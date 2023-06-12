Antonio Masiello/Getty Images News

The iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) has given up some gains since I last covered the fund following a slew of negative industrial data in recent weeks. The most recent industrial production report saw a sharp 1.9% MoM decline in April, confirming recent months' manufacturing PMI declines and defying expectations for a tailwind from lower energy prices. There were several mitigating factors, though, most notably the floods in Emilia Romagna, as well as a normalization in the auto sector following last month's surge.

April's resilient retail sales print (+0.2% MoM), however, points toward a retail/manufacturing divergence, with the country likely on track for services-led growth in the coming months. The Q1 GDP acceleration at +0.6% QoQ (post-revision) also indicates momentum in the services sector, while the pending implementation of the EU-financed 'Recovery and Resilience Plan' should add to the fiscal impulse in H2. Hence, any downside from the planned de-levering and budget balancing efforts should be well cushioned. With the quality EWI portfolio still trading at a wide valuation discount to its European peers at ~10x P/E (vs. ~14x P/E for the iShares Europe ETF (IEV) and the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)), the ETF remains a worthy defensive allocation.

Fund Overview - Low-Cost Italian Investment Vehicle but Even More Concentrated Than Before

The US-listed iShares MSCI Italy ETF tracks (pre-expenses) the performance of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index, a group of >20 large and mid-cap Italian equities spanning ~85% of the free float-adjusted market cap. Following the YTD outperformance and significant inflows in recent months, the ETF held ~$319m of net assets at the time of writing (up from $252m prior). The fund maintains a 0.5% expense ratio, making it a relatively cost-effective option for US investors looking to express a single-country view on Italian equities. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

The fund maintains a 23-stock portfolio, with the sector composition also largely in line with prior quarters. What stands out, however, is the concentration, which has only increased in recent quarters. The top sector allocation, Financials, has seen its allocation increase to 31.6% (vs. ~29% prior), along with Consumer Discretionary at 20.4% (vs. ~18% prior) and Utilities at 20.0% (vs. ~19% prior). In total, the top-three sectors now have a combined allocation of 71.9% (up 5.4%pts from prior reporting). The biggest decline in sector weightage has been Energy at 7.0% (down from ~10% prior), while the Industrials and Health Care sectors (the two other allocations over the 5% threshold) remain broadly unchanged. With the top five sectors accounting for an even larger ~86%, this remains a highly concentrated portfolio from a sector perspective.

The single-stock allocation largely reflects the sector concentration, with Europe's biggest utility, Enel S.p.A. (OTCPK:ENLAY), still the top holding at 12.1% of the portfolio (+1%pt). Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) remains the second largest holding at 9.0% (unchanged), while auto company Stellantis N.V. (STLA) stays the third largest at 8.0% (vs. ~9% prior) despite its stock price decline in recent months. Other significant holdings include Ferrari (RACE) at 7.9% and Italian bank UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) at 7.7%, while Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (E) slipped out of the top five. With the five largest holdings accounting for ~45% of the overall portfolio, EWI remains one of the more concentrated EU ETFs from a single-stock perspective as well.

Fund Performance - Volatile Returns but the Attractive Yield Helps

On a YTD basis, the ETF has risen by 10.3% and has compounded at an impressive 4.1% rate in market price and NAV terms since its inception in 1996. Last year's low teens % drawdown aside, the fund's return profile has generally been front-end loaded, helped by its outperformance in recent years. Case in point - the one and three-year total returns stand at 7.6% and 16.9%, respectively. By contrast, the five and ten-year total returns are lower (but still solid) at 2.4% and 5.7%, respectively. Despite the fund's skew toward defensive sectors like Financials and Utilities (~50% of the portfolio), the high concentration has driven up the equity beta to 1.11 (vs. the S&P 500 (SPY)). That said, the valuation also screens very reasonably at 9.8x P/E for a portfolio of Italian champions with high through-cycle margins and significant competitive moats.

Distribution continues to be a strong point for EWI at 3.9% on a trailing twelve-month basis (3.2% 30-day yield), in line with the defensive nature of the fund's utilities and banking-focused portfolio. With 2023 also on track to surpass last year's high of $1.23/share, underpinned by a strong recovery in profit margins and overall earnings, EWI remains a worthy consideration for income-focused investors.

Industrial Slowdown on the Horizon but Plenty of Mitigating Factors

The latest industrial data out of Italy surprised to the downside, with the country's industrial production (ex-construction) down 1.9% MoM in April - the fourth consecutive negative month-on-month print this year. Digging deeper, the sequential decline was led by weakness in energy-intensive manufacturing industries, while intermediate goods production also suffered a steep decline to pandemic lows. By contrast, consumer goods production was relatively resilient at -0.4% MoM, validating concerns about an industrial/consumer divergence. The April data was likely exacerbated by floods in a key industrial center, Emilia Romagna, though. And with the composite Italian PMI still indicating expansion at 52.0, concerns about an industrial-led recession may prove unwarranted.

Of note, the negative surprise also came on the heels of a positive Italian GDP report showing +0.6% QoQ growth in Q1. Economic growth drivers include domestic demand (likely due to Italian households spending excess savings accumulated during the COVID-impacted years) and net exports, though inventories also boosted the headline print. With a summer tourism boost on the horizon as well, the GDP print suggests that any recession concerns are likely unfounded this year. Alongside the government's recent push to deploy its 'Recovery and Resilience Facility' country-specific allocation, there remains ample cushion against fiscal headwinds from efforts to balance the budget and de-lever in the coming months. With EWI also exposed to all the right areas of the economy (higher allocation to consumer discretionary vs. industrials), the fund remains a compelling way to capture Italian growth resilience this year.

Sailing Through the Near-Term Italian Economic Weakness

This month's Italian industrial production report spooked investors, with a sharp ~1.9% MoM decline in April (the fourth consecutive negative monthly print) confirming the increasingly contractionary manufacturing PMI signals in recent months. But context is important - the industrial sector took a big hit from the floods in Emilia Romagna, a key industrial area, while the auto sector was likely due for a seasonal slowdown after the upturn in March. Plus, April's retail sales growth and the Q1 GDP acceleration (+0.6% QoQ) indicate the underlying services momentum remains intact. With the Recovery and Resilience Plan (grants and loans potentially worth ~6% of GDP) also set to add a meaningful fiscal impulse later this year, a prolonged recession scenario is likely off the cards. With Italian large caps still on offer at a wide valuation discount to its European peers, the defensive EWI portfolio screens attractively.