Politics And The Markets 06/30/23

Jun. 30, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (11)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
"Best To Improve Our Economy"

Nevada
• Trump — 65 (+55)
• DeSantis — 10%

South Carolina
• Trump — 59% (+47)
• DeSantis — 12%

New Hampshire
• Trump — 55% (+44)
• DeSantis — 11%

Iowa
• Trump — 54% (+36)
• DeSantis — 18%

National Research (A/B), June 6-28 twitter.com/...
InteractivePolls@IAPolls2022
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:38 AM
Oh no!! The GOP (such as it is) takes another gut punch:

www.aol.com/...

""CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for his role in the largest corruption scandal in state history and taken immediately into custody, a judge declaring that “the court and the community's patience with Larry Householder has expired.”"

I do NOT believe that Mr. Householder is a "Fascist", but, by golly, you just never know.

(Hey Larry! Next time, say "no" to the money)
a
al roman
Today, 12:21 AM
Best way to settle it is put Ramzon in so he can realize his dream of national martyrdom
a
al roman
Today, 12:19 AM
A lot of different ethnic groups and some are way more aggressive that others
a
al roman
Today, 12:19 AM
Scott and VOR and others are doing it right
Only way out
a
al roman
Today, 12:18 AM
There showing that 10,000 kg glide
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Commissioner Andrea Lucas predicted that the Supreme Court’s ruling on racial preferences in college admissions will lead to an increased amount of challenges to already illegal corporate DEI programs and other methods of sneaking in race preferences.

Lucas said, “I think this is going to be a wake-up call for employers. Today is a time — the best time for lawyers to take a really look at the lawfulness of their corporate diversity programs. Even though many employers don’t use the word affirmative action, it’s rampant today, from ESG, to focuses on equity, pretty much everywhere, there’s a ton of pressure at the corporate 100 across corporate America to take race-conscious decision-making — race-conscious actions in employment law, and that’s been illegal and it’s still illegal.”

She added “I have noticed an increasing number of challenges to corporate DEI programs and I would expect that this decision is going to shine even more of a spotlight [on] how out of alignment some of those programs are. And to be clear, I’m not criticizing all diversity programs, it really depends on how they’re structured. But to the extent that they’re explicitly or implicitly taking race into decision-making for employment decisions, race-restricted internships, race-restricted mentoring, race-focused promotion decisions, etc. There are a host of employment decisions. If you are using race as any factor in your decision-making, you’re already violating the law, and I expect that you are going to have a rising amount of challenges as this sort of raises that issue back to people’s attention.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
CNN's Jake Tapper refuses to do a town hall with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over "misinformation", when he won an award for reporting on the debunked Steele dossier pushing that former President Trump was colluding with the Russians. Those allegations have been proven false and yet, Tapper, lacking any self-retrospection whatsoever, sees himself fit to declare RFK Jr. not worthy of being on a stage with him.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
A comprehensive new poll from the Media Research Center finds voters who rely on CNN and MSNBC are significantly less informed about a host of important issues: from the lack of security on the border and the impact of Joe Biden’s economic policies; to the financial scandals swirling around the President and his family, including suggestions his administration interceded to get his son “preferential treatment” during the tax fraud investigation of Hunter Biden.

On every issue we examined, a majority of those who reported mainly watching Fox News or Newsmax said they recalled hearing about the various news stories we polled, while never more than 50 percent of those who watched CNN and MSNBC had the same information. Depending on the issue, the gap between the two groups averaged 23.5 percent, a huge deficit in the factual information of viewers of liberal cable news.

MRC President L. Brent Bozell III reacted: “This poll is just more evidence of the leftist media’s corrupt election interference. It’s no surprise that voters who rely on these leftist cable networks for their news are vastly less aware of Joe Biden’s multiple scandals and policy disasters. CNN and MSNBC know exactly what they’re doing, which is to bury the truth of Biden’s failures in order to save Joe Biden from himself.”

How could it be possible that on God’s green earth, the people who are constantly telling us how smart and righteous they are actually are not fully informed of all of the issues and scandals that are surrounding the current White House occupant? Could it be possible that their feelings of self-righteousness and overwhelming smugness have overridden the part of their brain that is supposed to engage with what common sense they have?

There is actually a video clip where Rob "meathead" Reiner is absolutely befuddled that Hunter and his laptop are a thing being reported anywhere.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Presidential candidate Mike Pence made a pilgrimage to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and affirm Pence's position that the unilateral power of the Ukraine government needs to be supported.

Mike Pence then presents himself as the arbiter of what it means to be a Republican with a Twitter message saying, "I know the difference between a genius and a war criminal, and I know who needs to win this war in Ukraine, and it's the people fighting for their freedom and fighting to restore their national sovereignty. There is no room in our party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom."

Americans must sacrifice to support the magnanimous interests of the military industrial complex. Failure to adhere to the dictates and fiats of Republican power will not be tolerated in his party.

There is no room left for Mike Pence anywhere. He is attempting to look so righteous shaking hands with money launderer Zelenskyy. He should just stay in Ukraine; maybe they want him; we don’t.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
If there is no place in the Republican Party for those who don't support a man who

a) is burning Orthodox Churches.
b) is forcibly conscripting citizens at gunpoint.
c) has suspended elections until the war is "over".
d) lied about a missile attack on Poland in an attempt to justify NATO invoking Article 5.
e) ordered the arrest of Gonzalo Lira, and many other voices critical of his regime.
f) is banning Russian literature, music, language and other forms of culture.
g) has the support of the Azov Battalion and other pro-Bandera Neo-Nazi paramilitary groups.
h) is probably responsible for the ecological disaster caused by destruction of the Karkhovka Dam.

then there is no place for the Republican Party in me.
