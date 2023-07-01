Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 07/01/23

Jul. 01, 2023 12:00 AM ET
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (9)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:07 AM
Comments (8.21K)
According to the fake media: static-assets-1.truthsocial.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (8.21K)
People are trying to figure out exactly what the DeSantis campaign were thinking when they created what appears to be an attack ad against Donald Trump, gay people and a host of others. It’s really quite a wild story.

Following on the heels of Ron DeSantis saying he intends to start shooting Mexicans at the southern border, a policy position that reveals the uniparty agenda because the media completely ignore it, the DeSantis team now release a video highlighting their anger and hatred toward gays, lesbians and Donald Trump.The video

highlights how President Trump defended the LGBTQ community against targeting by identified Muslim hate groups. The video is supposed to present Trump’s policy about gay people as a negative against Donald Trump. The video then evolves into a weird production of Ron DeSantis as the destroyer of gay people.

The ad is even more bizarre when you think about all the time and energy Ron DeSantis put into denying the Florida law against sexualizing children was really a “don’t say gay law.”

This might have sounded good in the echo-chamber of a toxic media network organized by Christina Pushaw, but the end result is something that only makes the campaign look more ridiculous.

No Twitter link is available because Twitter is no longer available to those who choose not to use their platform. I’m one of those. Bad decision by Twitter, since all the lefty press outlets won't be able to spread their fake news to the masses.

Nice opening for Truth Social and Rumble.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (8.21K)
The details are starting to surface, but something is still sketchy. According to required state financial disclosure filings, Ron DeSantis is reporting an additional $1.25 million in income from Rupert Murdoch’s publishing house Harper Collins.

However, given the fact that Megyn Kelly was paid $10 million by Rupert Murdoch for her 2016 effort to remove Donald Trump, the $1.25 million being reported by Ron DeSantis doesn’t fit, unless there are going to be a series of payments. Additionally, according to the Florida financial disclosure rules, this income report is for last year, 2022. The financial disclosure is due July 1 of each year for the preceding calendar year.

By now everyone is well aware how books are used as laundering and payment mechanisms for politicians, media influencers and people in positions of power. The entire book deal dynamic in politics is just another way to skirt campaign finance and laws on limits for contributions.

Given the nature of the stakes at play in combination with the scale of money being thrown around by billionaires, Wall Street and multinational corporations, it is highly doubtful that Ron DeSantis was only paid $1.25 million for his book. It just doesn’t pass the commonsense sniff test.

We will not know until July 1, 2024, how much income Ron DeSantis received in 2023.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (8.21K)
On Thursday morning House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer appeared on Fox News for an interview where he described the evidence of the FBI and U.S. Dept of Justice interfering in investigations about Biden family money laundering. rumble.com/...

Within the interview Comer outlines that the Biden family received over $20 million in funds from foreign government funds to influence policy. The Biden family then used limited liability corporations (LLC’s) to launder the money into non-existent family businesses. The DOJ and FBI then blocked any inquiry and investigation into the process by the IRS and others.

Comer outlines the intent of congress to subpoena all of the people who were involved in the network. When asked if congress “has the goods” to show proof behind the accusations against Biden, Comer responds with “yes.” James Comer also states that Attorney General Bill Barr was told by the FBI that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

Seems like Comer's offering an out for a man who had no excuse not to know the truth. Bill Barr didn't want to know the truth, and the FBI gave him the deniability cover he needed.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (8.21K)
A majority of Americans support the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overruled Roe v. Wade and returned the issue of abortion to individual states, a new Rasmussen Reports poll found.

A little over one year after the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, 52 percent of likely U.S. voters say they approve of the decision, including 37 percent who “strongly approve.” Forty-four percent of respondents disapprove of the decision, including 36 percent who “strongly disapprove.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (8.21K)
The House of Mouse is in shambles, and that’s bad news for any entity leasing a place there.

And, yes, that even applies to entities as monolithic as ESPN.

“The Worldwide Leader in Sports” has fallen on hard financial times lately, just like its parent company Disney, which is hemorrhaging money left and right.

And just like its parent company, ESPN is reducing budget in the most ruthlessly efficient way possible — slashing payroll.

In March, the New York Post quoted an unnamed source who said there would be no “sacred cows” at ESPN when it came to letting people go.

Now, the Post has penned a blistering report on what it called a “dramatic round of layoffs” at the network.

How dramatic?

Here are some of the big names who have gotten the axe:

• NBA commentator Jeff Van Gundy
• Former NBA star and analyst Jalen Rose
• Host Max Kellerman
• Former NFL star and analyst Keyshawn Johnson
• Former NFL star and analyst Steve Young
• Former NFL player and analyst Matt Hasselbeck
• NFL reporter Suzy Kolber
• NFL draft analyst Todd McShay

In total, around 20 on-air personalities have reportedly been shown the door.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (8.21K)
Now that George Soros is 92 years old, he is passing control of his global operation to his son Alex, who is reportedly more radical than he is.

Things can’t be going too well at the organization however, because they are preparing to cut their staff by up to 40 percent.

Perhaps they are looking to consolidate so they can devote more funds to interfering in American politics.

The nonprofit’s biggest expense in 2021 was compensation, according to its most recently available tax form. It spent almost $72 million on pay and another $40 million on benefits and pension plans.

General Mike Flynn makes a great point here:

"Hey @Travis_in_Flint I for one am definitely sick of how much the Uniparty political establishment people cowtow to any of the Soros’s. They need to be blackballed from entering the WH. Why do these people believe they have this much control of our country?
— General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 1, 2023

Democrats claim to be against big money in politics, but they’re all happy to take cash from Soros.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:39 AM
Comments (8.21K)
There’s a new report out Friday from the State Department’s after-action review of the horrible withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

The report excoriates the way the withdrawal was handled, noting that the Biden team did not sufficiently plan or prepare for “worst case scenarios.”

Incredibly, it said it was “unclear” who was in charge at the State Department. They also made the bad mistake of giving up the Bagram airfield to the Afghans, which would have been much easier to defend to get people out, so they were forced to use the Hamid Karzai Airport.When the evacuation did occur, “senior administration officials had not made clear decisions” on which Afghan citizens would qualify for evacuation from the country and where they would be taken.

That meant they ended up taking people who weren’t necessarily allies who helped us during the war, and leaving our allies — and hundreds of Americans — behind, while not being straight about the number who were left.

Naturally, because the report was bad, it was dropped on a Friday right before a holiday weekend—so that they can try to avoid more press on the issue. Only about half of it was released, with the other part staying classified. While it called out the administration, it was careful not to blame any particular individual despite Sec. of State Antony Blinken being in charge of that leader-challenged State Department.

After the report was released, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby tried to defend the administration with the same poor response that they’ve used for two years: that the “decision to end the war was the right one.” No one was talking about the decision to end the war, but about the horrible way in which Joe Biden and his officials tried to carry it out.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Today, 12:05 AM
Premium
Comments (6.29K)
It’s 10:00 PM Mountain. Time to see what’s going on on July 1st. Quarter 3 of the year starts now except for $AAPL. This is quarter 4.
As a side note, does anyone remember when the US government startec their fiscal year on July 1 instead of October 1? They changed it to October 1st so Congress had time to get a budget together and pass it. I’m thinking that someone will delay it to January 1st to get the budget together and pass it. Who am I kidding?
