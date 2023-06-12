Spencer Platt

Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE:PM) has just declared its quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share as Seeking Alpha has reported here. Why is this news? Because with this declaration, Philip Morris has now paid the same quarterly dividend for 4 consecutive quarters and that means the company is all set to announce its annual dividend increase in September if history is any indicator. Seeking Alpha readers have already started speculating on the new dividend, with some readers predicting an increase as high as 8 cents per quarter. I hate to be "that" guy but I am supremely confident that Philip Morris will once again provide only a token dividend increase.

I recently previewed Altria Group, Inc.'s (MO) upcoming dividend increase. While legally Altria and Philip Morris are two different companies, we know they share a rich history and are loyal to their investors. Hence, I am using the same metrics used in the Altria article to review Philip Morris' dividend strength and preview the expected dividend increase. Let us get into the details.

Total shares outstanding: 1.55 billion, which has remained constant over the last 5 years.

Current quarterly dividend per share: $1.27

Quarterly Free Cash Flow ("FCF") required to cover dividends: $1.97 billion, which is 1.55 billion shares times $1.27 dividend per share.

Average FCF over the last five years: $2.26 billion

Payout using five-year FCF: 87% ($1.97 billion divided by $2.26 billion). As a comparison, Altria's payout ratio using this metric is 83%.

Average FCF over TTM: $1.91 billion

Payout using TTM FCF: >100% ($1.97 billion divided by $1.91 billion). Altria's payout ratio using this metric is 83%.

Using forward EPS of $6.26, Philip Morris has a payout ratio of 81% based on current annual dividend of $5.08. Altria's payout ratio using the same metric is at 75%.

Once again, I fully acknowledge Altria and Philip Morris are two different companies but comparison is inevitable given their bloodline. Altria's dividend coverage looks much stronger than Philip Morris' and it backs up my concerns about Philip Morris. After sticking around with both companies for more than a decade, it appears like investors are constantly overpaying for Philip Morris for a growth that never appears to materialize. As an example, Philip Morris is trading at forward multiple of nearly 15 while Altria is trading at 9 times forward earnings. Another example is that while Altria did splurge on a few alternative products (and mostly failed so far), it can sustain its business for a very long time doing what it has been doing more efficiently. On the other hand, despite being a so-called growth company, Philip Morris still needs to constantly pay up to buy growth internationally as well.

New Dividend Forecast

Getting back to the point of this article, what will be the new dividend in September? Let's take a look at recent history. Philip Morris has increased dividends for the last 14 years since the 2008 spin-off. While that is enviable, the recent dividend growth rate is nothing to shout about:

2022: 1.60%

2021: 4.17%

2020: 2.56%

2019: 2.63%

2018: 6.54%

That gives Philip Morris a five-year average of 3.50%. In one of my easiest calls, I predict the new quarterly dividend to be either $1.29 or $1.30 per share, which would once again represent an anemic dividend growth rate between 1.50% and 2.30%. That should nudge the current yield to about 5.65, which is once again thumped by Altria's 8.31% (not factoring Altria's own expected dividend increase in August).

Conclusion

I am far from a bear on Philip Morris. I own a bunch of shares and continue reinvesting my dividends as well. However, it has been a very long time since I invested new capital into this stock, especially when Altria appears much cheaper, yields higher, and has a stronger dividend coverage. Granted, the better comparison for Philip Morris is British American Tobacco (BTI). While I've not done a deep dive into BTI as much as I've done with Altria and Philip Morris, even BTI seems to thump Philip Morris on surface (higher yield and lower valuation, for example).

While I fully expect Philip Morris to announce its 15th consecutive dividend increase in September, I expect it to be a nominal increase given the wiggle room or lack of it in on both EPS and FCF basis. In addition, given the high interest rate environment, it is hard to make a compelling case to buy the stock here when the yield isn't too high and the dividend growth rate is anemic. I rate the stock a "Hold" and recommend buying at least at 6% yield mark. You may also consider selling cash-secured puts with a strike price of $85, which if assigned will represent a yield slightly higher than 6% based on the expected new dividend.