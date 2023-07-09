Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 07/09/23

Jul. 09, 2023
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Political Comments
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.

Comments (8)

Namron Damron
Today, 1:33 AM
I need to feel comfortable with the investment scenario and it seems the US is still the place to be:

"A key component of American dynamism lies with the nation’s ability to attract foreign capital—both portfolio flows and foreign direct investment (FDI). The former helps grease the wheels of the U.S. capital markets each day and is evident through the foreign ownership of liquid U.S. securities. Foreign investors owned some $23.3 trillion in U.S. securities (U.S. Treasurys + corporate bonds + government agency bonds + Equities) at the end of 2022, up from $3.7 trillion at the start of the century, according to the Fed. Think of this slug of capital as a massive vote of foreign confidence in the U.S.—and a massive support to the U.S. dollar, which remains the world’s reserve currency. The greenback still accounts for roughly 60% of the official reserves of the world’s central banks, with the euro accounting for 21%, a distant second. The dominant role of the dollar in driving global commerce is succinctly depicted in Exhibit 3. In a nutshell, and to the huge benefit to the U.S., the global economy runs on dollars.

And also to the benefit of the U.S. economy, no other economy in the world attracts as much FDI as America. In 2021, the latest available figures from the UN, the U.S. alone accounted for nearly one-quarter (23.2%) of total global FDI inflows, up from 15.7% the year before. There’s no better number that illustrates the preference of foreign firms to invest in the U.S. versus the rest of the globe. China’s share, by the way, was a distant second, at 11.4%. Global FDI inflows to the U.S. have handily outpaced China’s for decades due in large part to America’s large, transparent, market-friendly market environment versus China’s more top-down, command- and-control government-led economy. And more FDI inflows means more jobs, income, investment, trade and tax revenues for the U.S. Inflows are a catalyst for growth, in other words—near term and long term."
PaulM_2
Today, 1:18 AM
@ransim7222 In my post last night about Moonraker, I meant to add this short clip.

I don't know if you have ever watched the movie, but the opening scene sequence had this great freefall parachute scene between Bond and Jaws, obviously played by expert freefallers:

https://youtu.be/fAucs8K5E0U
PaulM_2
Today, 12:51 AM
The Ron DeSantis campaign continues to collapse under the inertia of its central flaw, a terrible candidate.

Hundreds-of-millions have been amassed to structure the pretending, create the brand image and present the narrative of something completely false.

The central flaw was always, eventually, going to surface.

Tens of millions have been spent on the launch and careful construct. However, when the core of the effort is built upon a false premise, there is nothing that can be done to change the outcome. Truth has a way of being self-evident; this represents the ultimate problem for the DeSantis team.

Every single week since the launch of the DeSantis campaign he has lost ground. The more Ron DeSantis is pushed into the voting audience, the less supported he becomes. In a desperate effort to stop hemorrhaging that support, the branding and image consultants decided to replace the candidate with a stand-in, his wife, Jill “Casey” DeSantis.

Think about this in context. The best hope of a multi-million-dollar ‘Never Back Down operation’ is to remove the principal from the equation and use an alternate. That’s the mindset of the DeSantis brain-trust. That’s their solution to the central flaw; remove the candidate – show him less. None of their action deals with the central flaw, because the core of the problem is the center of the operation.

The only hope for the entirety of the assembly behind those hundreds-of-millions, behind all those group chats, email lists and meeting rooms of professional political consultants, is if some external force removes President Donald Trump. Ultimately, that’s all they have. Without an external intervention, the downward spiral continues.Ron DeSantis cannot win the GOP nomination without an external intervention to change the dynamic. If you start your review of sequence from that acceptance point, then you realize those who support Ron DeSantis will need to support the external intervention. In this instance, a corrupt and weaponized leftist U.S. Dept of Justice.

The DeSantis team, just like the Ted Cruz team that preceded him, are more anti-Trump and anti-nationalism than they are anti-corruption in government.

If it takes a corrupt and weaponized United States government to achieve their objective of a DeSantis nomination, then the corrupt and weaponized government is something they must accept.

This is not a grand exercise in political insight, it is simply following the sequence of necessary events to its most logical conclusion.

Ron DeSantis supporters will be Joe Biden supporters in order to eliminate the problem of Donald Trump. However, the number of American Republican voters who are willing to accept that conflicting outlook is far fewer than the number of ideologues within the GOPe willing to accept it.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
The Wall Street Journal published a piece heaping the blame for the military recruitment crisis on those who have served - yes, you read that right, military veterans are the problem.

Maybe reporter Ben Kesling should have questioned whether current government policies might be causing the problem instead of just repeating the government talking points.

Maybe the veterans look at the disaster at the Kabul airport in August of 2021, and they don’t want their children to report to so many incompetents.

Maybe they’re disillusioned because they gave limbs or lost friends in the deserts and mountains of Afghanistan, only to watch Joe Biden leave people and equipment behind for the benefit of the very forces against which Americans fought.

Maybe they find a commander-in-chief who fails to accept responsibility and acknowledge he is to blame for leaving so many behind, unworthy of serving.

Maybe they don’t trust a “leader” who pretends to care about the Americans who died, but can’t help from checking the time as their remains are brought home and bragging about how successful the exit was.

Maybe the veterans don’t want their children to sacrifice for a regime that seems to work so hard to appease and enrich Iran as the nation still pledges death to America and her people.

Maybe the veterans would like the military to focus on defending the country instead of focusing time and effort on DIE, pronouns, and Pride.

Maybe the veterans were unhappy that the government was using taxpayer money for drag shows, and only stopped when Republicans raised a stink.

Why have news reports on current conditions in Afghanistan essentially stopped? Could it be that the media doesn’t want to remind the voters how bad it is?

Why isn’t the military able to fill the gap in recruitment with young cross-dressing wokesters, since those are the people to whom it is catering, instead of blaming veterans?

Maybe the veterans are angry that so many healthy young people were betrayed and expelled from the military for exercising their free will and inalienable rights to abstain from being a lab rat.

Maybe some veterans are angry that the military is violating federal law by using taxpayer money to pay for abortions.

Maybe the veterans are aggravated that the military, along with the entire government, is more focused on pretending they can control the climate, than in defending ourselves against real-world foes like China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea — nations that are hyper-focused on building their military power. The guess is that veterans, many who have seen combat, are more worried about unchecked evil than fabricated doomsday predictions.

Did you see Lockheed Martin’s Pride parade banner? What else can one infer except a concerted agenda by the powers that be to promote war as fun, silly, and colorful. How eco-friendly and sustainable it would be if we were to use battery-operated ships, planes, and tanks! Can we call a truce every time we have to recharge the batteries? (Afterall, our enemies are sticking with gas-powered transportation.)

It would be like America is taking a peashooter to a machine gun fight. What could go wrong?

Maybe the veterans want a commander-in-chief who doesn’t appoint so many people who can’t tell the difference between men and women.

Think of all the money we could save if we just housed everyone together and labeled all facilities for they/them since they can’t seem to tell the difference! What could go wrong?

We should also get rid of all academic and physical standards because they clearly discriminate. Our fighting force would be so much better if we didn’t have standards…wouldn’t it? Our adversaries will destroy and subjugate us, but at least we will have much higher DIE and ESG scores.

China, Iran, Russian, and North Korean leaders can tell the difference between men and women, and don’t worry about “misgendering.”

Maybe it worries veterans that the military leader only acknowledges six of his seven grandchildren. If he doesn’t care for the littlest members of his own family, how much less those in whom he has no familial bond?

Now, media allies like Kesling blame the great shortfall of military recruitment on those who gave great sacrifice to our country — that is the thanks they get from leftists.

Here’s a novel concept for the media: Report the news and facts instead of regurgitating talking points…maybe your poll numbers will go up.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
The gatekeeper of establishment gatekeepers, the New York Times, regularly crusades against spreading “disinformation” or “misinformation” and in favor of censorship.

In a story on Thursday titled, “Ruling Puts Social Media at Crossroads of Disinformation and Free Speech,” the Times explored how dangerous it might be if the federal government is not allowed to direct social media companies on what kind of speech is allowed.

The Times frames the pro-First Amendment ruling as a right-wing victory carried out by a Trump-appointed, right-wing-friendly judge who seems to be warm to “debunked” claims from “vaccine skeptics.” The Times reported that this case was “being overseen by Judge Terry A. Doughty, who was appointed by President Donald J. Trump and has previously expressed little skepticism about debunked claims from vaccine skeptics. In one previous case, Judge Doughty accepted as fact the claim that “Covid-19 vaccines do not prevent transmission of the disease".

Wait, what was that?

“Judge Doughty accepted as fact the claim that ‘Covid-19 vaccines do not prevent transmission of the disease".

COVID-19 vaccines DON’T stop transmission of the disease. Believing that is not accepting a “debunked” claim.

Here’s what the CDC says, “Vaccinated people can still become infected and have the potential to spread the virus to others, although at much lower rates than unvaccinated people".

So, in their effort to make this judge look like a right-wing goon who wants to allow the spread of misinformation, the Times spreads their own misinformation.

If only the Gray Lady had a veteran columnist with decades of experience assigned to the coronavirus beat who could keep track of these things. If only...
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
There’s no doubt that this Independence Day was hot. It was very hot. It was uncomfortably hot if you were dumb enough to spend time outdoors. That’s why God created air conditioning and double-scoop chocolate ice cream cones.

But should we be worried that it’s very hot in the Western Hemisphere during the summer? The people and groups who want you worried want you to forget that prosaic fact.

Stephen Milloy, a noted climate change skeptic, performed the necessary lobotomy on the hysterics in the Wall Street Journal.

"The global-warming industry has declared that July 3 and 4 were the two hottest days on Earth on record. The reported average global temperature on those days was 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit, supposedly the hottest in 125,000 years. The claimed temperature was derived from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, which relies on a mix of satellite temperature data and computer-model guesstimation to calculate estimates of temperature.

One obvious problem with the updated narrative is that there are no satellite data from 125,000 years ago. Calculated estimates of current temperatures can’t be fairly compared with guesses of global temperature from thousands of years ago."

Obviously, the only hominids around 125,000 years ago — Neanderthals who didn’t give a fig about climate change — refused to share data from their earth-orbiting satellites, so that information isn’t currently available. The Neanderthals may eventually have been done in, at least partly, by climate change, so maybe they should have paid more attention to the data.

Thankfully, the hysterics don’t have the last word on the meaning of those very, very hot July 3-4, double-scoop chocolate ice cream days.

A more likely alternative to the 62.6-degree estimate is something around 57.5 degrees. The latter is an average of actual surface temperature measurements taken around the world and processed on a minute-by-minute basis by a website called temperature.global. The numbers have been steady this year, with no spike in July.

Moreover, the notion of “average global temperature” is meaningless. Average global temperature is a concept invented by and for the global-warming hypothesis. It is more a political concept than a scientific one. The Earth and its atmosphere is large and diverse, and no place is meaningfully average.

Perhaps the biggest problem with the “average global temperature” hysteria is that the entire system put in place by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has been corrupted. The Heartland Institute alerted the media to this fact a year ago.

"The report, published by The Heartland Institute, was compiled via satellite and in-person survey visits to NOAA weather stations that contribute to the “official” land temperature data in the United States. The research shows that 96% of these stations are corrupted by localized effects of urbanization – producing heat-bias because of their close proximity to asphalt, machinery, and other heat-producing, heat-trapping, or heat-accentuating objects. Placing temperature stations in such locations violates NOAA’s own published standards (see section 3.1 at this link), and strongly undermines the legitimacy and the magnitude of the official consensus on long-term climate warming trends in the United States."

Most of us already take the hysterical blathering of the climate change industry with a grain of salt. I’ll take mine with two scoops of Chocolate-Chocolate Chip, please.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
From the moment Karine Jean-Pierre entered her position as White House press secretary, it was clear she wasn’t qualified for the job. Sure, Jen Psaki was dishonest, but she at least had a sense of professionalism in her gaslighting. You could tell she had at least thought through how she was going to mislead people on any given day.

On the other hand, Jean-Pierre comes off as an amateur, stumbling through scripted answers to questions she’s not even being asked. She’s also abandoned any pretense that she has any duty to deliver information to the public. Most briefings devolve into Jean-Pierre non-sensically referring reporters to other departments. Cocaine found at the White House? Well, that’s not within the purview of the White House to answer questions about.

You’d think that kind of obfuscation would frustrate the press and that maybe they’d decide to push harder in an effort to demand transparency. But nah, they’ve found the real problem: The black guy.

"Simon Ateba's frequent interruptions alienate colleagues, agitate press secretaries and delight right-wing media have frustrated both press officials and the organization that represents reporters, the White House Correspondents’ Association." twitter.com/...
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 8, 2023

Jean-Pierre doesn’t call on Ateba because he asks uncomfortable questions. That’s what it comes down to. Anyone could understand how that could be frustrating, especially when reporters from other outlets are continually chosen. Further, you’d think that the White House Correspondents’ Association would demand more equal treatment in the briefing room.

You’ve got a press secretary who literally won’t answer how many grandchildren the president has, but the Post is too busy attacking a reporter to critique that. It’s so blatantly transparent. It’s also blatantly hypocritical.

We all remember the constant outbursts from CNN’s Jim Acosta during the Trump administration. He even yelled at the president multiple times, refusing to allow movement to another reporter’s question. Instead of being alienated and criticized, though, Acosta was treated as a journalistic hero. He was said to be holding truth to power by tossing decorum out the window.

But Ateba? He’s a black guy that stepped out of line against a Democrat administration, and that means he gets the knife in the back. It’s more evidence of how pathetic the fake mainstream press is. The entire industry is made up of groveling partisans who would side with the White House spitting in their faces rather than back a fellow reporter trying to ask tough questions. Ateba isn’t the problem. The administration’s misleading obfuscations about serious issues are.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:35 AM
Joe Biden and his team have been a mess when it comes to dealing with the Chinese.

When the Chinese sent a spy balloon over our country, Biden waited until it flew across the whole country including sensitive military installations, and likely sent back information to China, before he got around to shooting it down. Then Biden reacted like it was on us to make up with the Chinese—when they were the ones who were spying on us. It’s the Chinese who owed us an explanation, not the other way around.

We’ve seen the spy balloon, overseas “police stations” violating our territory, reports about spying in Alaska, and from Cuba.

But what has Biden said in response about the Chinese spying on us with the balloon? He said the U.S. “doesn’t seek conflict,” as though the problems are the fault of the U.S. Then NSC spokesperson John Kirby said they weren’t investigating the spy balloon, in a bizarre statement.

There was even a report that Biden wanted to call Xi , and his staff stopped him, raising more questions about who is in charge at the White House. The Biden team sent low-level people to Beijing, right on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre in a huge gaffe, not appearing to care about the significance of that action.

They finally managed to work their way up to the Chinese having Secretary of State Antony Blinken there. But then, they treated him like a stepchild without any formal official greeting or red carpet, and made him walk to greet top diplomat Wang Yi. Then, in their statement about the meeting, the Chinese blamed the U.S. for all the problems.

What did the Biden team do in response to being treated like that? They sent Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen to China, showing they still didn’t understand how to approach the Chinese or deal with the loss of face the Chinese dealt them. As with Blinken, Yellen also got no red carpet, although one Chinese official did meet her when she arrived two days ago.

But then on Saturday, Yellen committed a grievous diplomatic error—she bowed repeatedly, at least three times, to Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng when she met him.That’s a grave show of American weakness to the Chinese, particularly the repeated and deep nature of the bowing. If the Chinese didn’t already think they could step all over us, that’s the type of signal to them that they can, when Biden officials act that desperate to bend over for them. Lifeng even backed up a little to give her more room to kowtow to him, like she was a servant.

“Never, ever, ever,” Bradley Blakeman, a senior staffer in George W. Bush’s White House, told The Post. “An American official does not bow. It looks like she’s been summoned to the principal’s office, and that’s exactly the optics the Chinese love.”

“Bowing is not part of the accepted protocol,” agreed Jerome A. Cohen, an emeritus professor at NYU and expert in Chinese law and government.

“The way to treat an adversary is, you don’t go hat in hand,” Blakeman said. “But with this administration, time and time again, we embarrass ourselves and show weakness. And it just shows the lack of effective leverage we have.”

She also couldn’t even get his name right, calling him “Vice Premier Hu.”

How did the Chinse take Yellen coming hat in hand?

After Yellen arrived, they were saber-rattling at Taiwan, even with Yellen there, knowing the U.S. wasn’t going to cut them off. They sent 13 People’s Liberation Army aircraft and six vessels into the airspace and waters around Taiwan, as if to say to the U.S., “See, we’ll do what we want, even with your official here.”

Now, with the bowing and scraping, they’re going to be even more emboldened.

Did Joe Biden have anything to say about all this? Of course not, he’s on his continual vacation. It’s likely he has no idea what is going on, as he seems to get older by the minute.

This is the respect for our country Biden promised us when he was campaigning. Wake up people...
