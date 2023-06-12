Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alphamin: Growing But Undervalued Tin Giant

Jun. 12, 2023
Summary

  • Alphamin owns the Bisie tin mine, the highest-grade tin mine in operation globally.
  • Tin is an often overlooked critical metal that is used as solder. As economies are electrified, demand for tin is expected to soar.
  • Alphamin is undervalued based on its current production profile and becomes grossly undervalued once its Mpama South expansion starts producing at the end of 2023.

Electricians are using a soldering iron to connect the wires to the metal pin.

wattanaphob/iStock via Getty Images

One often overlooked metal that is critical to the low-carbon energy transition is tin. Tin is used in solder that connects electrical components and demand for the metal is set to soar as our economies increasingly becomes

Alphamin overview

Figure 1 - Alphamin overview (Alphamin investor presentation)

Chart shows solder dominates tin consumption

Figure 2 - Tin consumption by use (Wood Mackenzie)

Tin may be most impacted metal

Figure 3 - Tin may be most impacted metal (Rio Tinto / MIT)

Chart shows supply-demand balance for tin

Figure 4 - Tin demand is expected to outstrip supply (Wood Mackenzie)

World tin primary supply

Figure 5 - World tin primary supply (Alphamin investor presentation)

Tin prices have been volatile

Figure 6 - Tin prices have been volatile (tradingeconomics.com)

Tin production cost curve

Figure 7 - Tin production cost curve (Alphamin investor presentation)

Bisie historical milestones

Figure 8 - Bisie historical milestones (Alphamin investor presentation)

Mpama North resource

Figure 9 - Mpama North resource (Alphamin 2019 technical report)

Alphamin is the highest grade producer

Figure 10 - Alphamin is the highest grade producer (Alphamin investor presentation)

Alphamin 2022 financial summary

Figure 11 - Alphamin 2022 financial summary (Alphamin 2022 MD&A report)

Alphamin Q1/23 financial summary

Figure 12 - Alphamin Q1/23 financial summary (Alphamin Q1/23 MD&A report)

Mpama North mine plan

Figure 13 - Mpama North mine plan (Alphamin 2019 technical report)

Mpama North LoM Schedule

Figure 14 - Mpama North LoM Schedule (Alphamin 2022 resource update)

Mpama South will add 8000 tons to Alphamin annual production

Figure 15 - Mpama South will add 8000 tpa to Alphamin's production (Alphamin investor presentation)

Alphamin is transitioning from expansion to free cash flow generation

Figure 16 - Alphamin is transitioning from expansion to free cash flow generation (Alphamin investor presentation)

Mpama South can boost Alphamin EBITDA to $314 million in 2014

Figure 17 - Mpama South can boost EBITDA to $314 million in 2024 (Author created)

Alphamin EBITDA sensitivity

Figure 18 - Alphamin EBITDA sensitivity (Author created)

Alphamin enterprise value

Figure 19 - Alphamin enterprise value (Seeking Alpha)

Alphamin valuation

Figure 20 - Alphamin valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Macrotips Trading
Macrotips Trading
3.07K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

