Shares of Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) have my attention at these price levels with the shares now down 15% from 52-week highs and sitting at 13.1x TTM P/E. The company is now trading around a 9.7% free cash flow yield based on average financial results over the past 5 years. Also interesting is that Dow's shares are back trading where they were before the COVID pandemic despite continued growth and debt repayments over the period as this article will discuss. The company is highly profitable and should be on investors' radar as a potential buy in any broad market pullback or economic weakness.

Latest Q1 2023 Results vs. Long-term

Dow's latest Q1 results disappointed markets, and quite frankly scared me for the sake of the global economy as I read through them. So seeing their Q1 sales drop to $11.9 billion, down 22% versus the year-ago period, was rough. As per management, the declines were seen in all operating segments driven by slower global macroeconomic activity.

Volumes fell 11% led by a 15% decline in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India (EMEAI). Prices were also down 10% with declines in all operating segments and regions due to industry supply additions amidst continued soft global economic conditions. The broad volume and price declines in all regions signals the looming economic slowdown. Despite the latest poor quarterly results, Dow returned $621 million to shareholders, including $496 million in dividends and $125 million in share repurchases

Looking a bit longer-term, since Dow Inc. was spin off from DowDuPont Inc. in April 2019 profits have continued to increase nicely. The company highlighted their 3-year trailing figures at the Bernstein 39th Strategic Decisions Conference with investors and analysts. as can be seen below. Since this mature company was spun off into its own separate unit, Dow Inc. has posted good results where average operating EBITDA has increased 3.5% based on a 3-year trailing averages.

Profits & Patents

Looking at just the latest couple questers would be short-term thinking as it is well known Dow is a cyclical company. The company has been around well over 100 years (since 1897) and is no stranger to recessions or economic weakness. The company navigates cycles as best as they can and full-cycle cash returns to shareholders are much more steady than quarterly results.

Dow's strong product portfolio has allowed to company to grow and maintain a global presence across 31 countries and 104 manufacturing sites. As of 2022, Dow holds 3,700 active U.S. patents and 22,600 active foreign patents. Together, these strengths allow the company to achieve some great profitability metrics. Since 2018, the company has achieved average return on equity and return on invested capital of 14.3% and 9.8%, respectively. This level of profitability is right around my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future.

Cash Flow Analysis

Dow does a great job of generating cash and in recent years has been using this free cash flow to pay dividends and repurchase shares. The dividend yield is currently 5.2% and Dow repurchased around 3.1% of their shares in fiscal 2022. Together these add to shareholder yields around 8.5%. To get an idea of the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures.

As can be seen below, capital expenditures and acquisitions only used up on average 42% of cash flow from operations over the past decade. This leaves approximately 58% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $6.1 billion over the past five years and including the TTM period, this 58% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $3.5 billion for around a 9.7% free cash flow yield at the current $36.6 billion market capitalization.

How about the Debt?

Financial leverage is extra important when considering an investment in a cyclical company. Good news is that the capital structure at Dow looks quite healthy with a financial leverage of 1.85x and interest coverage ratio of 6.1x in the TTM period. As seen in the cash flow analysis previously and shown again below through a different analysis, Dow has repaid over $4 billion in debt since it was spun off in 2019. The company has lowered debt from $19.3 billion to $15.0 billion in the latest quarter. In the past couple of years, Dow has also increased their share repurchases significantly lowering their share count by around 4.2% in total since year end 2021.

Price Ratios and Potential Returns

I always like to examine the relationship between average ROE and price-to-book value in what I call the Investors' Adjusted ROE. Investors' Adjusted ROE examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share. This relationship is especially important for cyclical companies and something I consider similar to Shiller's CAPE ratio but a little simpler to calculate in my opinion.

It examines the average ROE over a business cycle and adjusts that ROE for the price investors are currently paying for the company's book value or equity per share. With Dow earning an average ROE of 14.3% over the last 5 years and the shares currently trading at a price to book value of 1.79x when the price is $51.74, this would yield an adjusted ROE of 8.0% for an investor's equity at that $51.74 purchase price, if history repeats itself.

This is slightly still below the 9% that I like to see but adding a 3% growth rate to represent the company growing alongside GDP could increase this potential total return up to 11.0%. Together with the TTM earnings yield FCF yield as discussed earlier, these are compelling looking returns.

Takeaway for Investors

Dow is a great historical blue chip company that has been through many periods of global economy weakness over the last +125 years. The company's shares have come down 15% from 52-week highs already and the adjusted ROE and cash flow yields are starting to look attractive at 8.0% and 9.8%, respectively. Dow continues to look like a great company, albeit cyclical, that could be attractive to build a long-term position in during short-term economic weakness.