Philip Morris' 2023 Dividend Increase: Expect Disappointment

Summary

  • Philip Morris International is set to announce its 15th consecutive dividend increase.
  • The company's dividend growth rate has stalled, while general growth has failed to meet expectations.
  • The new quarterly dividend is predicted to be between $1.29 and $1.30 per share, representing a dividend growth rate of 1.50% to 2.30%.
Philip Morris Report on Premature Deaths

Spencer Platt

Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE:PM) has just declared its quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share as Seeking Alpha has reported here. Why is this news? Because with this declaration, Philip Morris has now paid the same quarterly dividend for 4

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
6.51K Followers
