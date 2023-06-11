Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VNQ: Too Soon To Buy, Wait And See While You Enjoy The High Dividend Yield

Radar Insights
Summary

  • High interest rates, a slowing economy, and rising cap rates negatively impact REITs, with most trading below NAV, making capital raising expensive and hindering growth.
  • REITs are in better shape than the commercial real estate market in general, with less exposure to floating rate debt and a low payout ratio.
  • It's too soon to start buying REITs, but a well-diversified REIT ETF like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF offers an above 4% dividend yield, making it a hold-rating.
At the end of May Elon Musk tweeted: ”Commercial real estate is melting down fast. Home values next.” Should we quickly sell all our REITs? Or is all the bad news already discounted in the stock prices and should we start buying REITs?

Radar Insights
Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

