Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 07/02/23

Jul. 02, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.75K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.75K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (8.23K)
It appears cancel culture has lost a round.

Buffalo Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer announced Friday that his charity golf tournament, which he had been forced to cancel because having the event at Trump National in Doral, Florida, made some folks squeamish, is back on.

The event, which tees off July 10, is now sponsored by PublicSq, according to the New York Post. It will remain at the course owned by former President Donald Trump.

“PublicSq is proud to partner with Jordan Poyer. We’re glad to see he’s standing against the cancel-culture mob that tried to shut down this charity event and we will always support freedom-loving Americans like Jordan whenever there is an opportunity to do so,” Michael Seifert, founder and CEO of PublicSQ, said in a statement.

The event benefits Erie County Medical Center Foundation.

“The great news is that the tournament is going to happen,” Poyer said, according to Fox News.

“We had the most amount of tremendous support around the country. We had a sponsor — PublicSq — based right out here in Florida … they’re going to sponsor the entire tournament. And the tournament is actually happening July 10 at the same exact place,” he said.

“We are grateful to announce that PublicSq will be our presenting sponsor for this year’s edition. We also want to highlight the outpouring of support that we have received from professional athletes, the general public, businesses and charitable organizations across the country. In the next couple of days, we will announce our athlete and celebrity lineup.” Avalon Sports, which represents Poyer, said in a statement.

Let's out the liberal sponsors who pulled out of the event. They would rather screw the charities than let the tournament take place at a Trump course.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (8.23K)
Heavily taxed blue states such as New York and California last year had some of the country’s most drastic drops in tax revenue. At the same time, Republican states are enjoying the highest revenue increases even as they keep income taxes low.

Under Democratic governor Gavin Newsom, California has turned a $100 billion budget surplus into a $32 billion deficit, Bloomberg reported Friday, forcing the state to trim its “lofty climate change program, delay funding, and increase internal borrowing.” In this year alone, the once-Golden State has seen its tax revenue crater by nearly 25 percent as it hemorrhages wealthy residents to lower-taxed states.

New York, which under Democratic governor Kathy Hochul has the highest tax burden in the country, saw a similar revenue drop of almost 20 percent. Both California and New York last year saw their populations shrink by about 294,000 residents, Bloomberg reported.

California and New York aren’t the only blue states with tax problems. Illinois, New Jersey, and Hawaii also reported drops, according to Bloomberg, though theirs weren’t nearly as drastic.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (8.23K)
User engagement features on Twitter are significant, because that’s all Twitter does. Not only can users write comments, graphics, memes, videos, but they can also like comments, retweet comments, subtweet comments, bookmark comments, and participate in DM systems. That is a massive amount of server/data performance demand, and when you consider simultaneous users, it’s almost unimaginable in scale. That cost and capacity is also the reason why Twitter does not have an edit function.

With 217 million users, you could expect 50 million simultaneous users on Twitter during peak operating times. The back of the envelope calculations, which are really just estimations based on known industry costs for data performance and functions per second (pfp), would put the data cost to operate Twitter around $200 to $300 million per month.

In 2021, Twitter generated $5.1 billion in revenue, according to the Wall Street Journal. According to the New York Times, in 2023 that revenue has dropped to around $1 billion per year.

Musk stated during public conversation that Twitter was essentially break even at $4 billion, which was the position in 2022 just prior to his taking over. [2022 costs around $4.5 billion and revenue around $4 billion +/-, per public financial statements and reporting]. Musk cut approximately $500 million in expenses from realignment and staffing reductions.

Musk has a $1.5 billion debt service on the loan he took out, per his own admission: that’s more than $100 million per month. The debt service alone is higher than his revenue. Twitter is losing somewhere around $300 million per month. With $1 billion liquid in the bank, as of June (per Musk), that only gets him to September; by October, he needs another influx of cash, or else.

There is no business model, even with paying subscribers, for Twitter to exist without a major increase in revenue (CEO Yaccarino) or a major decrease in costs. As the business grows (more users), the costs increase (more simultaneous users), and the costs to subscribers would grow. Twitter Blue subscriptions are around 180,000 users, paying $11/mo. That’s around $2 million a month- a pittance in comparison to what he needs.

Right now, meaning literally right now, Musk is trying to reduce operational costs by limiting user engagement. It is not an accident these solutions target the “simultaneous user” issue?

"Mr @elonmusk I can solve ur problem w/ one simple line of code.

Every Tweet becomes a static and cached url after 10 days.

You cannot engage w/ it, RT it, like it, or view replies to it.

You can only cop the url and forward it to share it.

Done. Easy peasy."
— TheLastRefuge
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (8.23K)
Above anyone else, the current conservative majority on the Supreme Court is the enduring legacy of the late Sen. Harry Reid. He is the architect of the strategy of abusing the judicial filibuster that ultimately made it possible for Trump to get his three nominees confirmed.

We must go back to George W. Bush’s presidency to understand how this happened. While Democrats were in the minority in the Senate, and under Harry Reid’s leadership, they frequently exploited the judicial filibuster to prevent the confirmation of his nominees. They argued that the filibuster was crucial for safeguarding the minority party’s rights.

However, years later, when Barack Obama was president, the rights of the minority party were no longer sacred when Republicans used the same tactics to block Obama’s judicial nominees. Suddenly, the filibuster was evil (even racist), and they were having none of it. So, in 2013, Reid and the Democrats eliminated the filibuster for lower-court judicial nominees, making it impossible for the Republican minority to employ the same tactic Democrats used years earlier.

This was a step Republicans could have taken when they previously held the majority but chose not to, but were more than willing to take when Democrats filibustered Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court. When that happened, McConnell took a page out of Reid’s playbook and axed the judicial filibuster for Supreme Court nominees. So, thanks, Harry!
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (29.81K)
This is an interesting angle on health insurance companies and costs. The meteoric rise in Pickleball might be one of the main drivers behind the recent increase in elective surgeries that's hurt health insurance companies, like Humana (HUM) and rival UnitedHealth Group (UNH). UBS estimates that $250 million to $500 million in medical costs are attributable to Pickleball this year.

graphics.axios.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.