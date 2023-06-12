Drew Angerer

On February 24, 2022, I woke up to the sounds of air raid sirens for the first time in my life as Russian ballistic and cruise missiles began to rain down on Ukraine to topple the government in Kyiv and subjugate my homeland. What followed after was months of fighting and resistance which made it possible for Ukraine for the first time in centuries to try and turn the tides of history and avoid once again becoming a vassal of Moscow as was the case after the Battle of Poltava during the Great Northern War. While Ukraine continues to fight for its sovereignty to this day and the war is still far from over, there's nevertheless one American-based company that has been actively aiding Kyiv to regain its territory and test its own software solutions on a battlefield in real-time at the same time.

A lot of people probably already know that that company is Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), which began its direct cooperation with the Ukrainian government shortly after the Battle of Kyiv was won in early April 2022. What the company's investors might not know though is that in recent months Palantir has been actively deepening its cooperation with Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation and has been providing its flagship products directly to the Ukrainian army to test them on the frontlines.

On top of that, Ukrainian journalists earlier this year have been able to find out how exactly Palantir's solutions are aiding the Ukrainian army in its quest to liberate lands from Russian occupation and how the company could help with the reconstruction of the country after the war. Unfortunately, since most of the insights have been published in Ukrainian press and Ukrainian language only, a lot of those stories went under the radar and were missed by Palantir's investors. As such, I think it's important to translate and share some of the stories in this article that would strengthen even more my bullish thesis for Palantir. Even though Palantir's shares have already surged by over 20% in less than a month since my latest article was published in late May thanks to the demonstration of the business's AIP platform, there are nevertheless reasons to believe that thanks to Ukraine and its new offerings the company's growth story is far from over.

Why Ukraine Is Important For Palantir

Palantir has been actively deepening its cooperation with the Ukrainian government in recent months and it's important to shed additional light on how the company's products are being tested on a battlefield in real-time and how they help the government in Kyiv regain its territory.

The Revival of Ukraine's Military-Tech Industry

Back in 2019, Ukraine established a Ministry of Digital Transformation, which has accelerated the process of digitalization of the country. Once Russia invaded Ukraine for the second time in modern history in early 2022, it was the Ministry of Digital Transformation that started to actively work on reviving Ukraine's military-tech industry. It all started with chatbots that gave Ukrainians the opportunity to tag the location of Russian military columns on the map and send pictures and videos of Russian military equipment directly to the Ukrainian army. At the same time, various AI-based face recognition solutions were used in different civil and military operations. In addition to that, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has also launched a program to train thousands of drone operators and even purchased millions worth of dollars of reconnaissance and kamikaze drones.

However, one of the most important projects of the Ministry of Digital Transformation was launched last month under the name Brave1. Brave1 itself is a defense cluster similar to American DARPA, which intends to promote collaboration between all stakeholders of the defense tech industry by providing them with all the necessary resources to scale their projects. That's where Palantir comes into the picture.

Targeting Russians

Palantir itself has been actively monitoring what was happening at Ukraine's borders even before the invasion in early 2022. My article from last year noted how the company's MetaConstellation product was able to integrate various satellites into its system and helped the Biden administration inform its allies about the upcoming invasion. Once the invasion happened and Ukraine was able to win the Battle of Kyiv, Palantir's CEO Alex Karp became the first executive of a major public company to meet with Ukraine's President Zelensky after which cooperation with a war-torn country and with a Ministry of Digital Transformation in particular began.

In addition to providing satellite imagery services via MetaConstellation, Palantir began to give Ukrainians access to the software that helps them better target Russian armor and equipment on the occupied territories. In December, The Times published an article about how Palantir's software helps the Ukrainian army improve the efficiency of its artillery strikes, while a month later the Washington Post published an opinion piece that cited officers from the battlefield who showed how the company's solutions help them locate the Russian presence on the digital map. Shortly after, Palantir's CEO Alex Karp himself admitted that the company's software is used for targeting Russians on occupied territories, while the management in the latest earnings call stated that they recently visited Ukraine to see firsthand how the Ukrainian army is employing the business's solutions on the battlefield.

As Palantir's solutions proved to be useful on the frontlines and its governmental business began to flourish thanks to the signing of new multi-million-dollar contracts with the American military-industrial complex, the company decided to deepen its cooperation with Ukraine even more.

Battle-Tested AI Offering

Back in February, French newspaper L'Express citing its sources stated that Ukraine has received Palantir's Skykit autonomous systems, which are used to gather intel in extreme and hostile environments, even before their official launch.

Then in March, Forbes Ukraine published an extensive piece about Palantir's cooperation with the Ukrainian army which hasn't received much traction and went under the radar due to the fact that it's in the Ukrainian language only. In that article, Forbes states that Palantir's head office hasn't replied to any of their requests for comment, but they nevertheless managed to get in touch with a developer who works in the company's Ukrainian office and who agreed to share some insights on the basis of anonymity.

The developer said that at the end of spring of 2022, several dozens of Ukrainian specialists have already been working on adapting the company's software to the Ukrainian reality. Forbes also indicates that the main product that's in use is Palantir's Edge AI system, which can autonomously process from dozens to hundreds of satellite images each day and saves weeks of work for Ukrainian officers. This is likely due to the deployment of AI models that can process those pictures and promptly aid with the targeting.

At the same time, Forbes states that it has managed to get in touch with one of the officers from the Ukrainian command center who admitted that he uses Palantir's software but also declined to share the details about the company's work in Ukraine.

Considering this, it's safe to assume that Palantir's software is actively used by the Ukrainian army and the company has an opportunity to see firsthand how its solutions perform on an actual battlefield in real-time to figure out how to improve their performances in the future.

New Joint Projects On The Horizon?

What's also important to note is that thanks to Palantir's direct presence in Ukraine and its close cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the company has a unique opportunity to help other teams and projects who also currently test their solutions on the battlefield to scale their operations and capitalize from their future growth as well.

In April, Palantir was already on the judging panel of the Impact Business accelerator program that was hosted by the Ministry of Digital Transformation. Then a few weeks ago, the company signed a memorandum of cooperation in the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, which makes it possible for Palantir to be at the forefront of everything that's happening in Ukraine as the war-torn country launches its version of DARPA under the name Brave1. What's also important is that the journalists that wrote the Forbes article that was mentioned earlier took a commentary from the deputy of the Minister of Digital Transformation Heorhiy Dubinsky, who hinted that Palantir already has a direct interest in some of the military projects in Ukraine by stating the following:

Most Ukrainian military developments are volunteer-based. Palantir can help bring them to the international market. The first agreements on joint projects already exist. This is a quite specific market where you need to have a name to accomplish something. We see the possibility of involving Palantir in promoting joint projects.

This indicates that thanks to its close cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Transformation Palantir has a unique opportunity to greatly monetize its presence and cooperation with Ukraine by expanding its portfolio of offerings that are currently being tested on a battlefield in real-time thanks to the joint projects. Such offerings without a doubt could be of high interest in the West especially due to the potential Sino-American confrontation in the future and could also make it possible for Palantir to continue to grow its defense business at an aggressive rate.

Looking Beyond Ukraine

As Palantir's software is being tested on an actual battlefield in Ukraine, back in the U.S. questions are being raised about whether the company's solutions are revolutionary in the first place.

The Bear Cave Report

On June 1, Edwin Dorsey who is a founder of a popular financial newsletter The Bear Cave released a report on Palantir that alleged that the company is an "AI imposter." The report gained a lot of traction and even prompted Palantir's CEO Alex Karp to respond to it during his interview on Bloomberg.

Edwin contacted me personally the next day and was kind enough to provide the full copy of the report so that I could take a look at it. While I respect Edwin's work on other companies that he has covered in the past, I believe that his views on Palantir are not entirely correct. The key point of the report which is not under the paywall is as follows:

The Bear Cave believes the Palantir story is much less than meets the eye, and that the company is a glorified consultant masquerading as an AI leader aided by spurious transactions to inflate the company's financial profile.

I disagree with that entirely. While it's true that Palantir engaged in risky SPAC deals in the past and some of the businesses in which it invested funds are now bankrupt, the company admitted that that was a mistake and shut down the program last year.

At the same time, not all of its investments could be considered a complete failure. Let's take a geospatial intelligence provider BlackSky (BKSY) as an example. In 2021, Palantir bought an equity stake in BlackSky and signed a strategic partnership with the company. While BlackSky's value has depreciated since that time due to the change of market sentiment that was caused by the macroeconomic instability, the company's business nevertheless managed to grow at an aggressive rate due to the rise in demand for geospatial intelligence services.

The street now believes that the company's top line could grow by over 40% annually in the following years. Just recently, BlackSky announced that it signed a 2-year contract with an international ministry of defense, which some speculate might be Ukraine since the company's satellites have been hovering over the Eastern European country since the first weeks of the invasion in 2022 and the press release notes that it's a renewal of the existing contract. Considering this, there's a case to be made that over the following years, Palantir would be able to make decent returns on its investment in BlackSky as the business grows at an aggressive rate.

Another argument that the Bear Cave report makes against Palantir is that the company has allegedly been inflating its financial profile by making sure that the companies in which it invested sign multi-year deals with it. While the second part of the argument is true since Palantir even signed such a deal with BlackSky when it invested in it, I would argue that it wasn't done primarily to inflate its own financials and that such deals haven't significantly affected the business's performance in the first place.

If we look at Palantir's latest 10-K report, we'll see that in 2022 the company recognized $118.4 million in revenues from the contracts that it signed with the companies in which it previously invested. That accounts for roughly 6.2% of the total revenues that the company generated in FY22. At the same time, if we look at the latest report for Q1, we'll see that Palantir recognized $33.4 million in revenues from the contracts that it signed with the companies in which it previously invested during the three-month period. That accounts for around 6.4% of total revenues that were generated in Q1. At the current rate, Palantir's revenues from those contracts would represent minimal Y/Y growth in FY23 while its overall revenues are expected to grow by over 15% Y/Y mostly thanks to the organic growth of its business. As such, it's hard to see how Palantir inflates its financials with such deals when they together generate less than 10% of total revenues and are unlikely to generate more in the future since the SPAC program was shut down last year.

The Great AI Debate

The Bear Cave report also alleges that Palantir is an "AI imposter" and rather a consulting firm, and questions the company's current valuation. To support this thesis, it quotes the 2020 letter of Alex Karp to shareholders in which the CEO doesn't mention the word artificial intelligence even once.

While it's true that Alex Karp didn't mention AI even once at that time, I think it's a little bit disingenuous to go as far back as 2020 to find an argument to support the bearish thesis. Half a year ago, a company like Adobe (ADBE) mentioned AI only once during its conference call when discussing the state of the overall digital graphics industry and yet it didn't stop it from implementing generative AI solutions into its products a few weeks ago.

What's more important is that a year ago Palantir already had the full version of Edge AI product available for use. The article from Forbes Ukraine that I mentioned earlier noted that Palantir's product that the Ukrainian army uses is like a very knowledgeable OSINT investigator who can gather data from the satellite images, quickly analyze it and give exact coordinates of Russian assets directly on the map. Considering this, I find it hard to call Palantir a consulting firm when it is its algorithms that do all the heavy lifting and can do the exact tasks that we believe artificial intelligence should do.

In addition to all of this, on the same day when The Bear Cave released its report, Palantir hosted an event that showed the capabilities of its new artificial intelligence platform that's called AIP. AIP's product page notes that the platform makes it possible for its users to deploy large language models on their networks to perform complex tasks that are suited for various purposes. Think of it as ChatGPT that's built specifically for your workflow. On the same page, there's also a demonstration that shows the use of the platform on the battlefield. By looking at it, it's easy to spot that the AIP was built based on the company's experience of working with the Ukrainian army.

The first virtual scenario that highlights the capabilities of the platform takes place in Eastern Europe and the first thing that we see is a message which states that AI has processed SAR imagery and has detected an unusual activity. Even though SAR imagery differs from a typical satellite photo, it nevertheless is taken from a satellite that's able to see any activity on the Earth through clouds, bad weather, or even at night. To my knowledge, only one private company called ICEYE provided Ukraine with the ability to take SAR imagery. Earlier this year, the Ukrainian Intelligence even showed some of the SAR pictures along with the text which stated that ICEYE satellites helped Ukraine locate over 7000 Russian assets that include armor and equipment.

While AIP is currently not deployed in Ukraine, it's safe to say that the company's ability to test its other products on the battlefield in real-time along with others helped Palantir gain an edge over others and make it possible for it to present a generative AI offering for warfare and commercial purposes. Thanks to this, Palantir's shares have already greatly appreciated in recent weeks and now there are questions about whether the current valuation is justified.

What's Next?

In my latest article on Palantir, my conservative DCF model showed that the company's fair value is below $10 per share. However, back then I also added that several factors could lead to the improvement of various assumptions in my model which would result in the upward revision of the company's fair value. Considering that Nvidia (NVDA) was the first company to indicate that thanks to the growth of the generative AI industry its revenues could double in 2023 after a year of limited growth in 2022, it becomes obvious that Palantir's growth story could be far from over if AIP takes off in the next few months. Add to this the fact that Goldman Sachs (GS) believes that the generative AI could raise the global GDP by 7% while OpenAI is already valued at close to $30 billion and it becomes obvious that Palantir's valuation is not that insane after the latest rally given its portfolio of battle-tested AI offerings. As such, I decided not to unwind my long position in the company after the latest appreciation. This is because Palantir's shares could appreciate further in the following months when the realization kicks in that the 'AI hype' might not be hype after all and that generative AI services could have a profound impact on our society.