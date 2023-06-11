Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

B. Riley Financial: Is The 10.7% Yield Going To Be Cut? No

Jun. 11, 2023 11:24 PM ETB. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY), RILYL
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.69K Followers

Summary

  • B. Riley Financial's double-digit yield is at its highest level in over half a decade. This is against a short interest of 28%.
  • Cash from operations was higher than earnings and covered common and preferred stock dividends paid during the first quarter.
  • The company realized revenue of $432.1 million for its fiscal 2023 first quarter, an increase of 75.1% over its year-ago comp.

Los Angeles, California, USA Skyline

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1 per share on its common shares, in line with its prior payout and for a 10.7% annualized forward yield. The yield of the

Chart
Data by YCharts

B. Riley Financial Areas

B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

B. Riley Financial Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

B. Riley Financial Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Senior Notes Payable

B. Riley Financial Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

B. Riley Financial Securities

B. Riley Financial Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

B. Riley's Series B Preferred Shares

QuantumOnline

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.69K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HASI, MAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.