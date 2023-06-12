Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IDT Corporation: A Decent Q3 2023 Earnings, Positive Long-Term Outlook But Volatility Likely

Jun. 12, 2023 2:33 AM ETIDT Corporation (IDT)
Summary

  • IDT Corporation's 3Q23 results showed a decline in NRS EBITDA due to a significant drop in advertising revenue, causing a negative market reaction.
  • Net2Phone's 3 consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA demonstrate self-sustainability, while BOSS Money reports growth in transaction volume.
  • The long-term outlook on IDT remains positive, with potential for shareholder compensation if NRS and BOSS Money generate positive EBITDA and spin-off market conditions improve.
  • My outlook on IDT’s performance remained positive in the long term, although the stock is likely to be volatile given the fluctuations in NRS EBITDA.

Investment Thesis

My thesis on IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) stems primarily from the fact that the company is run by great management that has a track record of creating shareholders' value through spinning-off businesses.

Today, there are 4 business segments: NRS, Boss

IDT Corp's NRS 3Q23 Results

Financials

IDT Corporation's BOSS Money 3Q23 Results

Financials Extracted from Quarterly Results

IDT Corporation 3Q23 Net2Phone Results

Financials Extracted from Quarterly Results

IDT's Traditional Communication 3Q23 Result

Financials Extracted from Quarterly Results

Overall EBITDA contribution from each IDT business

Financials Extracted from Quarterly Results

This article was written by

Jun Hao profile picture
Jun Hao
492 Followers
Equity Research. Mostly Tech, Consumer & Sin Stocks. Student in the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IDT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

