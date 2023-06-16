kieferpix/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I recently came across the The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:PP), whose name intrigued me, one being personal. One sure way managers can make money (from fees) is to develop a strategy that beats an investor favorite fund like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY). While history is very short, the PP ETF is off to a good start.

The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks long-term capital appreciation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the U.S.-listed equity securities of Innovative Companies. The advisor categorizes an “Innovative Company” as a company determined by the fund’s sub-adviser to be involved in the development of new products or services, technological advancements, consumer engagement, and/or disruptive approaches with respect to business growth that the Sub-Adviser expects to have a significant impact on the market or industry in which the company operates. PP started in November of 2022.

PP has $77m in AUM and incurs 77bps in fees. No dividends are currently paid.

The manager enhances the above description with the following:

Further, the Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF will invest in Innovative Companies that, in Kevin’s view, also have more “pricing power” than their peers. The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF generally analyzes pricing power based on “price elasticity,” which is the ability to potentially increase prices for products and services without a corresponding drop in demand. In addition, The Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF may hold the securities of other ETFs, which could be passively-managed or actively-managed (“Targeted ETFs”) to seek to hedge (provide protection for the Fund’s portfolio) against particular market risks anticipated by Kevin Paffrath.

So who is Kevin Paffrath and why trust your money to his strategy?

Mr. Paffrath is a founder and has been the CEO of the Sub-Adviser since 2022. He became a real estate broker in 2013 and founded a real estate brokerage firm, The Paffrath Organization. Through his real estate dealings, he has developed a strong understanding of the Federal Reserve and earnings reports. Since 2018, Mr. Paffrath has been sharing his knowledge via YouTube and other online platforms. He has a BA in Political Science from UCLA with additional studies in economics, real estate, and accounting. He graduated in 2014.

He also has the assistance of two other portfolio managers.

Holdings review

Almost the entire portfolio is dependent on a strong economy so the continuing actions related to interest rates by the FOMC becomes something PP investors need to watch closely.

I added the sectors below as they were not provided. This is a complete list of the ETF's holdings. Just the Top 2 positions are 41+% of the portfolio.

Unlike other funds trying to outperform SPY with maybe 100 stocks out of the 500, PP is probably the most concentrated strategy I have come across; a real "swing for the fences" approach!

Distribution review

This ETF has yet to make a distribution.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this well-known ETF as:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by State Street Global Advisors, Inc. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. It seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 Index, by using full replication technique. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust was formed on January 22, 1993.

SPY has $407b in AUM and charges investors 9bps in fees. The TTM Yield is 1.5%.

Holdings review

As I will show later, even with 28% in Technology stocks, that is under 50% of what the PP ETF allocates to that sector. The Top 20 holdings, with sectors added by me, are:

Even with over 500 stocks, SPY has 40% of their portfolio in just the 20 largest positions.

SPY distribution review

While income is not a reason to own SPY, the 7+% 10-year CAGR for payouts is a good bonus.

Comparing ETFs

I will start by using Vanguard's grid boxes.

PP's strategy results in a higher allocation to Growth stocks as I would have expected. Less expected was the shift out of Large-Cap stocks. When looking at important equity data, SPY, as expected, scored better on the value factors; growth factors are mixed but favor PP. The green boxes represent the better value as I see it.

Using Seeking Alpha sector data, the two ETFs show wide differences.

PP only has exposure to 3 of 11 sectors, where two are vastly overweighted compared to SPY. Based on the above, the PP ETF is basically a Tech/Consumer Cyclical ETF at this time.

The Portfolio Visualizer data only includes the full months from 12/22 thru 5/23.

The high StdDev for PP is reflected in their 2.3 Beta, compared to SPY's .98 value. The short history does limit the value of any of the above data points.

Portfolio strategy

As was revealed when I reviewed the Central Securities Closed-End-Fund (article link), a concentrated portfolio might be key to outperforming and board index-based ETF like SPY. While there are funds that generate more income or have lower risk factors, return investors have usually taken a hit when going for one of those factors. So far, the PP ETF strategy has generated enough CAGR to offset its high risk factors: history will show if that is just beginner's luck. Another recent article expresses their concern on that point: Meet Kevin Pricing Power ETF: Inexperienced Manager Warrants Caution.

Final thoughts

With the limit of three sectors currently, I compared the PP ETF with a portfolio weight the same using the iShares sector ETFs (IYW, IYC, IYJ). Again, while limited and realizing PP's allocations probably changed since it started, the weighted portfolio generated the same return with a lower Beta of 1.56. Again, investors are banking on the active strategy of PP to payoff compared to holding three passive ETFs.

While researching the PP ETF, I found "Meet Kevin" has other ETFs in the planning phase.