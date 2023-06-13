Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Picking A Winner In Single Family Rental REITs

Jun. 13, 2023 7:30 AM ETAMH, BHM, INVH, NXDT, TCN, TCN:CA, VNQ
Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Single Family Rental REITs have outperformed all other REIT sectors thus far this year, and have also outperformed the S&P 500.
  • Renting a house is currently much cheaper than buying a house, and the 38-42 year old renter cohort will grow faster than any other 5-year segment over the next decade.
  • This article examines five Single Family Rental REITs to identify the best performer over the next 2-5 years, using liquidity ratio, growth in funds from operations (FFO), growth in total.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Mature woman with Moving Boxes in New Home

svetikd

Thus far this year, SFR (Single Family Rental) REITs have been the highest-performing of all the REIT sectors. With a total return of 15.31% YTD, they are also outperforming the S&P 500, at 12.41%.

List of REIT sectors, showing SFR running first, followed by Apartments and Industrials, with Farmland, Office, and Cannabis bringing up the rear

Hoya Capital Income Builder

Tightening

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today! 

This article was written by

Philip Eric Jones profile picture
Philip Eric Jones
2.02K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.
I am a teacher, writer, recording artist, and inspirational speaker, who never had much money to invest for most of my life. Then I inherited a sizable sum of money at age 62, and soon found myself on a fascinating journey of making the most of the opportunity my parents have given me. I write of things I have discovered, in the hopes that my thoughts and discoveries may be of help -- or at least amusement -- to others. Promoting Author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMH, VNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

A Buy, Sell, or Hold rating in this article does not constitute a Buy, Sell, or Hold recommendation. All investors should exercise their own due diligence, before investing in any stock.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.