Politics And The Markets 07/03/23

Jul. 03, 2023 12:00 AM ET
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (6)

Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (29.82K)
Data points are individual measurements along a trend line. One data point is just that, one data point. Hard to draw conclusions from one. You have to track the trends and all of the data.

Economic data, even coming from the best statisticians in the world, is inherently uncertain. A notable reminder of that fact arrived this week from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Right now there's a lot of uncertainty as to what the Fed is going to do over its next few meetings. Officials say they're going to be guided by the data. But the data can be fuzzy. On April 27, the BEA released first-quarter GDP figures showing growth of 1.1%, on an annualized basis, to $26.47 trillion. On June 29, the BEA revised its first-quarter GDP figure to show growth of 2.0%, to $26.53 trillion. That's a difference of $64 billion.

Never put too much weight on a single data point.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (8.25K)
France24.com - intolerable reporting, almost makes our fake media look reasonable…almost.

(1) Macron to meet w/220 mayors on Tuesday.
(2) France24.com decided today was a good time for an article on the problem of racism in the French police force.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (8.25K)
“If Joe Biden was applying for a job in the CIA, would he be able to get a security clearance?” No!

As the growing mountain of evidence points to America’s 46th president’s direct involvement in the Biden Family Business scandal, multiple intel experts suggest there’s no way in hell that Joe Biden could pass a security check, including a polygraph test. Is it any wonder?

Former CIA analyst and National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz recently told Just the News:

"I put it this way. If Joe Biden was applying for a job in the CIA, he wouldn’t get a clearance given all these ethical conflicts and payments from China because there would be the concern that he might be compromised."

Fleitz wasn’t alone in his assessment. Retired FBI Assistant Director for Intelligence Kevin Brock said Biden wouldn’t be an attractive candidate for an FBI agent’s job either, at least from a security perspective.

"Anyone who wants to become an FBI agent has to pass a polygraph specifically designed to determine if the applicant has any compromising entanglements with a hostile foreign power. If Joe applied and said he had none, the machine might not recover. The closest he’d come to being an agent are those aviator sunglasses."

Yet millions upon millions of voters will wait in lines to vote for him again. Sick!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (8.25K)
For years, decades even, we have watched as European cultural elites, rich white people, literally chose to accept a path to their own inevitable destruction.

Yet now, even as stores are looted, buildings that withstood World War II are destroyed, and rampant violent mayhem erupts, we are supposed to pretend this had something to do with a 17-year-old named Nahel Marzouk who was shot dead by French police for trying to use his vehicle to kill them.

A Twitter account put together video from recent events in Europe, transposed with a speech given by Enoch Powell 55-years-ago, to highlight the insufferable cultural Marxist pretending that is now rampant. Watch closely and see the future of the United States. rumble.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (8.25K)
The violent protests in France also spread to French-speaking areas in Switzerland and Belgium, according to The Telegraph.

Rioters in Belgium have torched cars and used fireworks as weapons against law enforcement officers who are trying to quell the violence, the Express reported.

Fake media in Europe and the United States have largely ignored the violent, immigrant-led riots and referred to them as “unrest,” and French President Emmanuel Macron has blamed the chaos on social media, video games, and bad parenting. But there are rumors that French military leaders have told Macron to get the violence under control before they step in and handle it.

There are reports that most of the rioters are Muslim immigrants who are targeting Christian and conservative residents of the country.

Rioters stripped and badly beat an 80-year-old French priest and then attempted to lynch him in Saint Etienne on Friday night.

On Saturday night, rioters set fire to the home of the mayor of the Parisian southern suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses, Reuters reported.

L’Hay-les-Roses Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun was at town hall when the arsonists struck, but his wife and children were asleep inside the home.

Prosecutors said the attackers drove a vehicle at the mayor’s house, but when they couldn’t get past a low wall out front, they set fire to the vehicle, Reuters reported.

Jeanbrun’s wife and his five- and seven-year-old children fled out the back door and rioters shot fireworks at them, according to police.

The mayor said his wife Melanie broke her leg as she was trying to save her children and had to be taken into surgery, Reuters reported.

“While attempting to shield them and fleeing the attackers, my wife and one of my children were hurt,” Jeanbrun said.

Prosecutors have opened an attempted murder investigation in that case but no arrests have been made in the midst of the rioting across the country.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (8.25K)
As reported yesterday, German bodybuilder and internet influencer Jo Lindner died this week from an aneurysm at age 30. Many believe that the Covid-19 “vaccines” contributed to Joesthetics’ death based on his own discussion of the issue just three weeks ago during an interview.

Reactions to this video, which has been posted many times by influencers on social media in the last 24 hours, have generally been on a scale from nuanced to definitive. Most seem to agree that the jabs may have contributed to his demise. Some say it’s crystal clear.

Then, there are the handful who perform mental gymnastics to declare there’s zero chance the four injections of an experiment drug with known adverse reactions affecting the multitudes could have possibly contributed to Lindner’s death.

Many of these people,“Big Pharma Apologists,” are simply indoctrinated. It’s understandable considering the massive brainwashing campaign that was waged against the population for over two years. Others are simply engaged in wishful thinking because to admit that the jabs can be dangerous is to give credit to those of us who said for a while that the jabs could be dangerous.

There’s a third group among the “Big Pharma Apologists.” These are the people with influence, usually in the media, who are assigned the task of casting smokescreens when stories like these pop up. This is different from leftist corporate media who simply ignore such stories. The smokescreen casters are generally in conservative or alternative media. They post stories that are designed to draw moderate and conservative readers in, offering them an alternative angle on stories so they won’t even think to look for the truth on other sites.

These outlets are known as Controlled Opposition and must not be trusted.

There are the obvious ones that are unabashedly milquetoast in their reporting. They do the bidding of the RNC and other right-of-center components of the UniParty Swamp. These include Fox News, Washington Examiner, and the Wall Street Journal.

But there are other publications that generally espouse conservative worldviews in most of their reporting, but are activated to cast smokescreens on certain topics that include Covid vaccines, stolen elections, Ukraine, among others. With the story about Joesthetics, their task was to discuss his death and absolutely, positively never mention the word “vaccine” anywhere in the story.

This has a cooling effect. If a conservative American reads a story about Joesthetics’ death from one of these news outlets, they’re extremely unlikely to read another story about him from a different outlet if they come across it. Those who read from a Controlled Opposition source that he died from steroids or other health problems will never know he was quadruple jabbed and complained about what the vaccines did to his blood just three weeks ago.

Now, let’s look at the three so far that wrote up the story and did everything in their power to not only ignore mentioning the jabs, but offer alternative reasons for his untimely demise:

NY Post: "Bodybuilder Jo Lindner’s final Instagram post hints at health battles"
Breitbart: "‘Joesthetics’ Bodybuilding Star Jo Lindner Dies at 30"
Dailywire: "Bodybuilder Jo Lindner, Known As ‘Joesthetics,’ Dead At 30"

For these outlets to mention steroids but not mention the jabs even though he talked about both in the same interview is suspicious.

When it comes to the vaccines, an outlet doesn’t necessarily have to be Controlled Opposition to shy away from discussing adverse reactions. They could simply be cowards who are too dependent on Facebook, Google, and/or YouTube to risk getting vaxx-penalized. One can appreciate why an outlet would be fearful. Nevertheless, cowardice is cowardly. It’s also weak.
