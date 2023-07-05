Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 07/05/23

Jul. 05, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.76K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (8.29K)
Truth is the new hate speech.

One thing that has been proven over and over and over again is that the government and it's affiliates are 100% responsible for all disinformation.

The government is 100% committed to shutting down all truth and they will label all truth discriminatory or hate speech which none of it ever is.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (8.29K)
The suspected gunman in a mass shooting that killed five people and injured two children in Philadelphia Monday night posted photos of himself dressed as a woman on Facebook last year.

The Philadelphia Inquirer and WPVI Action News, citing "sources," each independently confirmed the suspect is 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, who lives a few blocks from the scene of the shooting. District Attorney Larry Krasner told a news conference Tuesday the suspect will be charged soon with murder counts.

The New York Post pointed to two photos posted by Carriker on his Facebook page March 27, 2022, where he's visibly wearing a bra and women's top with earrings and has braided hair associated with women. They appear to be the only images of himself since 2011, when Carriker dressed in a conventional male outfit and had shorter hair associated with men.

He also shared support for Black Lives Matter and posted gun memes, with a particular fixation on actor Keanu Reeves and his gun-heavy films, especially The Matrix but also John Wick. The Matrix directors, the Wachowski siblings, both came out as transgender years after the film's release, and one described it as a transgender allegory.

If Carriker identified as a woman, he would be the third mass-shooting suspect with either a transgender or nonbinary identity in the past several months, after Nashville's Audrey Hale and Colorado Springs' Anderson Aldrich.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:39 AM
Comments (8.29K)
At least seven people were wounded in a terrorist attack on the streets of Tel Aviv Tuesday afternoon before an armed citizen took out the attacker.

The Times of Israel reported that seven people were wounded when a Palestinian used a truck to ram Israelis, then got out of the vehicle and started stabbing people.

The Jerusalem Post put the number of wounded at nine.

An armed civilian shot and the killed the attacker. That civilian said, “I prayed gun would fire or else I was dead.”

Among the injured was a pregnant woman who lost her child as a consequence of the attack.

Hamas “claimed responsibility for the attack” and Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the attack, saying, “Whoever thinks that such an attack will deter us from continuing our fight against terrorism is mistaken. He is simply unfamiliar with the spirit of the State of Israel, our government, our citizens and our soldiers.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:39 AM
Comments (8.29K)
A baggie of cocaine was found at the White House on Sunday, leading to an evacuation of the grounds for fear it was something more dangerous.

Even while streets were still shut down, the spin began posthaste. Most media outlets initially took the line that the baggie was found “near” the White House. Multiple reporters also described the substance as “cocaine hydrochloride,” suggesting it was the equivalent of a local anesthetic nasal spray used by (very few) dentists.

The messaging strategy was obvious. The administration and its compliant press allies wanted everything to think this substance was medical-grade and that did not originate from anyone inside the White House. Of course, “cocaine hydrochloride” does not exist in powdered form as an anesthetic, and no medical version of the drug comes in a bag. In other words, what was actually found here is just run-of-the-mill cocaine.

Now, we know where it was found. According to The Washington Post and others, the baggie was located in the White House Library.

One of the first reactions to that news was that the White House Library is part of the public tours that take place multiple days a week. Surely, that means some random tourist left their baggie of cocaine laying around after somehow getting it past Secret Service. A quick look at the tour website, though, shows that theory doesn’t really wash.

For starters, the last tour happened at 12:30 PM on Saturday. The cocaine was found Sunday afternoon. Are we to believe it just sat there on a table or similar, unnoticed by the cleaning crews and security sweeps for over 24 hours? That seems highly unlikely. Further, the current White House tour does not actually include entering the library. Rather, you look at the library through a hallway door before going up the stairs to the left of the room. Am we to believe a tourist high-heated a baggie of cocaine into a secret hiding spot in the library somehow while not actually entering it? Again, that seems highly unlikely.

There is one logical explanation, though. Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is a notorious drug addict who was made infamous for filming himself doing crack and coke. So let’s do the math. The Secret Service found a baggie of cocaine hidden inside the White House in a place normal people can’t go. Hunter Biden lives at the White House and reportedly uses the library often.

Of course, leave it to the far left to come up with the most insane explanation. Apparently, we are all to believe that the cocaine found actually belongs to…Donald Trump Jr.

You see, the cocaine couldn’t possibly belong to the proven drug addict who currently resides at the White House. It makes much more sense that it belongs to a man who hasn’t entered the building in two and a half years and who has never been evidenced to be an addict. Isn’t the left just brilliant?

Never mind that the Bidens spent half a million dollars cleaning the White House after the Trumps left. They must have just missed that baggie of cocaine in the library, though. Makes sense.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (8.29K)
Laura Loomer is doing a great job exposing how the California republican party is changing their delegate rules in order to support the national RNC agenda. The primary date in California was changed to Super Tuesday, as a consequence the massive number of delegates that come from the populous state will be distributed proportionately, blocking the “winner take all” haul of Republican delegates that would elevate the main GOP nominee (Trump).

Inside this scheme you will also find out why Harmeet Dhillon was supported by Ron DeSantis as a move to support the primary delegate plans. All of this is very interesting.

[Laura Loomer] – "Here is the EXCLUSIVE documentation I obtained which proves what I said below days ago regarding how the [California GOP], specifically CAGOP Chairwoman Jessica Patterson, Harmeet Dhillon and Shawn Steel are trying to amend the bylaws regarding the Presidential delegation process in California as it relates to the RNC’s nomination of the 2024 GOP nominee.

This won’t be good for President Trump. The CAGOP is trying to amend the “winner take all” standard for the CA delegation process (which has been in place for years) so that they can award delegates to the GOP candidate who comes in second place as a way to counter delegate wins for President Trump in New Hampshire and Iowa since California has the most delegates out of any state in the country.

As I previously reported, this is a strategy by CAGOP to transfer delegates from President Trump and move them over to Ron DeSantis in an effort to undermine President Trump and hinder his chances of securing the GOP nomination for President. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy works closely with Jessica Patterson whose name is on this document.

Jessica Patterson signed this proposed bylaw amendment, which was proposed by McCarthy lapdog Jessica Patterson, and signed by CA RNC national committee members Harmeet Dhillon and Shawn Steel. theconservativetreehouse.com/...

The CAGOP is set to vote on this bylaw amendment at their Executive Committee meeting on July 29th in Irvine, CA at the Irvine Marriott Hotel at 9:30 am.

This has been kept a secret from California Republicans, and even today, members of the CAGOP leadership, including Ron Nehring, attacked me on Twitter and called me a liar for what I posted. Little did they know that I have been in possession of the documentation which proves what I have claimed regarding CAGOP’s conspiracy to sabotage President Trump.

The California GOP have been trying to keep this dirty trick a secret, but I’m blowing the whistle on their blatant effort to sabotage President Trump. Their diabolical plan directly traces back to Kevin McCarthy."

Essentially what the California GOP is doing is keeping a Trump competitor alive by apportioning delegates to him/her regardless of the scale of victory that Trump voters might deliver. This is part of the Big Club design.

Example (apply to CA’s 52 congressional districts): There are 3 delegates in each CD up for grabs a total of 156 delegates. If Trump wins 80% to 20% in the CD, Trump gets two delegates, DeSantis gets one. Applied to scale if Trump wins all districts he gets 104 delegates, DeSantis gets 52, regardless of the scale of Trump’s victory.

This approach gives the non-Trump group a bigger footprint in the convention, regardless of the scale of their voting bloc. Even if DeSantis was to only win 5% of the vote, he would still get a third of the CD delegates.

The California crew of the GOP claim it’s not a scheme and not their fault. They claim they’re forced to adhere to the national RNC rules of delegate distribution based on the date of the primary. All of this is professional RNC obfuscation, delivered under the guise of “plausible deniability”, which is part of the overall RNC corporate manipulation, which is driven by the hidden people who control the RNC – the billionaire donors. threadreaderapp.com/...

The GOPe is going to keep this up to the point where Democrats won't have to cheat so blatantly in 2024 because the conservative Republican base - i.e. their supposed base - will be staying home if this is one of the ways they deny Trump the nomination.

And sadly, that seems to be OK with them.

Cowards, crooks, backstabbers and scum.
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (19.28K)
C.A.P.E. Cyclically Adjusted Price to Earnings. Dr. Robert Shiller is the original proponent of CAPE.

Here's another article suggesting that CAPE should not be ignored: seekingalpha.com/...

He's wrong sometimes, but can be forgiven about assets (Fed pumping). Current SP500 earnings yield is 3.88%. You decide: are stocks expensive?
