Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CLOI: An Incredible Sturdy Way To Navigate 2023, 6.4% Yield

Jun. 11, 2023 10:09 PM ETVanEck CLO ETF (CLOI)
Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.55K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) has provided a steady dividend yield and low volatility in 2023, with a 30-day SEC yield of 6.4% and a 2% standard deviation.
  • CLOI is expected to continue extracting high, safe yields from senior CLO tranches, with a projected total return of 7.5% for 2023.
  • The CLO and leveraged loan market has seen rising default rates, but AAA CLO spreads are expected to stay rangebound in the near term, with increased demand from banks and overseas investors.
  • One would need to see annual defaults spike to over 30% (it has never happened) in order to start talking about credit risk in respect to the CLOI structure.
Minimal arrow up to growth success on blue background, progress way and forward achievement creative concept. copy space.

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

2023 has been a fairly bizarre year. Entering, all large bank analysts were screaming for a market crash in Q1. It hasn't happened. In fact the 2022 losers have been the 2023 outperformers. Equities have definitely surprised many, and in our view the year is

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.55K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.