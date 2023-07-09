Politics And The Markets 07/09/23
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2023Jean-Pierre doesn’t call on Ateba because he asks uncomfortable questions. That’s what it comes down to. Anyone could understand how that could be frustrating, especially when reporters from other outlets are continually chosen. Further, you’d think that the White House Correspondents’ Association would demand more equal treatment in the briefing room.You’ve got a press secretary who literally won’t answer how many grandchildren the president has, but the Post is too busy attacking a reporter to critique that. It’s so blatantly transparent. It’s also blatantly hypocritical.We all remember the constant outbursts from CNN’s Jim Acosta during the Trump administration. He even yelled at the president multiple times, refusing to allow movement to another reporter’s question. Instead of being alienated and criticized, though, Acosta was treated as a journalistic hero. He was said to be holding truth to power by tossing decorum out the window.But Ateba? He’s a black guy that stepped out of line against a Democrat administration, and that means he gets the knife in the back. It’s more evidence of how pathetic the fake mainstream press is. The entire industry is made up of groveling partisans who would side with the White House spitting in their faces rather than back a fellow reporter trying to ask tough questions. Ateba isn’t the problem. The administration’s misleading obfuscations about serious issues are.