EQB: Expect Significant Returns Of Capital

Jun. 12, 2023 2:07 AM ETEQB Inc. (EQB:CA), EQGPFBNS, BNS:CA, RY, RY:CA, TD, TD:CA1 Comment
The Affluent Tortoise
Summary

  • EQB Inc., Canada's "Challenger Bank," is executing an ambitious growth strategy, generating significant value for shareholders through dividend growth and share buybacks.
  • In 2022, EQB grew its dividend by 63.5% and is guiding 20-25% dividend growth for 2023, benefiting from growing net interest margins and diversifying funding sources.
  • EQB's low payout ratio, impressive dividend growth rate, and reasonable forward P/E of 6.34X make it an attractive opportunity for dividend growth investors.

EQ Bank sign at their headquarters in Toronto, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Author's Note: All funds in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

EQB Inc. (TSX:EQB:CA) is executing on an ambitious growth strategy that is generating significant value for shareholders. Canada's "Challenger Bank" is returning vast amounts of

2022 Results EQB

2022 Results EQB (EQB Inc)

EQ Bank 2023 Growth Guidance By Segment

EQ Bank 2023 Growth Guidance By Segment (EQB Inc)

EQB Funding Sources

EQB Funding Sources (EQB Inc)

EQB Dividend History

EQB Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

EQB Dividend Growth Rates

EQB Dividend Growth Rates (Graph Source: Author; Data Source: Dividend Growth And Investing)

I am a value-oriented investor who seeks out high-quality companies with long histories of dividend growth. I believe that patient investors who build a core portfolio of dividend paying equities can achieve their retirement goals without taking on unnecessary risk. Dividend growth profiles are the best indicators of management's commitment to returning cash to shareholders. Dividend growth investing involves identifying quality companies with competitive advantages that provide visibility towards future cash flow growth. Warren Buffet once wrote "If you don't find a way to make money while you rest, you will work until you die". Fundamental analysis and patience are the tools I use to build a portfolio of equities that will enable my very comfortable retirement. Join me in exploring value and growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunities and in building your own income-producing portfolio of dividend stocks. I am an investor with over 20 year of experience in the market. I hold a B.Mgt and an MBA where I enjoyed studying both corporate and personal finance.

