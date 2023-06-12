Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Green Brick Partners: Not Just Another Brick In The Wall

Jun. 12, 2023 1:10 AM ETGreen Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK)
Damon Judd
Summary

  • Green Brick Partners is a Texas-based homebuilder and land development company that has seen a 125% increase in 2023, outperforming the homebuilder index.
  • GRBK reported strong Q1 results with record home closings revenue and a high homebuilding gross margin of 27.6%, making it a good buy for investors.
  • Risks include a potential recession and rising mortgage rates, which could impact the housing market and GRBK's performance.

All in all, you're just another brick in the wall."

- Pink Floyd

The US homebuilder industry struggled mightily in 2022 when inflation began raging out of control and interest rates shot up from the near zero rates where they had been hovering for several years prior. According to the NAHB, the HMI index declined steadily from December 2021 where it reached a high of 84 down to a bottom in December 2022 where it reached a low of 31. In 2023, there has been a slow recovery as home prices have stabilized and buyers are beginning to return to the market, despite still relatively high mortgage rates around 7%.

Housing Market index

NAHB

The year started out with a cooling housing market partly because of the Fed's fight against inflation leading to significantly higher mortgage rates. Buyers were scared off by the increasing home prices that finally cooled off in February as home prices dropped year over year for the first time in 11 years. Home sales finally began bouncing back in recent months leading to a resumption in price increases.

Home sales are bouncing back and forth but remain above recent cyclical lows," says NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "The combination of job gains, limited inventory and fluctuating mortgage rates over the last several months have created an environment of push-pull housing demand."

Of course, not all regions of the US are experiencing the same patterns and trends. For example, in Texas, some of the hottest real estate markets are in desirable areas like the suburbs of Dallas and Austin. Over the past decade, Texas has had some of the strongest home price appreciation rates in the country.

Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) is a Texas-based homebuilder and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida, and has a non-controlling interest in

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Table Description automatically generated

Green Brick Q1 earnings report

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

GRBK Q1 presentation

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

EPS estimates

Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, chart, application, line chart Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Damon Judd
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GRBK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

