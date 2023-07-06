Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 07/06/23

Jul. 06, 2023 12:00 AM ET11 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.76K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.76K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (8.32K)
The “missing witness” from the Biden corruption investigation, Israeli professor Dr. Gal Luft, has laid out his bribery allegations against the president’s family in an extraordinary video filmed in an undisclosed location while on the run.

In the 14-minute recording, obtained exclusively by The Post, the fugitive former Israeli army officer claims he was arrested in Cyprus to stop him from testifying to the House Oversight Committee that the Biden family received payments from individuals with alleged ties to Chinese military intelligence, and that they had an FBI mole who shared classified information with their benefactors from the China-controlled energy company CEFC.

The self-proclaimed fall guy says he provided the incriminating evidence to six officials from the FBI and the Department of Justice in a secret meeting in Brussels in March 2019 — but alleges that it was covered up.

“I, who volunteered to inform the US government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life on the run . . .”

“I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I have no political motive or agenda . . . I did it out of deep concern that if the Bidens were to come to power, the country would be facing the same traumatic Russia collusion scandal — only this time with China. Sadly, because of the DOJ’s coverup, this is exactly what happened . . .” nypost.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (8.32K)
Lost in the breathless headlines over the indictment of President Trump for alleged violations of the Espionage Act is a story that deserves much more attention than it has received thus far: the allegation that a senior official at the Department of Justice attempted to shake down Trump’s co-defendant’s lawyer. It is a scandal in the making that could result in the investigation of senior DOJ officials, which should lead to public congressional hearings, and that might even result in the entire case against Trump being dismissed.

Trump’s co-defendant is Waltine “Walt” Nauta, a Navy valet who served in Trump’s White House and who remained a personal aide to Trump after he left office. Several weeks ago, Nauta’s lawyer, a distinguished, highly-regarded Washington attorney named Stanley Woodward, leveled accusations against senior members of the Department of Justice, including DOJ Counterintelligence Chief Jay Bratt, who is now a part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team of prosecutors. According to news reports, Woodward claimed in a sealed letter to D.C. District Chief Judge James Boasberg that, in a meeting to discuss Nauta’s case, Bratt indicated that Woodward’s application to be a D.C. Superior Court judge could be impacted if he could not get Nauta to testify against Trump.

If true, and there is no reason why Woodward would make such a threat up — and especially no reason why Woodward would risk his career by making such a representation to a federal judge — Bratt’s alleged misconduct could result in heavy sanctions, and is a potential ground for dismissal of the entire case against Nauta and Trump. Depending on what exactly was said, Bratt could even face criminal prosecution himself.

In cases of flagrant prosecutorial misconduct, courts have the discretion to dismiss indictments altogether. If Woodward’s claims are proven, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon would be well within her rights to consider a dismissal here. The conduct claimed is perhaps unprecedented and certainly flagrant, amounting to nothing less than an effort by a high-ranking DOJ official to deprive a defendant of his Sixth Amendment right to counsel through inappropriate and potentially unlawful acts.

At the very least, Trump and Nauta deserve answers. Courts routinely allow discovery by the defense in cases of alleged prosecutorial misconduct — including depositions and requests for documents and communications — in order to determine the scope, breadth, and effects of any misconduct that occurred. The defense team in this case should seek testimony from Bratt to get to the bottom of what he said and why.

As importantly, defense counsel should also seek to subpoena any communications between Bratt and others in DOJ and the White House relating to Woodward’s judgeship application and Bratt’s approach to Woodward more generally. My assumption is that these communications will be eye-opening, and may reveal even more misconduct on the part of the DOJ, the special counsel’s team, and their political masters.

The legal teams defending Trump and Nauta surely know all of this, and I am confident that they will pursue this and other lines of defense aggressively. But the American people also deserve to know the full details of misconduct by senior officials at the Department of Justice.

Republicans in Congress should demand answers publicly and aggressively. The House Judiciary Committee has jurisdiction to investigate matters relating to the administration of justice in the federal court system. It has the power to subpoena Bratt, the other lawyers involved in the Trump prosecution, and senior Biden administration officials to get to the bottom of this.

Make no mistake, this is a huge deal. Bratt’s conduct may even fall within the ambit of federal criminal statutes. Depending on what exactly was said, Bratt’s conduct could constitute attempted witness tampering in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1512(b)(1), attempted federal bribery in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 201(b)(3), attempted extortion by a federal official in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 872, or attempted subornation of perjury in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1622.

If the Department of Justice is truly committed to the open and transparent treatment of this case, a special counsel should be empowered to investigate Bratt’s actions and any other alleged misconduct by Jack Smith’s team.
S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 12:29 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.29K)
Is the same one guy posting his long-winded rants again?

That's too bad. It makes this page unusable. Seeking Alpha should clean it up.
JLassie profile picture
JLassie
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (1.23K)
@Smithn Wesson

There's an option to mute users if you don't like seeing their posts.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (8.32K)
Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “The Claman Connection,” BlackRock CEO Larry Fink griped about how the term “ESG,” which stands for environmental, social, and corporate governance, had been “weaponized.”

Fink touted his belief that “decarbonization technology” was needed but said he no longer used the term “ESG” because of its political connotations.

That's how the Left works. When "global warming" was so-called "weaponized", they changed it to "climate change".

Then there was alien, to illegal immigrants, to undocumented, and now Dreamers.

That's what the Left does when they don't win the argument, they change the words.

Then the Left changes the words depending on who is in the White House.

"Cages" under Trump became "reception centers" under Biden.

Instead of "border security", it’s "border safety now".

It's no longer "legal and illegal", it's "authorized and unauthorized".

Democrats have used their political power to change the English language - to blur the meaning of what's right versus wrong, of what's politically correct versus incorrect.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (8.32K)
A huge win for freedom of speech!

The State Department canceled its future meetings with Facebook just one day after US District Court Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump appointee who still honors the US Constitution, accused the Biden Regime of violating the First Amendment by censoring unfavorable views in a blistering 155-page opinion.

A Trump-appointed federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting DHS, FBI, DOJ, and other agencies from its government-wide, fascist conspiracy with Big Tech to censor speech and manipulate the public.

The Washington Post reported:

"One day after a Louisiana federal judge set limits on the Biden administration’s communications with tech firms, the State Department canceled its regular meeting Wednesday with Facebook officials to discuss 2024 election preparations and hacking threats, according to a person at the company.

State Department officials said all future meetings, which had been held monthly, have been “canceled pending further guidance,” said the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preserve working relationships. “Waiting to see if CISA cancels tomorrow,” the person added, referring to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The person at Facebook said they presumed similar meetings the State Department had scheduled with other tech companies also were canceled, but that could not be confirmed immediately. Representatives for the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. CISA declined to comment, referring questions to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond. Representatives for Google, which owns YouTube, and other social media companies also did not immediately respond."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.32K)
The Supreme Court has spoken on the constitutionality of using affirmative action in higher education admissions.

On June 29, the court ruled, in two separate cases, that for colleges and universities to use race in making admissions decisions is unlawful, violating the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

But the matter—as those on both sides of the issue contend—is not settled because now the law must be observed and enforced.

Moving fast and out front to ensure that law is obeyed is America First Legal (AFL), a conservative advocacy group that promotes itself as opposing the “radical left.”

Stephen Miller, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump and White House speechwriter, is AFL’s president. Vice president and general counsel for AFL is Gene Hamilton, who served in the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during the Trump administration.

The day after the court issued its decision, AFL sent letters to the deans of 200 of the nation’s law schools, demanding that the schools follow the new law or be subject to a lawsuit.

“I write to inform you of the consequences that you and your institution will face if you fail to comply with or attempt to circumvent the Court’s ruling,” wrote Mr. Miller in the AFL letter sent to John Manning, dean of Harvard Law School.

“You must immediately announce the termination of all forms of race, national origin, and sex preferences in student admissions, faculty hiring, and law review membership or article selection,” wrote Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller addressed the discussion that higher education, notwithstanding the Supreme Court ruling, still had options to continue to consider race when deciding on who to admit, when choosing whom to hire, and when selecting students for membership to law review.

“There are those within and outside your institutions who will tell you that you can develop an admissions scheme through pretext or proxy to achieve the same discriminatory outcome,” wrote Mr. Miller. “Anyone telling you such a thing is coaching you to engage in illegal conduct in brazen violation of a Supreme Court ruling, lawbreaking in which you would be fully complicit and thus fully liable.”

Mr. Miller emphasized that Harvard would be held accountable if it does not abide by the law.

“You are hereby warned.

“Any such regime—for example, relying on biography over qualifications—to achieve desired racial outcomes is clearly illegal and unconstitutional, and you will face legal repercussions accordingly.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.32K)
Something about this doesn’t pass the proverbial sniff test, and when asked for a direct answer – well, things get salty.

For two days a self-proclaimed Trump advisor and frequent guest on the Steve Bannon Warroom podcast, Mike Davis, has claimed that President Trump and the Trump campaign authorized a California GOP rule change that would permit proportional delegate distribution against the interests of President Trump.

The claim itself made no sense because, if Mike Davis and Harmeet Dhillon were correct, essentially Trump would be approving a GOP change that would give delegates to his GOP nomination competition – namely Ron DeSantis. Mr. Davis was asked to explain who specifically from the Trump campaign authorized and approved of the plan. theconservativetreehouse.com/...

Mr. Davis refused to answer the question publicly, which, as normal, created additional suspicions about the validity of the claim. More and more people started to pay attention and put the question out, because, well, quite frankly, it just doesn’t make sense.

Instead of responding simply and publicly to the question, and saying who in the Trump campaign knew about, authorized and approved the California plan, Mike Davis responded with the following Direct Message: “Go f@#k yourself.” theconservativetreehouse.com/...

Apparently Mr. Davis is unable to state who from the Trump Campaign approved of the California GOP rule change.

As a consequence, I’m a little skeptical there is any truth to the claims by Mr. Davis.

In semi-related news, after Mrs. Loomer published the internal emails from three weeks ago outlining the plan, and after a considerable amount of Trump supporter interest in the scheme underfoot in the California Republican Party, the CA GOP was forced to release a statement, somewhat attempting to justify, their plan. twitter.com/...

The California GOP statement does not address a core issue, RNC rule 3(ii) [as below] that permits the state to continue a winner-take-all allotment so long as the candidate obtains 50% of the primary vote. This is the element completely ignored in their Republican Party leadership proposal. theconservativetreehouse.com/...

Instead, with the timing of the announcement against the backdrop of unexpected sunlight upon their previously constructed plan, the statement reads like the California Republican Party is trying to cover its azz.

Being as diplomatically generous as one can afford, it would appear Mr. Mike Davis, Mrs. Harmeet Dhillon and the California leadership of the Republican Party are being less than fulsome in their statements. 👀😉

Looks like Mike Davis is another trojan horse hiding in the Trump campaign. Every time you are given that "Go f@#k yourself" reply to a question is when the person knows they were caught in a lie.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (8.32K)
Can someone ask Mike Davis if Trump wins over 50% of the primary vote, how many delegates would he win in CA?

It's a very simple question. Time to call out these frauds. People are generally not forthcoming for a reason and it's generally because they have something to hide.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (8.32K)
Late Wednesday night Harmeet Dhillon backtracked and says she now backs winner take all. Funny how these GOPe frauds react when they have been caught. More sunlight needed.

"JUST IN: RNC CA Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon is now backtracking. She just sent an email out saying that she supports California’s “winner take all” threshold for delegates, that this is her “personal opinion” and doesn’t speak for Jessica Patterson and Shawn Steel? and that she “regrets” that the @CAGOP’s back door plan to have a bylaw amendment to remove the “winner takes all” threshold wasn’t communicated to the public and the delegates.

That’s nice and all, but if that’s the case, why was she signed onto the Amendment proposal that was sent out on her behalf on June 17 by CAGOP Chair Jessica Patterson?

In other words, they got caught and now they have to save face.

If this is how Harmeet feels, then I strongly suggest she say so publicly and not support the bylaw change at the CAGOP executive meeting on July 29.

I hope everyone sees they had no plans of ever telling the delegates this information until I blew the whistle.

This is very easy. The RNC’s own rule book says that individual states can keep their “majority takes all”threshold for delegates.

There is no need to change the rules, even if the CA Primary is now earlier. If this is how Harmeet now feels all of sudden, then she needs to oppose the bylaw amendment and keep the language as is so that all of the delegates are awarded to the winner and there’s no way to have a brokered convention.

This is just a very long way of her saying “we got caught doing something we shouldn’t be doing behind closed doors. Now the cat is out of the bag and I know this isn’t going away, so let me try to distance myself from @millanpatterson and Shawn Steel so that I can try to save face.”

The only way this is going away in any capacity is if all 3 RNC reps from California rip up the bylaw amendment and keep the winner takes all language.

There could very well be protests outside of the CAGOP Executive meeting on July 29 unless this is changed." twitter.com/...
— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 6, 2023

Harmeet Dhillon is supposed to be a top lawyer, yet she didn't realize this before she signed off?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (8.32K)
The IRS whistleblower at the center of the Hunter Biden scandal on Wednesday turned the tables on the presidential son’s defense lawyers, filing an official statement to Congress denying claims he leaked protected tax information and suggesting the defense team’s allegations were “another attack in retaliation” for his decision to blow the whistle.

IRS Supervisory Criminal Investigative Agent Gary Shapley sent the statement to House and Senate committees, saying he was so confident he hadn’t leaked that he would release the Washington Post and reporters Devlin Barrett and Perry Stein to make public any evidence it has to back up Democrat and defense team claims he may have been the source of an October 2022 story about agents’ concerns about conduct in the case.

“I was not the source for the October 6, 2022 Washington Post article, nor have I ever had any contact with Barrett or Stein,” Shapley’s statement said. “Because I am so confident of this fact, I hereby authorize the Washington Post and/or journalists Devlin Barrett, Perry Stein, or any other Washington Post reporter to release any communications directly or indirectly to or from me.

“In this regard , I am willing to waive any purported journalistic privilege and/confidentiality that would have arisen had I been a source for the Washington Post. I have never leaked confidential taxpayer information,” his statement added. justthenews.com/...

The unsolicited letter came just days after Hunter Biden lawyer Abbe Lowell accused Shapley and another whistleblower of being “disgruntled” and making “false allegations” in their interviews with Congress and insinuated the whistleblowers could be behind the October 2022 Washington Post article.

“It is a tried-and-true tactic of aggrieved agents, who believe they know better than experienced prosecutors and disagree with those prosecutors timing or conclusions, to seek to influence an outcome of an investigation and pressure prosecutors to charge by leaking to the media. Happens all the time,” Lowell wrote.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.