” but the German political establishment is reacting with concern and threats.

Schleswig-Holstein SPD member of the Bundestag Ralf Stegner claimed the election had similarities with the Third Reich, writing, “Ninety years after the seizure of power and the beginning of the Nazi dictatorship, the district of Sonneberg in southern Thuringia elected a right-wing extremist as district administrator.”

You support national borders and immigration laws and you get called Right Wing. So be it, I'll own it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:06 AM
Comments (8.12K)
The Morning Consult has an updated poll of the GOP field showing President Trump is pulling even further ahead despite the political targeting efforts of the DOJ.

(Morning Consult) – Trump takes lead over Biden in general-election matchup: Trump continues to be the favorite for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination, with 57% of potential GOP primary voters supporting his candidacy. But for the first time since tracking began in December, Trump also leads Biden by 3 percentage points in a hypothetical general-election matchup, outside the surveys’ margins of error. pro.morningconsult.com/...

IOWA: Trump 44.8% (+22.2), DeSantis 22.6%
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Trump 46% (+30.7), DeSantis 15.3%
SOUTH CAROLINA: Trump 40.8% (+21.7), DeSantis 19.1%
NEVADA: Trump 52.5% (+31.6), DeSantis 20.9%
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:06 AM
Comments (8.12K)
Another WhatsApp message has emerged that points directly to the “Bidens” running a corrupt influence-peddling scheme. In it, Hunter Biden is again seen trying to secure money from the Chinese as part of a “partnership.”

Last Thursday, the first message of what is assumed to be many was released by the House Oversight Committee. It showed was Hunter Biden threatening a Chinese official in order to secure a large payout for a “commitment.” Within a week of that exchange, a subsidiary of CEFC, a Chinese energy conglomerate, wired $5.1 million to Hunter Biden, with part of the money getting flagged by one bank for possible money laundering.

Now, another message has come to light, and it leaves many questions unanswered.

HUNTER BIDEN: "We are all saying the same thing I hope. Please let’s put this to bed tonight sign officially tomorrow (or anytime as late tonight as you want) and get to work. I am tired of this Kevin. I can make $5M in salary at any law firm in America. If you think this is about the money it’s not. The Bidens are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this partnership. Please let’s not quibble over peanuts."

As the House Oversight Committee notes, the very next day after that message, $100,000 was wired to one of Hunter Biden’s shell companies from CEFC. We still don’t know what service was provided to justify such a payment.

The eye-catcher in the exchange is the mention of “the Bidens” being the “best I know” at doing whatever the “Chairman wants from this partnership.” That sure sounds like it’s a family affair and not just Hunter Biden flying solo. Besides, what good was the president’s son without his father? There’s only one member of the “Bidens” who had anything to offer in these foreign dealings. That would be Joe Biden. Certainly, James Biden (Joe Biden’s brother), who is also connected to this, didn’t have and doesn’t have the influence to satisfy a CCP-connected energy firm.

The really big red flag here is the continued mention of a “partnership.” Again, what exactly did the Biden family have to offer CEFC? That would seem to be the biggest question surrounding all this, though you wouldn’t know it based on the lack of interest from the press. What did the Bidens have to give these CCP officials to secure such a large payday, totaling millions of dollars?

As to who the “Chairman” actually is, he’s been pinpointed as Ye Jianming, a Chinese billionaire with a long history of working with CCP intelligence.

There’s only one reason Jianming would be handing out sacks of cash to the Biden family, and that’s with the expectation that he was going to receive some kind of tangible influence in return. Chinese billionaires aren’t into charity, much less giving it to wealthy degenerates from Delaware. At the very least, FARA violations are on the table in light of these dealings, and depending on how the money was handled, things could escalate from there. Unfortunately, we don’t have a DOJ that is willing to pursue any of this so this is all hypothetical.

Despite that reality, Joe Biden’s political reputation is on the line heading into the 2024 election. He has repeatedly insisted he never even spoke to his son about the family’s foreign business dealings. That seems to be an almost laughable assertion at this point and even the White House Counsel has hedged, stating that Biden “was not in business” with his son.

The Oversight Committee and the whistleblowers they are working with have produced and provided the first steps toward an impeachment inquiry into the president. Hopefully, a continued thorough investigation of the facts will do the rest.
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (29.72K)
Politicians leverage morality as it relates to American values but each side has a different view of those values. Politicians often make vulnerable, susceptible, and gullible believe things that just aren't true.

If you think the world is in moral decline, there's now a scientific explanation for that. Not for the world being in moral decline — it isn't. But rather for your belief that it is. "Our studies show that the perception of moral decline is pervasive, perdurable, unfounded and easily produced," find researchers Adam Mastroianni and Daniel Gilbert.

"The United States faces many well-documented problems, from climate change and terrorism to racial injustice and economic inequality — and yet, most U.S. Americans believe their government should devote scarce resources to reversing an imaginary trend," they add.

It's normally worth trusting others, both inside and outside the government. Our cognitive biases give us reason to believe that while doing so might have made sense in the years before we were born, doing so is dangerous or foolish today. What's really foolish, however, is letting those biases dictate our actions.
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:18 AM
Investing Group
Comments (19.19K)
""The World’s Empty Office Buildings Have Become a Debt Time Bomb""

""From San Francisco to Hong Kong, higher interest rates and falling property values are bringing the commercial real estate market to a perilous precipice.""

www.bloomberg.com/...

Looks like there's probably a bargain to be had. Some care is advised ...
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (29.72K)
@daustin97222 as a contrarian, if you pick carefully, over the next year opportunities will seem to abound.... including now.
